Why the Open Chats podcast controversy demands more than outrage

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

Not long ago, I found myself in a conversation with a group of young people, when someone casually remarked, “Coloured people are dangerous.” The comment hung in the air, unchallenged, not out of hostility, but out of familiarity. It was said with the kind of ease that comes from hearing something repeated too often.

As a coloured academic, I’ve studied identity and race in South Africa, but this moment reminded me that the problem isn’t confined to history books or political debates; it lives quietly in everyday assumptions, even among the youth who will shape our future.

That’s why the recent controversy around the Open Chats podcast matters. In July 2025, a clip from the Open Chats podcast hosted by Sinothando Kama and Mthokozisi Mathebula quickly went viral after the duo branded South Africa’s coloured community “crazy” and accused them of having “normalised incest”. The comments were laced with inflammatory generalisations. It portrayed an entire racial group as morally deficient and biologically reprehensible.

Beyond the provocative language, the hosts framed their remarks as playful banter, seemingly unaware that the digital echo chamber magnifies every word. While they might have intended to shock for clicks, the impact on a historically marginalised community was both immediate and profound. These weren’t just offensive jokes; they reminded us that the racial hierarchies and stereotypes born in colonial times are still very much alive.

Peruvian sociologist Aníbal Quijano called this phenomenon “coloniality”. He states that it is the enduring patterns of power, knowledge and social hierarchy that outlive formal colonial rule. The concept of coloniality of power explains how racial classifications and Eurocentric knowledge systems continue to shape global structures even in so-called post-colonial societies.

In simple terms, coloniality is the leftover mindset from colonial times. It’s the idea that some races are superior, some cultures are more valid and some people don’t belong. These ideas didn’t vanish with independence; they were absorbed in media, education and everyday interactions. And in digital spaces, they echo louder than ever.

The podcasters’ remarks weren’t just tasteless, they were part of this deeper problem. They repeated old stereotypes that were used during colonialism to make communities of multi-racial descent seem broken, unstable and shameful. These stereotypes were designed to divide people and keep certain groups in power. Today, they still show up in jokes, assumptions and public conversations.

The coloured community reacted with anger and pain to the Open Chats podcast, denouncing its racist stereotypes as dehumanising. Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, himself a prominent voice from the community, called the episode “blatant racism” and vowed legal action, while the Patriotic Alliance issued a formal demand for accountability, citing violations under the Hate Speech Act.

Coloured identity in South Africa is often treated as confusing or illegitimate. We’re told we’re “not black enough” or “not African enough”. We’re stereotyped as violent, unstable or morally lacking. These are not just random insults; they’re part of coloniality. They’re part of a system that continues to devalue certain identities while elevating others.

As someone who has lived this experience and studied it academically, I believe it’s time for real change. Here are five steps we can take:

Teach media sensitivity

Media creators should learn about South Africa’s racial history and how harmful stereotypes still affect communities today.

Let communities lead

Media platforms should have review boards made up of diverse voices, including coloured people, to help guide content and hold creators accountable.

Include marginalised voices

Don’t just talk about us, talk with us. Let coloured scholars, artists and activists share their own stories and ideas.

Fix the curriculum

Schools and universities should teach students about colonialism, race and identity in ways that help them think critically and compassionately.

Strengthen the law

Hate speech laws must be enforced and freedom of speech shouldn’t be used as an excuse to spread racism.

A call to reimagine

The Open Chats incident is a reminder that coloniality is still alive. It’s not just about one podcast, it’s about how deep these ideas run in our society. If we want a South Africa that truly values freedom, dignity and equality, we need to challenge these ideas wherever they appear.

Let’s use this moment to rethink how we talk about race, identity and belonging. Let’s make space for all South Africans, including coloured communities, to be seen, heard and respected.

Because being coloured is not a mistake. It’s not a leftover. It’s a living, breathing identity shaped by history, resilience and pride. And it deserves to be treated with dignity, not suspicion.

Let this be the moment we stop repeating colonial scripts and start writing our own. Let us silence the colonial echoes and build a future where every voice matters.

Dr Janell Le Roux is a senior lecturer at the University of Johannesburg. Her work explores race, identity and the legacies of colonialism in South Africa.