Born Free: The gender-based violence epidemic is South Africa’s hidden war – Podcast episode four

This Week on Born Free: Unpacking Gender-Based Violence in South Africa

In our most urgent episode yet, hosts Otsile Nkadimeng and Khumo Kumalo sit down with Michael Benévolent Masina from the TEARS Foundation to confront one of South Africa’s most pressing and painful crises: gender-based violence (GBV).

Prompted by the national outcry over the tragic case of Cwecwe and the unresolved disappearance of Joshlin, this conversation exposes the deep-rooted systemic failures—within our justice system, communities, and national conscience—that continue to allow GBV to thrive.

This isn’t an easy listen. But it’s a conversation we must have.

From the voices of survivors to the work being done on the frontlines, we unpack what meaningful change looks like—and the courage it takes to demand it.

🎙️ Subscribe to Born Free and help amplify the voices calling for justice.

📢 Share this episode to raise awareness and be part of the movement to #EndGBV.

#BornFreePodcast #JusticeForCwecwe #JusticeForJoshlin #EndGBV #SouthAfrica #TearsFoundation #SpeakUp #GenderJustice #YouthVoices #NoMoreSilence

Khumo Kumalo is the visionary behind Misunderstood and the dynamic co-host of Born Free. Named one of the Mail & Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans of 2024, he is a bold voice in the country’s evolving political discourse.

As the author of Newsletter 94 (formerly Misunderstood), Kumalo delves into South Africa’s complex history and shifting political landscape, reflecting on the dreams and realities of a post-apartheid nation. His passion for debate and current affairs was ignited at St John’s College, later taking him to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, where he continued to sharpen his perspective on leadership and social change.

Kumalo isn’t just asking questions—he’s challenging narratives, sparking conversations, and pushing South Africa’s youth to rethink what it truly means to be Born Free.

Otsile Nkadimeng is a published author, policy writer, and changemaker, balancing his role as a second-year university student with a deep commitment to youth empowerment. Recognized by News24 for his impact and awarded the Young Nelson Mandela Award in 2023, he is shaping conversations on democracy, governance, and sustainability.

As the Executive Director of SoWeVote, a platform he co-founded, Nkadimeng is making it easier for young South Africans to access critical information about politics and democracy. His advocacy extends beyond borders—he serves as a Youth Advisor to the Embassy of Sweden in Pretoria and is a fellow at the International Youth Think Tank, where he contributes to global youth policy discussions.

Passionate about sustainability, he has co-founded and led multiple initiatives aimed at environmental and social progress across South Africa. Whether in civic engagement, international diplomacy, or grassroots activism, Nkadimeng is at the forefront of youth-led change, proving that young voices aren’t just part of the conversation—they’re leading it.

Disclaimer:

“Born Free” is an opinion-based podcast and does not represent the views of M&G Media (PTY) LTD, its owners, affiliates, employees, or partners. The opinions expressed by the hosts and guests are their own and do not reflect the editorial stance of the Mail & Guardian.