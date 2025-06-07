Put an end to four centuries of corporate plundering of Africa

Cecil John Rhodes epitomised the consolidation and expansion of white supremacy, corporate interests and state power.

For the past four centuries, corporations have exploited — butchered — the African continent, leaving behind scars, open wounds and entrails which can be seen from space. The history of the continent could be told as one of corporate rule briefly interrupted by colonialism or, as the late novelist and scholar Ngugi wa Thiong’o put it, of “corpolonialism”.

South Africa’s past and present exemplifies this. The Cape was colonised by a corporation, which then imported enslaved people to provide labour and enable the Dutch East India Company to lay the material and symbolic foundations for the regime of white supremacy and racial domination that culminated in apartheid.

When slavery was no longer profitable, and so the British decided to “abolish” it, the empire “expropriated” enslaved people across it colonies and formally freed them — but not before paying £20 million pounds in compensation to white slaveholders and their creditors in the name of “justice and equity”. These “reparations”, paid to white people for the end of slavery, were then reinvested through the new corporate vehicle of the joint-stock company. They were used to finance further colonial expansion and consolidate white domination over land, labour and lives, globally.



In the Cape colony, for example, white compensation for black “emancipation” quintupled the money in circulation in the economy; more than doubled imports and exports; financed the violent settler expansion on the colony’s eastern “frontier” and led to the establishment of its first private bank in 1837. The number of joint-stock companies in the Cape doubled, as white beneficiaries of “emancipation” pooled their compensation to generate more wealth.

White former slaveholders leveraged their land, capital and credit to re-subordinate the newly freed “apprentice” labourers and become rent-seeking slumlords. The greatest beneficiary of the trade in compensation claims — the London-based merchant house of Phillips, King & Co. — financed the exploration of copper in Namaqualand, drawing a line from “compensated emancipation” to the mining and extractive monopolies that emerged after the discovery of diamonds and gold.

The consolidation and expansion of this three-headed hydra of white supremacy, corporate interests and state power throughout the latter half of the 19th century is epitomised in the figure of Cecil John Rhodes. This race-state-company nexus was also central to the system of colonial apartheid that emerged over the course of the 20th century.

Rhodes’s successors — who controlled as much of the economy as the apartheid state — were joined by the various corporations established under the volkskapitalisme, many of which dominate the continent today. As the Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded: “Business was central to the economy that sustained the South African state during the apartheid years. Certain businesses … were involved in helping to design and implement apartheid policies … Most businesses benefited from operations in a racially structured context.”

This unholy trinity of white supremacy, corporate interest and state power is not unique to South Africa. Its global articulation was on full display in the White House two weeks ago as the world’s most powerful statesman, the world’s wealthiest man and rich white men who chase white balls around for a living put on a spectacular performance of ignorance, entitlement and victimhood.

One after another, US President Donald Trump invited each of these unelected white men to roll back the years and weigh in on the present conditions and future prospects of the majority of people in South Africa, who were once again being held hostage to the delusions of a white minority. The ball-hitters obliged, literally speaking over Cyril Ramaphosa, the democratically elected president of South Africa, and Zingiswa Losi, the leader of the country’s largest trade union federation, Cosatu.

It was all too much for golfer Ernie Els, who momentarily forgot which side he was on and thanked the US for its support in maintaining apartheid. It was the most honest moment of the whole spectacle.

President Trump’s corporate handler, Elon Musk, loomed large but said nothing. Rather, his ransom was delivered by South Africa’s second richest man, Johann Rupert, who declared that he had opposed apartheid from birth — as long as he had benefited from it. He said South Africa must abandon its insistence that corporations operating in South Africa — which for centuries have worked hand-in-glove with colonial apartheid to advance the interests of a white minority — should include a mere 30% ownership stake for the majority of South Africans. This would allow Musk’s Starlink — a central part of the US military-industrial complex — to not only colonise space but recolonise the continent.

Another demand, made explicit in Trump’s recent executive order, is that white beneficiaries of centuries of racial domination who have amassed an absurdly disproportionate amount of the privately owned land (and wealth) should — like their slave-owning forebearers — once more be compensated in the name of “justice and equity”, regardless of whether the land was “justly” acquired and is being “equitably” used, or even used at all.

Social movements, activists and affected communities have been working to hold corporations to account for their depredations on the continent since the 1900s. An early and instructive example is the work of South Africa’s own Alice Kinloch, a pathbreaking pan-Africanist and pioneer of the field of business and human rights, who was born in the Cape in 1863 and moved to Kimberley in the 1870s.

In the final years of the 19th century, Kinloch pointed out that: “The handsome dividends that a certain company pays are earned at the price of blood and souls of … black men. Shareholders may be in happy ignorance of this, so we would remind them that there are several thousands of fellow-men kept under lock and key for their sole benefit, and that the gems on their wives’ hands, and the finery bought by their ‘profits’ are, to ‘seeing’ eyes, bespattered with human gore.”

Kinloch proceeded to set out “the state of affairs in South Africa, for which the bloody, brutal and inconsiderate hands of avarice and might are answerable”, where “[f]or more than a quarter of a century Kimberley has been the stage for the worst forms of undisguised inhumanity” at the hands of “their master the Company”. In doing so she pointed to the race-corporation-state nexus, noting that De Beers was “a company as ostentatiously ‘colour-hating’ as its chief, Cecil Rhodes”.

Kinloch established the African Association in 1897, which organised the first Pan African Conference in 1900. The resolutions of that conference included a call for direct action in respect of “the situation of the native races in South Africa”, including the “degrading and illegal compound system of native labour in vogue in Kimberley”.

The work of Alice Kinloch and her fellow pan-Africans should serve not only to inspire us but instruct us. Last week, social movements, activists and affected communities met in Johannesburg for the 7th African Regional Indaba on a Binding Treaty on Business and Human Rights organised by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, the Alternative Information & Development Centre and Lawyers for Human Rights. The treaty negotiation process began in 2014 following a resolution by the Human Rights Council — co-sponsored by South Africa — to “elaborate an international legally binding instrument to regulate, in international human rights law, the activities of transnational corporations and other business enterprises”.

The future of the treaty is uncertain, as efforts towards corporate accountability more generally are backsliding everywhere. Both the US and the EU are rolling back what little controls they had in place to regulate the actions of corporations. Countries of the Global South are being put under immense pressure to ease regulations to facilitate the second “scramble for Africa” under the banner of a “green transition” that relies on minerals the West has declared “critical”.

In South Africa, the Competition Commission is appealing a decision of the competition appeal court which effectively neutered the commission’s capacity to hold companies operating beyond our borders accountable for the negative impact of illegal activities in the republic. The appeal arises from the commission’s efforts to prosecute the largest banks in the world — whose market capitalisation exceeds $2 trillion, some of which were founded with the compensation paid to white slaveholders — for the coordinated manipulation of the rand.

The competition appeal court’s 2024 decision threw out the case against 17 of the 28 banks before they had even responded to the allegations. When the Centre for Applied Legal Studies requested permission to intervene as an amicus curiae to place the banks’ conduct within the framework of domestic and international human rights law, the constitutional court refused our application.

In the face of these challenges, we must continue to hold the line on corporate accountability for what Kinloch rightly described “handsome dividends … earned at the price of blood and souls”, including through defending the treaty process, which has been led from the outset by the Global South.

Like Kinloch, we must also insist on a continental response, including by supporting the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights’ efforts to draft an African regional treaty to regulate the activities of transnational corporations. Four centuries of impunity for corpolonialism is enough.

Professor Christopher Gevers is the director of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies and an associate professor at the School of Law, Wits University.