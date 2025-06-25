Genevieve, the ‘ambassador of local flavours’ in diplomatic circles

The catering company brings South African flavours into international dishes on countries’ national days. Photo: Supplied

Genevieve Nel, of Norma & Co catering company, speaks about her life as a caterer, including for about 25 embassies in South Africa.

What are some of your most memorable catering experiences?

Many of my most memorable experiences stem from years back when my mom and aunts started Norma & Vilma Caterers. I was just a young girl and we had the honour to cater for and subsequently meet Pope John Paul II when he visited South Africa. Everyone in our families had the honour to meet him and it was the most incredible day.

What is your philosophy on food and catering?

You need to love what you do to provide food that tastes and looks good. We try to always create an environment at work with happy and fulfilled team members. A happy chef creates beautiful food

What makes your catering business unique?

We take great pride in basing our business on creating relationships with clients. This is the cornerstone in our business and has always been, even when the business started 30 years ago.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest trends in catering?

Social media is a huge influence in my business. I am always getting new ideas online but we also work with a wonderful bunch of event planners and coordinators who push us out of our comfort zone often creating new and wonderful food and experiences.

What is your culinary guilty pleasure?

I am simple when it comes to food. I love a night out at a nice restaurant, not a fancy expensive one, the local family restaurant in the neighbourhood with my husband and children is just perfect for me.

You are becoming known as an “ambassador of local flavours” in diplomatic circles. What is the main thing you want to teach diplomats about South African food?

I would not say we are gurus in local flavours but we love to bring South African flavours into international dishes. We are blessed enough to be entrusted with some wonderful National Days where we try new international cuisines which become popular to our other clients afterwards. South Africans have a wide exposure to international food; we grew up [having] been exposed to a variety of flavours.

Who influenced you the most?

There is no doubt that my mother, Norma, has been my biggest influencer in the catering business. She started and ran Norma & Vilma Caterers successfully for 25 years until Covid. Thereafter she and I started Norma & Co on our own in 2021 and although she has taken a step back from the business, she still works and runs the business in the background. She still has a big influence on the flavours and recipes we create and produce.

Your work involves a great deal of creativity, where do you find your inspirations?

A lot of our set ups and creations involve trial and error. We have wonderful suppliers such as florists and equipment decor companies. But also staying on top of trends in the catering business worldwide helps with inspiration. There are many caterers creating amazing things daily. Thank you to social media we can draw inspiration globally now.

When did your business begin?

Norma & Co started in 2021 during Covid, on the backbone of Norma & Vilma Caterers. Covid hit our industry hard and instead of closing our doors permanently we decided to restructure, move our premises, downsize substantially and start again. This was a huge leap of faith but we are so grateful that we were able to remain relevant to some of our clients, and have gained so many more along the way.

Which was the first embassy you catered for?

I was still a young girl but I remember my mom and aunts catering for the Embassy of Peru National day even before the business had a business premises. When the business was still being run from our kitchen in our family home.

How many embassies do you now cater for?

In diplomatic circles, there is always changeover of staff regularly so we are grateful for our South African contacts that carry us through the different missions. We work with a wonderful group of ambassadors, high commissioners, consul generals and others. I would estimate we probably work with approximately 25 embassies at the moment.