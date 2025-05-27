Can military ruler Traoré be the leader Burkinabè hope for?

The Burkina Faso coup reflected a frustration with governance failure but even well-intentioned military regimes have a tendency towards repression and violence.

In September 2022, Captain Ibrahim Traoré seized power in Burkina Faso through a military coup, becoming the world’s youngest head of state. Many Africans see him as a break from elected leaders who have long misused democratic institutions for personal gain. He cut salary hikes, nationalised two gold mines, and limited gold exports to Europe, moves hailed as defiance of neo-colonialism.

The strong support for Traoré across Africa is understandable, but people must pay attention. His popularity reflects a hunger for bold, accountable leadership. Yet without transparent governance, fiscal discipline, and a clear path back to civilian rule, Burkina Faso risks repeating old mistakes under a new leader. Safeguards at the national, regional and continental levels are essential to break the cycle of instability and rebuild public trust.

The resurgence of coups in the last five years signals not a sudden affection for military rule. But a deep and growing frustration with governance failures. In Burkina Faso, elected leaders presided over insecurity, state decay and economic stagnation. For many citizens, voting became less about change and more about recycling the same elites.

But history is clear: military regimes, however well-intentioned at first, often entrench themselves through repression and violence. Promises of swift transitions give way to indefinite rule, shrinking civic space and rising abuses. Traoré’s May 2024 extension of military rule by five years raises concerns about public trust, long-term stability and the risk of becoming more authoritarian. His claim that elections will only happen if security conditions allow suggests there may be no clear path back to civilian rule.

Africa must reject the false choice between broken elections and military takeovers. The real issue is not democracy itself, but how leaders practice it and, more importantly, how some actively undermine it. It is also about the failure of regional bodies like the African Union to hold those leaders accountable.

Burkina Faso offers a clear example of this broader struggle.

Traoré rose to power amid growing anger over France’s influence in West Africa. In April 2025, US General Michael Langley claimed Traoré was using nationalised gold reserves “to protect his junta”, highlighting the tension between local control and foreign scrutiny. Western powers have long shaped Burkina Faso’s political and economic systems, fostering deep dependence. This reliance limits the country’s ability to control its governance and resources fully. Therefore, Traoré’s legacy will depend on whether he can secure political and economic control for Burkina Faso, free from foreign interference.

But leadership alone is not enough. Returning to corrupt political systems or unquestioningly trusting military rule will not solve Burkina Faso’s challenges. It requires systemic change — transparent governance, reduced foreign dependence, empowered civil society and economic diversification.

History is filled with leaders who began as symbols of resistance but ended up reinforcing the very systems they opposed. Traoré must recognise that lasting progress cannot come from repeating past mistakes or relying solely on military power. He still has a chance to choose a different path that prioritises the people, not power.

A people-centred path forward

To move forward, Burkina Faso must adhere to the agreed 60-month transition and avoid further amendments that could entrench military rule. The security threats posed by jihadist insurgents are real and must be addressed. Letting these delay a return to civilian rule risks weakening public trust and long-term stability.

Traoré must demonstrate that security efforts and democratic reform can advance together. This means strengthening local security with community input, restoring basic services in affected areas and ensuring all political voices are included in the transition process.

Regional cooperation can also play a pivotal role. Past joint cross-border operations between Ivorian and Burkinabè forces in 2020–21 improved coordination and security. Reviving such efforts, alongside training focused on community protection, can reinforce national defences and support the transition. These steps are essential to building lasting peace and legitimacy. Mali offers a cautionary tale. Extending military rule led to repression and violence against protesting civilians.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) must rethink its approach. Relying on sanctions alone has often failed to restore order, as seen in Mali, where military leaders tightened their grip on power despite isolation. Instead, Ecowas should lead inclusive mediation, bringing together political parties, civil society, traditional leaders, and the military to shape a shared path forward.

If Traoré is to succeed where others have failed, his cooperation with Ecowas must be genuine and rooted in accountability.

Beyond crisis response, Ecowas needs to tackle the deeper causes of instability: corruption, weak institutions and citizen exclusion. The priority should be building consensus around a clear, time-bound return to civilian rule, without sidelining urgent security needs.

At the continental level, the African Union must treat failed governance as seriously as violent threats. Enforcing the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance with real consequences for violations is critical. For Traoré, strong AU oversight could reinforce his reform agenda and help distinguish his leadership from authoritarian regimes of the past.

As such, outside pressure and strong leadership are necessary conditions for change in Burkina Faso. But they are only sufficient if they back reforms that include the people and rebuild trust in a people-centred government.

The rise of strongmen signals the failure of many countries to serve their people. But replacing elections with the military is not a solution. Only by rebuilding institutions, empowering citizens, and ensuring accountability can Africa break this cycle.

For Traoré, the question is clear: will he rise as the bold, accountable leader Burkina Faso needs, or will he become another footnote in Africa’s history of missed opportunities? His decisions in the coming years will answer that question, not just for Burkina Faso, but for a continent yearning for lasting change.

Tinashe Sithole is a post doctoral research fellow at the SARChI Chair African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy at the University of Johannesburg.