Solitary superpower erodes global unity

Domineering: President Donald Trump has called allies to contribute to the US-Israeli campaign but he later dismissed the need for a coalition altogether.

President Donald Trump’s latest assessment of the Atlantic alliance carries a blunt, almost clinical edge.

In a characteristic post on Truth Social, the president warned that if Nato members fail to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, “it will be very bad for the future of Nato”.

He argued that those who benefit from the waterway “should help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” drawing a direct, transactional parallel to past American support for Ukraine.

The message is unmistakable: allies must contribute to the US-Israeli campaign against Iran or face consequences for the partnership itself. Yet, as the conflict enters its fourth week, Trump appears increasingly comfortable with a go-it-alone strategy.

On Wednesday last week, he dismissed the need for a coalition altogether, declaring that because the US has had such military success, he no longer needs or desires Nato countries’ assistance.

This bravado masks a deepening diplomatic isolation that threatens to reshape the global order.

The waterway in question, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil trade passes, remains effectively closed despite the administration’s claims of having decimated Iranian capabilities. While military pressure remains high, the diplomatic backing essential for a lasting outcome is visibly waning.

The internal fractures of the administration were laid bare last Tuesday with the high-profile resignation of Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

A decorated veteran and Gold Star husband, Kent’s departure signals a rift within the “America First” movement itself. In a searing resignation letter, Kent wrote that he could not in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.

He argued that Iran posed no imminent threat to the nation and claimed the administration had been deceived into a conflict that serves no benefit to the American people.

Trump’s response was swift and dismissive, labelling Kent “weak on security” and asserting that if someone does not believe Iran was a threat, the administration does not want those people involved.

This internal purge of dissent mirrors the external pressure being applied to allies but it leaves the administration with a narrowing circle of counsel at a time of maximum regional risk.

The pressure on Nato comes at a moment when traditional partners are moving from quiet unease to open defiance. European and Asian allies are not merely showing signs of drift; they are actively charting independent courses.

In Brussels and Berlin, the rhetoric is firm. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has ruled out military participation, stating that bombing Iran into submission is, in all likelihood, not the right approach. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas was even more direct, framing the conflict as “not Europe’s war”.

Despite a “special relationship”, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has insisted the UK will not be drawn into the wider war. While offering limited use of bases for specific strikes, London has balked at the kind of naval convoy system Trump has demanded.

In Tokyo and Seoul, economic self-interest is overriding alliance loyalty. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has prioritised domestic energy security over military involvement, while South Korean officials worry that redirecting air defence systems to the Gulf would leave them vulnerable to threats closer to home.

The current crisis points to a fundamental shift in the global order. Trump’s approach treats alliances as reciprocal deals measured in immediate, tactical contributions.

While this transactional method may have yielded results in bilateral trade negotiations, it falters in the complex arena of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

The logic of the administration suggests that military dominance can substitute for diplomatic consensus. However, the reality on the ground suggests otherwise.

Iran has exploited these divisions, positioning itself as the gatekeeper of the world’s most vital energy artery. By targeting Gulf infrastructure and driving Brent crude over $100 per barrel, Tehran is testing the patience of economies already strained by the conflict.

The contrast with past American-led coalitions is instructive. Previous efforts, such as the 1991 Gulf War or even the initial stages of the campaign against IS, succeeded because they rested on genuine consultation, shared threat assessments and visible benefits for all.

Today, those elements are missing. The United States now stands more alone than at any point since the campaign began.

What we are witnessing is the “disintegration” of the West. When the US acts without consultation, as it did during the initial strikes on 28 February, it sends a message that its partners are subordinates rather than stakeholders.

Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have expressed deep frustration that their warnings about regional fallout were disregarded. Public voices close to these governments have described the effort as a war that pulled Washington in without regard for the consequences to Arab partners.

This has led to a paradoxical situation where the very nations the US claims to be protecting are the ones most aggressively seeking a diplomatic off-ramp.

Furthermore, the economic dimension of this conflict cannot be overstated. For Japan and South Korea, the Hormuz is not a strategic abstraction but a literal lifeline.

When the US demands warships while simultaneously pursuing a policy that increases the volatility of energy prices, it creates a zero-sum game that allies are increasingly unwilling to play.

They see a Washington that is eager to use the stick of alliance obligations but has forgotten how to offer the carrot of shared security.

The result is a move towards “strategic autonomy”, where nations such as France and the Netherlands limit their naval moves to Mediterranean protection rather than joining Hormuz convoys.

The long-term implications are profound. If the US continues to view Nato and its Pacific alliances through a purely transactional lens, it risks hollowing out the very institutions that have underpinned global stability for eight decades.

This is not merely about a single conflict in the Middle East; it is about the credibility of the American guarantee. If allies believe that support is conditional on immediate military participation in every US venture, they will begin to seek security elsewhere.

We are already seeing the early stages of this, with regional mediators such as Oman and Egypt floating ceasefire ideas that bypass Washington entirely.

Ultimately, the military phase of the operation may achieve tactical gains. The US and Israel have the hardware to deliver devastating strikes. Yet diplomacy is the arena where durable outcomes are secured. In that arena, the foundation is showing clear signs of strain.

Allies are not abandoning Washington out of disloyalty; they are protecting their own interests in the absence of a compelling common vision. History suggests that great-power influence rests as much on the strength of partnerships as on the force of arms.

If the administration cannot rebuild the coalitions it once took for granted, the drift towards a post-American world will only accelerate.

The question is no longer just about the future of the Strait of Hormuz, but the future of the American-led order itself.

In this new era of solitary superpower status, the US may find that being first often means being alone.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan.