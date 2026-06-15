‘Magnifica Humanitas’: What Pope Leo XIV’s theological document about AI means to Africa’s Gen Z

Just a year in office, Pope Leo XIV released the first encyclical document of his papacy, titled “Magnifica Humanitas” (Wonderful Humanity), in May 2025. Some of the chapters are sparking reactions and counter-reactions across the globe.

From Pope Paul II to Leo XIV, every pontiff has a mandate to guide the Catholic church and the world through a theological document addressing global issues of that particular given time and generation, beyond their spiritual duties.

The Magnifica Humanitas is the new unveiled social doctrine of the church ( http://www.vatican.va/content/leoxiv/encyclinicals/documents/20260515-magnificahumanitas.htm ) which is “a legacy of wisdom, where people find principles for thoughts, criteria for discernment and judgement of concrete guidelines for action”.

Unlike “Laudato Si” (Praise Be To You) by Pope Francis, the Magnifica Humanitas is unequivocally shaking the walls of AI companies and tech users across the globe, regardless of religious beliefs, age group, race, social status and gender.

The main area of contention in the theological document is contained in Chapter 3. It elaborates on the pontific stand on technology and dominance, particularly pointing out the grandeur of humanity in light of the promise of artificial intelligence (AI).

Pope Leo, during a press release on Magnifica Humanitas, stated: “Artificial Intelligence needs to be disarmed, the word is strong, I know, but deliberately chosen, because this moment needs words capable of attracting attention, awakening consciousness and indicating a path forward for humanity.

“Artificial intelligence touches many areas of our lives and affects decisions that shape human co-existence and dramatically change how war is waged.”

Without fear of contradiction, America’s first pontiff is unequivocally cautioning the world about AI’s increasing dominance in shaping human matters.

Pope Leo highlights three specific aspects relating to personal use:

(i) the ease with which results are obtained;

(ii) the impression of the object (or apparent objectivity); and

(iii) the simulation of human communication.

The factors have rapidly rendered AI an opaque system that increasingly dictates human responses and behaviour.

The Chicago Illinois-born pontiff is boldly enlightening the world on the technocratic paradigm shift shaping the present and the future of humanity. This must equally concern the youth because they are the biggest stakeholders of the future.

Lest we forget, for the first time in the history of humanity, the world’s majority population is below the age of 24 years and Africa is taking the lead in having the youngest demographic.

The pope’s guidance on AI is therefore on time for Africa’s younger generation.

In my view, Pope Leo is particularly awakening the consciousness of Gen Z’s as a key population segment driving technology use.

It’s projected that globally, around 73% of youth are frequently using AI to help them with their homework, exams, research and innovations.

Unprecedentedly, more than 70% of African youth are increasingly becoming addicted to using generative AI tools in their studies and day-to-day lives, thereby making Pope Leo’s guiding message justifiable and valid.

He is guiding our youth against the unrestrained and excessive use of ready-made answers which is increasingly eroding personal creativity and judgment as a result of over-dependence.

On countless occasions while marking papers and course work at the universities where I lecture, I have encountered an overwhelming dependency on AI.

I have found that almost 80% of my students’ answers are from AI chat box. Sadly, the excessive use and over-dependency are breeding intellectual laziness.

You might argue that AI is enabling many youth to reach new horizons. However, none of the youth examines their genuine potential and AI’s long-term effects on human creativity, dignity, freedom and co-existence.

Just like Pope Leo, I am worried that society will soon end up with mostly quack doctors, journalists, administrators, lawyers, teachers, entrepreneurs and engineers, among others.

AI is influencing the management of public affairs, communication and decision-making processes in boardrooms, thereby incubating exclusion, manipulation and inequalities among the youth.

AI is robbing our younger people of genuine human connection, infringing on opportunities, status and freedom.

AI is systematically eviscerating entry jobs of fresh graduates, exposing our youth to the mercy of the market and unemployment.

Pope Leo XIV is warning our youth that AI is merely imitating the functions of human intelligence — from language to behavior and analytical skills — and it is tied to data processing, thereby illuminating that although AI cannot equate to human intelligence its rocketing pace is threatening our human capabilities.

Magnifica Humanitas elaborates on how AI is contributing to tons of CO₂ emissions that are causing horrible environmental degradation and threatening humanity’s health.

The pope stresses the urgent need to create sustainable solutions that reduce the environmental impacts to protect, preserve and restore our planet, the only home of our youth and future generations.

Pope Leo is calling upon our African youth to be more vigilant about AI’s risks to humanity, to use it responsibly and institute AI governance tenets to avoid getting lost in agendas of transhumanism and post-humanism.

African governments should benchmark Japan, Singapore and the Nordic states that have taken robust regulatory measures towards AI before it eventually makes African youth the first victims of man’s most successful innovation.