Court rules unconscious claimants can’t claim for pain, suffering or loss of amenities

The Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling sets limits on the scope of an award for pain, suffering and loss of amenities. Photo: File

What remedies are available when faced with the devastating reality of a loved one being injured and left in a vegetative state?

In June, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned a high court ruling that had awarded R2.2 million in damages to a child who had been left permanently unconscious because of medical negligence — effectively closing the door to similar claims for pain, suffering and loss of amenities of life by unconscious people. Such damages are generally referred to as “general damages” in South African law.

In MEC for Health, Gauteng Provincial Government vs AAS obo CMMS (401/2023) [2025] ZASCA 91, the biological mother of the minor child instituted legal action against the member of the executive council (MEC) for Gauteng. The high court, sitting in Pretoria, ordered the MEC to pay an amount of R15 530 576. In its landmark ruling, the majority of the SCA held that, because unconscious claimants do not have an awareness of their pain and suffering, nor an appreciation for their loss of amenities of life, they are not entitled to compensation in the form of general damages.

In October 2015, AAS (the minor child) was born and diagnosed with cerebral palsy. The damages subject to this case arose from the neurological injuries sustained during labour and delivery at the Tshwane District Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital. The cerebral palsy was further complicated by visual and hearing impairments; intellectual disability; intractable, uncontrolled epilepsy and chronic dislocation of the left hip. As a result, he is unable to sit, crawl or walk, nor can he speak. The child has an estimated life expectancy of only 18 to 20 years.

The high court found that the child experiences “twilight moments”, brief periods of responsiveness, where although he may not fully appreciate his suffering, he nonetheless endures constant pain and will require medical interventions for the rest of his life.

Based on these intermittent moments of consciousness, the court awarded the R2.2 million for general damages. However, on appeal to the SCA, the MEC for health argued that the award was unjustified, contending that the child is in a permanent vegetative state and therefore does not experience pain and is unaware of the loss of amenities of life.

The majority judgment of the SCA focused on whether the child’s lack of awareness of his injuries was relevant when assessing general damages. In particular, it considered whether a person who is unconscious and unaware of their condition can receive compensation for pain, suffering or loss of enjoyment of life.

The court reviewed the high court’s decision which had awarded R13 330 578.28 in special damages to cover the child’s medical expenses. The SCA found that the high court did not properly consider whether, in light of that significant amount, an additional R2 200 000 for general damages was justified.

The SCA carefully examined the child’s condition. It found that he has severely reduced mental and physical abilities, cannot care for himself and, according to expert reports, is unaware of his pain and unlikely to ever become aware. The court concluded that the high court’s finding that the child experiences brief moments of conscious was not supported by the expert medical evidence

The SCA also clarified what is meant by “twilight moments”, saying that the high court had misunderstood the term. These refer to brief, temporary improvements after a brain injury, not signs that someone is aware of pain or their condition. The court noted that while the child might cry from hunger or discomfort, this does not mean he is conscious of suffering.

Once it established that the child was in an unconscious state, the SCA considered whether such a person could receive general damages. It ruled that because general damages are meant to compensate for pain and suffering, and this child is not aware of either, such compensation is not appropriate.

The court then turned to the loss of amenities of life — the pleasures and experiences that make life enjoyable. In this case, because the child was injured at birth, he never had the chance to enjoy the pleasures of life. Unlike a conscious person who might grieve their losses, he is not able to experience frustration or sadness about his condition. As a result, the court found that an award for loss of amenities would serve no purpose.

Last, the court stated that damages should be used for the exclusive benefit of the affected person and not others. Because unconscious claimants cannot use or appreciate such an award, the justification for awarding general damages falls away. It also stressed that when claiming for loss of amenities, the specific losses should be clearly described in the court papers. In its order, the SCA amended the order of the high court by deleting the order awarding general damages for R2.2 million.

This ruling is significant because it provides clarity on whether general damages can be awarded to unconscious or severely incapacitated people who are unable to experience pain and suffering or to appreciate a loss of amenities of life. The judgment underscores the principle that an award for damage serves as compensation and should only be awarded where someone has the capacity to experience harm or derive benefit from the award.

The SCA has set a precedent that limits the scope of an award for pain, suffering and loss of amenities, particularly in medico-legal claims involving children with profound neurological impairments. This decision is likely to influence litigation involving severely disabled claimants and could shape how courts assess damages in the case of cerebral palsy and other birth-related injuries and defects.

Charlise Finch is a candidate attorney and Pierre le Roux a director at Herold Gie Attorneys.