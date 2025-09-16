In the age of digital disruption the key attribute of effective managers is agility

Courses in digital business, or variations of this, are offered at academic institutions. Photo: James Cameron Heron

With the advent of hybrid working, and looking into the future world of work, one wonders whether we have managers who are up to the task and whether their skills set is relevant to lead effectively.

In the traditional set-up, management responsibilities were executed based on a physical connection with a team who arrived at work premises and served their typical eight hours within the space provided. Meetings took place in person, where robust conversations and engagements happened in that context. Access to staff was direct and one could engage face to face on any challenges to attaining deliverable imperatives.

That world was changed by the Covid-19 pandemic which forced many companies to allow employees to work from home in the interests of their safety.

With this change, there was a surge in mental health issues, as a study in Europe showed and, understandably so, as human beings are wired for community and connection.

The question then arises, what kind of manager is needed to lead in this new age of digital enlightenment? Are the existing skills of a general manager adequate for the digital context in which their leadership is needed or do we need a new kind of manager with digital agility to lead in this new era?

Could this not be seen, outside of the pandemic, in terms of a shift in digital developments in the global landscape to adapt the skills required to lead in a digital age? Is this a conversation for academia as it produces future leaders or a conversation for the broader global community as we all adapt to digital disruption in the context of traditional methods of management?

The issue of digital skills, in terms of knowledge, understanding and the practical ability to apply these skills in the business context, is a reality all managers are living in and it is something that distinguishes those who are adapting to the digital renaissance from those who are not.

Traditional forms of leadership, in the management context, are no longer enough to lead in the digital age. Advancing technology has pushed the envelope in leadership, calling for managers who adopt it early to ensure that they stay relevant and are able to respond to digital disruption in the workplace.

Sure, a certain level of digital adeptness was required to manage a team before hybrid working, revolving primarily around a laptop or desktop, and the use of applications on it, to executive tasks, communicate and drive business processes.

Now, with the advent of Microsoft Teams and the like, and the need to conduct meetings online and manage teams remotely, a new layer has been added to the way managers need to lead their teams for maximum results and productivity.

It was clear earlier on after the pandemic subsided which were the managers who struggled with adapting — they wanted their staff back in the office to continue in their old ways. But managers who embraced digital disruption were able to find new ways of leading. New ways of holding teams accountable for deliverables and new ways of managing performance in a remote setting.

The fundamental principles of effective management have not changed in the age of the digital awakening and, in fact, one could argue that a return to them needs to happen for managers to embrace the digital age of leadership.

But some adaptation of sound management principles is necessary in the digital age. Planning is still a necessary part of management but it is now supported by digital tools to ensure that teams deliver on commitments, wherever they decide to work from.

Leadership must still happen, albeit virtually. Managers must still fulfil this role to ensure that teams have direction and guidance in the execution of their roles and responsibilities. Organising is still a key component, even in the digital age, but now there are digital tools to ensure that teams deliver on time and according to agreed-upon expectations. Managers must still be able to control processes to deliver expected outcomes in the digital age, using digital tools.

The performance management arena has become more dynamic as managers must now entrust the process to team members and use their tools to ensure that employees deliver, while offering the necessary support to ensure that they are given a fair opportunity to achieve key performance indicators.

Developments in technology are generally rapid but some companies are ahead of their time and have already taken a proactive approach to leadership in the digital age. Employees are not required to be at the office every day, are given the tools to work remotely and the necessary support to thrive in hybrid work.

This tells me that many companies are aware of developments in technology that facilitate hybrid working but are still holding on to traditional models and insisting on employees coming to the brick-and-mortar office.

Academia is well on its way to adapting in terms of curricula, especially business schools across the country, who equip students with the tools needed to lead effectively in a digital age. Courses in digital business, or variations of this, are offered at several institutions, developing leaders with an awareness of new ways of working who will lead with the skills required to manage teams in the digital age.

So, what is the key attribute that managers need in this age of digital disruption? Agility. Many are already grounded in management principles and knowledge, however, what they require to thrive in the digital age is the ability to adapt their foundational principles using an integrative approach to digital tools that will enhance their leadership to ensure that their teams deliver according to expectations.

Enzo Masiya is an audit professional in the public sector with a particular interest in governance, risk management and compliance.