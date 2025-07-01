In a world of hate, leverage sports to combat it

Nelson Mandela and South Africa's 1995 rugby World Cup promoted unity in newly democratic South Africa.

Amid world news about the Israel-Iran nuclear conflict and genocide in Gaza, the Fifa World Cup is taking place in the US.

Part of this international tournament was a game on 22 June between Spanish football side Real Madrid and Mexican side Pachuca. During it, the world witnessed two incidents associated with hate speech.

The highlights of the game were not limited to terrific goal scoring but also involved an official display of the global No To Racism campaign at the stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina — a critical communication in a world of hate.

An anti-racism video was clearly against discrimination and hate in commemoration of The International day for Countering Hate Speech that happens every 18 June.

In July 2021 the United Nations General assembly declared against hate speech after concerns were raised over the exponential spread and proliferation of hate speech.

The UN defines hate speech as “an offensive discourse targeting a group or an individual based on inherent characteristics such as race, religion or gender that psychologically affects one’s social peace and dignity”.

Hate speech is any kind of communication whether it be spoken, written and broadcast through mediums such as film, videos, social media that attacks or uses discriminatory language with reference to a person or group on the basis of race, ethnicity, nationality, descent and gender.

Unfortunately, hate speech in the form of racism still persists in this age of globalisation, even in the Real Madrid and Pachuna game when Antonio Rudiger was targeted.

Prejudice, misconceptions, indoctrination, ideological indifferences and intolerance are the sources of such racial hostility, violence and discrimination.

Hate speech is also expressed through direct oral verbal attack, cartoons, memes, objects, gestures, images and symbols towards a targeted individual or group.

For instance, in European leagues ripe bananas have been thrown at black soccer players like Samuel Eto, Vinicius Junior, Kolo Toure Neymar and Dani Alaves among others.

Hate speech can spill into chronic hatred with devastating effects leading to civil unrest, refugees, insecurities and a genocide as it was in Rwanda.

“No one is born hating another person because of his skin, or his background or his religion. If people must learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite,” Nelson Mandela stated.

We can leverage sports as a unifying factor to combat racism.

If anyone has ever shown the world that sports can unite the world it was Mandela. In 1995, the Rugby World Cup united black and white people under the slogan “One team, one country” in support of the Springboks who defeated New Zealand.

Sports is critical in curbing racial hatred and hate speech through continuous global awareness campaigns in tournaments such as the Fifa World Cup and the Olympics.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia strongly advocated for inclusion. Captains’ armbands stated “One love”.

During this 2025 Fifa Club World Cup, there were non-discrimination signs and a No to Racism video featuring sports superstars like Vinicius, Sergio Ramos, Edinson Cavani and Pep Guardiola.

Sports teams can advance friendly charity games for inclusivity and diversity through showcasing different cultures, values, perspectives and backgrounds.

Through sport, well-known athletes and coaches can advance respectful conduct and condemn hateful rhetoric.

For example, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso came firmly out to support Antonio Rudiger after his reaction towards a Pachuna player that allegedly subjected him to racial abuse.

Standing up against hate speech can be risky but Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has demonstrated that racism can be opposed even if you face a backlash.

In this age of the internet, hate speech is spreading like wild fire through online platforms. Athletes and sports teams can use their social media handles to counter it with messages of unity, inclusivity and respect.

The partnership between Fifa and the UN Refugee Agency should serve as an example of collaboration, which should take place at all levels from civil societies to governments in combating hate speech and promoting unity, cohesion and co-existence.

Other efforts can include sensitising and equipping community leaders with sufficient knowledge and skills to identify and counteract hate speech.

Promoting intercultural dialogues and interreligious forums are equally vital to countering bigotry.

Sports can be a reliable cornerstone in combating hate speech in line with international human rights law and without infringing on rights and freedom of expression.

In a world of hate, whether chess, basketball, cricket, hockey, tennis, rugby and football, sport has the power to counter xenophobia, racism and all forms of discrimination to secure and peaceful world for all.

Robert Kigongo is a peace negotiator and a sustainable development analyst.