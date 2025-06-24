Fixing waste management starts with political will

Land fills in Africa, such as the Kiteezi landfill in Kampala, Uganda, are a growing threat. Photo; AFP

In many African municipalities, waste management remains a persistent problem. From overflowing landfills and illegal dumping sites to poor recycling infrastructure and weak enforcement, the issue is not just technical, it is deeply political.

Despite widespread acknowledgement of the environmental and health risks posed by inadequate waste services, progress remains slow, fragmented and underfunded. This is not because of a lack of knowledge or technology. It is the result of a lack of political will.

In cities such as Johannesburg, Nairobi in Kenya and Lagos, Nigeria, local governments spend significant portions of their municipal budgets on waste collection and disposal. Yet service coverage remains uneven, particularly in informal settlements and peri-urban areas.

In rural districts such as Vhembe in Limpopo, which combines traditional governance structures with limited infrastructure, waste collection is virtually non-existent. The result is widespread illegal dumping and pollution of rivers and agricultural land, as well as growing public health threats.

Technical solutions exist. Waste separation at source, community recycling programmes, decentralised composting and landfill rehabilitation are interventions that have proven successful.

Technology such as geographic information systems can optimise collection routes, track illegal dumping and support planning. But these solutions require more than pilot projects. They demand long-term investment, institutional coordination and political champions who will prioritise waste as a governance issue.

Three key shifts are necessary:

1. Elevate waste management to a governance priority

Waste is often treated as a peripheral service, delegated to under-resourced departments. It must be reclassified as an essential service, integrated into urban development, health and climate strategies. This means creating dedicated budget lines, cross-sector coordination platforms and accountability frameworks for delivery.

2. Empower local governments and residents

Municipalities must be given the authority, capacity and resources to manage waste systems effectively. This includes training frontline workers, digitising operations and involving residents in designing local solutions. Traditional leaders, school networks and local cooperatives should be seen as partners, not only beneficiaries.

3. Institutionalise monitoring and transparency

Data-driven waste governance is key. Governments must track collection coverage, citizen complaints, contractor performance and environmental impacts. Public dashboards and annual reporting can improve transparency and foster public trust. Geographic information systems tools and mobile reporting apps can enhance responsiveness and civic participation.

Waste management is not glamorous. It rarely wins votes. But its failure is visible and deeply felt by citizens. Fixing it requires not only trucks and bins but leadership, vision and political will. Countries that have made progress, such as Rwanda and Morocco, did so by treating waste as a national development priority, not an afterthought.

If African cities and rural districts are to become clean, livable and climate-resilient, waste must rise to the top of the political agenda. Until it does, no amount of technology will be enough.

Aifani Confidence Tahulela is a PhD scholar in public administration at Durban University of Technology. Her research focuses on the intersection of environmental governance, spatial planning, and public service delivery.