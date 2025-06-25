Honouring Portuguese heritage

The Portuguese embassy in South Africa celebrates Portugal National Day.

The Portuguese embassy in South Africa hosted a celebration for Portugal National Day, also known as Camões Day, at the ambassadorial residence on 10 June 2025.

Ambassador Carlos Costa Neves, who emphasised the enduring friendship between the two South Africa and Portugal, welcomed a distinguished gathering, with South Africa’s minister of rural development and land reform, Mzwanele Nyhontso, representing the government.

There are an estimated 200,000 to 450,000 Portuguese people residing in South Africa, including people of Portuguese descent.

Portugal’s National Day commemorates the death of Luís de Camões, the country’s poet and author of the epic Os Lusíadas.Portuguese culture and global diaspora is also celebrated.

The event highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Portugal and South Africa, rooted in historical connections, shared economic interests and the Portuguese-South African community. Both nations continue to collaborate in trade, tourism and cultural exchange, with Portugal’s contributions to South Africa’s wine and culinary heritage widely acknowledged.

The day was marked by a performance by Portuguese-born South African singer J’Something, who sang the national anthems of both countries.

Guests enjoyed an array of Portuguese delicacies, including pastéis de nata and bacalhau, alongside traditional entertainment that showcased Portugal’s rich cultural heritage.