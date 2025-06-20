Don’t call asylum seekers and refugees makwerekwere; make them feel at home

Asylum seekers and refugees leave their home countries because life has become intolerable. They seek safety and understanding.

World Refugee Day is observed annually on 20 June to honour the courage and strength of people who have been forced to escape their home country by conflict or persecution. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, this year’s World Refugee Day calls for us to reflect on how we can stand in solidarity with refugees and asylum seekers.

In South Africa, refugees and asylum seekers, like many around the world, seek safety and an opportunity to rebuild their lives after escaping violence, conflict and persecution from their countries of origin. But many continue to face ongoing difficulties, including xenophobia and limited opportunities to earn an income. These difficulties are often worsened by delays or obstacles in renewing legal documentation, which is essential for living, working, and pursuing tertiary education in South Africa. Such barriers not only exacerbate their trauma but also prolong their healing process.

With more than 250 000 refugees living in the country, how can we as individuals and communities stand with them in solidarity?

First, we should have discussions with refugees and asylum seekers. It is essential to better understand their experiences of living in the country and the types of support they need to rebuild their lives effectively. In my experience, many are willing to speak openly and share their stories when given a safe space to do so.

Second, we should make refugees and asylum seekers feel welcome. They are often called “makwerekwere”, a derogatory term used by some to inform foreign nationals from African countries that they are outsiders who are not welcome. Instead of looking at refugees and asylum seekers as outsiders, we need to focus on how we can make South Africa a place of safety and dignity, where they can rebuild their lives and feel at home.

One way to achieve this is by running community-based programmes in areas where refugees and asylum seekers live. These programmes can raise awareness about who refugees are, why they are in communities and how local residents can partner with them to build stronger and more inclusive communities.

Such platforms also allow refugees and asylum seekers to tell their stories. This will help locals to understand the context of their journeys and the reasons they have sought refuge in South Africa. Being given a voice also empowers refugees and asylum seekers to participate in community life and build mutual understanding.

Many refugees are skilled professionals (lawyers, healthcare professionals, teachers, and more) who bring valuable experience and expertise that can benefit South African society. Embracing their contributions is a step toward building more inclusive and safe communities for all.

Third, we should teach children to respect and accept refugees and asylum seekers. Through my work with refugee and asylum-seeking children in mental health services and research, one recurring problem they face is bullying often because of their skin tone or accent. It is important to teach local children respect, empathy, and inclusion. School-based programmes and initiatives can encourage South African learners to see refugees and asylum seekers as equals, and not to mock, isolate,or bully them for being different.

In 2020, The Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence and Torture held workshops to bring together South African adolescents and refugee and asylum-seeker adolescents. These sessions created a space for honest conversation and understanding. By the end of the workshops, South African adolescents said the workshops helped them to develop compassion and awareness about the plight of refugees and asylum seekers.

Fourth, we should support organisations that provide services to refugees and asylum seekers. In recent years, organisations worldwide offering essential services to them have had severe funding cuts, further reducing already limited services to this marginalised population. For example, in South Africa, the Adonis Musati Project, which was founded in 2007 and offered skills training, youth programmes and psychosocial support, had to close because of a lack of funding.

Organisations such as the Trauma Centre and Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town continue to offer vital services to refugees and asylum seekers but they rely on external financial support. Individuals and businesses can help these organisations by providing financial support, paying school fees and donating food, toiletries, clothes and other essentials.

Last, we should prioritise multi-stakeholder intervention. It is also important for civil society, and government departments (such as health, education and the police) to collaborate in finding solutions to address the problems refugees and asylum seekers face. Ensuring access to basic needs like education and healthcare, as well as support services such as local language programmes and income-generating opportunities, is critical to promoting the effective settlement and integration of refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa.

Standing in solidarity with refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa requires us all to play our part. The country is known around the world for its philosophy of ubuntu, which means “am because we are”. For the nation to fully reflect its spirit of ubuntu and show humanity towards others, all who live in the country must extend compassion, understanding and support to refugees and asylum seekers as they work to rebuild their lives and heal from traumatic experiences.

Yeukai Chideya is a researcher at the Institute for Life Course Health Research at Stellenbosch University.