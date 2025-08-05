The Far East countries are buying SA’s maize again

In the week of 25 July, 79% of South Africa’s maize export was to Taiwan. Photo: File

South Africa’s maize exports are back in the Far East export markets. These aren’t new territories for our maize; we typically export to them in the seasons of abundance such as this one.

Last season, we did not see much maize exports to the Far East. Our export activity focused on Africa. The region was hit by the drought and needed maize more than other regions for staple food. South Africa channelled its maize exports, mainly white maize, to this region.

And yes, South Africa was also hit by the drought, but we still had a relatively decent yield, and also benefited from supplies of the past season. This enabled South Africa to export more maize to the African continent. Zimbabwe accounted for 56% of South Africa’s maize exports of 2.3 million tonnes last year.

We are now back in the season of abundance. Zambia has surplus maize, and Zimbabwe has a better yield, although it may still need about 700,000 tonnes of maize imports later in the season.

Zambia, the second largest maize producer in the Southern Africa region, has seen a recovery in its 2024-25 maize production (this season corresponds with the 2025-26 marketing year), now estimated at 3.66 million tonnes, up from 1.50 million tonnes in the previous season, according to Zambia’s government data.

Zimbabwe’s 2024-25 maize production is forecast at 1.30 million tonnes, according to recent data from the Pretoria-based unit of the United States department of agriculture. This is just more than twice the output from the previous season. Still, it is below the 2.00 million tonnes Zimbabwe requires for its domestic annual consumption. Thus, the country may still import later in the year. South Africa and Zambia may be the major maize suppliers to Zimbabwe.

In South Africa, our maize production is at 15.03 million tonnes, which is 17% higher than the crop for the 2023-24 season. Importantly, these forecasts are well above South Africa’s annual maize needs of about 12 million tonnes, implying that South Africa will have a surplus and remain a net exporter of maize.

Indeed, in the week of July 25, South Africa exported 63,897 tonnes of maize. About 79% was exported to Taiwan, and the rest to the Southern African region. This placed South Africa’s 2025-26 maize exports at 428,975 tonnes, out of the expected seasonal exports of 2.0 million tonnes. The current marketing year only ends in April 2026.

In the 428,975 tonnes of South Africa’s maize exports in the first 13 weeks of the 2025-26 marketing year, nearly half is the Far East markets (25% to Vietnam, 12% to Taiwan, and 11% to South Korea). These are South Africa’s traditional maize export markets, mainly yellow maize for animal feed. But we didn’t export during the years of drought. It is good to see them back buying South Africa’s high-quality maize.

We will probably see more robust export activity later in the year once farmers have completed the harvest and there is grain in the silos for export.

Wandile Sihlobo is chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.