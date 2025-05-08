Selective activism: A problem for South Africa’s youth

The #FeesMustFall protests in 2015 defining moments of recent youth activism in South Africa.

The year 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the #FeesMustFall, #RhodesMustFall and Open Stellenbosch movements. What makes these events so significant in South Africa’s history is that they are the defining moments of recent youth activism in the country. They are when young people made their voices heard across the country.

In this decade, young people have established themselves as a highly knowledgeable and vocal generation. But there is room for a lot of improvement, growth and learning.

South Africa has a rich history of youth activism, which we celebrate annually on 16 June. However, this celebration has become watered down over the years — and that is the problem with our young people.

Youth Day has been reduced to our parents wearing school uniforms to work, instead of us marking the importance of the day. For some, Youth Day is just a day off school and they completely disregard the significance of one of the most important days in the country’s history. This is where selective activism can be seen among young people.

Over the past year, South Africa’s youth has taken part in a historic general election and bravely embarked on nationwide protests under the #JusticeForCweCwe campaign. They halted academic programmes at higher education institutions at the beginning of the year, protesting against National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances, registration issues and academic exclusion. These are all important and necessary movements and the youth’s involvement is extremely commendable.

As I wrote for the Mail & Guardian after last year’s elections, young people should not be spectators when it comes to shaping South Africa’s future. Admittedly, there is a major flaw in the way some of my peers conduct themselves in that they want a seat at the decision-making table but are not willing to put in the hard yards. While I advocate for the inclusion of young people in major decision-making in South Africa, it cannot just be given to them on a silver platter. They need to work hard for their position.

A statement that has become common among young people is, “We don’t like politics.” While everyone has a right to like what they like, as a generation looking to be handed the baton by the generation ahead, that statement puts young people in a bad position. They choose which issues to focus on and which issues to ignore.

The most recent example of this is the recent VAT debacle. While a range of stakeholders across the country stridently voiced their concerns about the tax increase, young people effectively “blue ticked” it, despite the fact that it’s an issue that affects them in every way, from their buying power and the repayment of student loans to raising their cost of living. They complain about their voice not being heard but how can your voice be heard if you don’t say anything or if you don’t pick the issues you want to be vocal about wisely?

This is not an attack on young people and their abilities — they know how to make themselves heard but they need to do it in a manner that is beneficial and a way that puts them in a position to be competent leaders of the country. A few weeks ago, young people started an informal social media campaign to vote for Sweet Guluva, a finalist on this year’s edition of Big Brother Mzansi. What could be seen as harmless fun, was a waste of time and effort for young people. They also took to the streets to celebrate Guluva winning the competition.

The youth had three opportunities to speak out against the VAT hike — When the budget speech was postponed in February, when the minister finally announced the increase and when it was reversed.

Among influential decision-makers, young people in South Africa will be seen as a generation who completely ignored a crisis like the VAT increase but started a social media campaign to get votes for a contestant on a television show. Their priorities will be heavily questioned — and rightfully so.

Digging deeper into the topic, it must be made clear that selective activism is not an apathy issue. It is a conscious choice made by young people. But it raises the question — can you be selective and effective? The honest answer is “no”.

There are explanations for selective activism. The first is algorithm-driven exposure. Social media platforms amplify issues that are trending or emotionally fuelled, which leads to disproportionate attention for some causes over others.

On the darker side, some engage in online activism as a form of social currency, for likes, shares and online validation from peers and followers. The biggest one, and the most relatable explanation, is personal relevance and identity. Naturally, people will only engage with topics that directly affect them and distance themselves from issues they deem irrelevant.

The current leaders and decision-makers were not handed the reins, they fought to be in leadership positions. As we enter new and unfamiliar territory — a fast-paced, ever-changing world ruled by technology and social media — one could say the stars are aligning for South Africa’s young people. But they need to show that desire and hunger to lead.

As the ANC’s presidential candidates make their leadership ambitions known, it is likely that either Paul Mashatile or Fikile Mbalula will ascend to the top office at Luthuli House. And looking at other parties, with the uMkhonto weSizwe party led by Jacob Zuma, the Economic Freedom Fighters led by Julius Malema and Helen Zille permanently logged into the Democratic Alliance’s leadership structure, South Africa is desperate for new blood with innovative ideas.

In all honesty, the country is tired of seeing the same faces in and around the same structures. Even Malema, once a young gun, has overstayed his welcome in the game of politics. What innovative ideas will the old heads bring this time around? None!

These are low hanging fruits for the youth; the ball is in their court.

Enzokuhle Sabela is a student pursuing his honours degree in journalism at Stellenbosch University.