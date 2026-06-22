Youth Month 2026: Building peace around migration through diplomacy and ubuntu

Fifty years ago, the youth of Soweto changed the course of South African history.

On 16 June 1976, thousands of young people took to the streets in pursuit of dignity, equality and freedom. Their courage reverberated across the world, exposing the injustices of apartheid and inspiring a generation to believe that change was possible.

As South Africa marks Youth Month and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Uprising, we honour not only a generation of young people whose courage and determination helped shape our democratic future but also the values for which they stood: human dignity, solidarity, justice and hope.

The values remain as relevant today as they were half a century ago.

One of the defining realities of our era is migration — a defining feature of our interconnected world. Across Africa and the world, millions of people move in pursuit of opportunity, safety, education, employment and a better future. Young people, in particular, constitute a significant share of the movements. Whether crossing borders to study, work, start businesses or escape conflict and environmental hardship, migration has become an integral feature of an increasingly interconnected world.

Too often, however, the dialogue on migration is seen only as a problem to be managed rather than as a human reality to be understood and governed effectively. The real problem facing societies is not migration itself but how it is managed to promote peace, social cohesion, economic development and human dignity.

This requires diplomacy in action.

South Africa's democratic journey was built on solidarity that transcended borders. During the struggle against apartheid, African countries and the broader international community provided refuge, support and assistance to South Africans seeking freedom. Many South Africans found shelter, education and opportunities in neighbouring countries and across the continent. This shared history reminds us that migration and mobility have long been part of Africa's story.

Today, our response to migration must be informed by the same spirit of solidarity and shared humanity.

South Africa’s foreign policy is anchored in the pursuit of peace, solidarity, cooperation and respect for human rights. Through regional and continental platforms such as the Southern African Development Community and the African Union, we continue to work with our neighbours to address the root causes of migration, including poverty, unemployment, conflict, climate change and underdevelopment.

The problems do not stop at national borders. Neither should our solutions.

Regional integration, economic cooperation, investment in human development and the creation of opportunities for young people across the continent remain essential to reducing forced migration while enabling safe, orderly and regular mobility. The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area presents an opportunity to create jobs, stimulate entrepreneurship and unlock the productive potential of Africa's youthful population.

Yet diplomacy is not confined only to governments and international institutions. Diplomacy is also practised in our schools, communities, workplaces, places of worship and social spaces. It is reflected in how communities engage with one another, how differences are managed and how societies promote social cohesion. It is found in the daily choices we make to foster understanding rather than division.

This is where young people have a critical role to play, as ambassadors of peace, understanding and African unity.

The aspirations of Africa’s youth transcend national borders. Whether in Johannesburg, Harare, Gaborone, Maputo, Nairobi or Accra, young people seek quality education, meaningful employment, entrepreneurship opportunities and a voice in shaping their future.

The shared aspirations should unite us rather than divide us.

As we commemorate Youth Month, we must reject xenophobia, intolerance, misinformation and all forms of violence directed at migrants and foreign nationals. Such actions undermine the constitutional values upon which our democracy is founded and weaken the bonds of African solidarity that have sustained generations. They also distract us from addressing the deeper structural challenges that affect citizens and migrants alike.

Governments have a responsibility to ensure that migration is managed in an orderly, legal and humane manner. Effective migration governance requires reliable data, evidence-based planning, strong institutions, regional cooperation and policies that balance national interests with our collective commitment to human rights and sustainable development.

The principle of ubuntu offers an important guide in this regard.

Ubuntu reminds us that our humanity is bound together,our well-being is interconnected and dignity cannot be reserved for some while denied to others. In a world increasingly characterised by division, ubuntu provides a framework for building inclusive societies that recognise the rights of individuals and the responsibilities we owe one another.

The theme of Youth Month calls upon us to place young people at the centre of South Africa’s development agenda. This includes creating opportunities for youth participation in peacebuilding, regional cooperation and international engagement. By empowering young people to become active citizens and global changemakers, we strengthen the foundations for a more peaceful and prosperous future. Young people must not only inherit the future — they must help shape it.

As we reflect on the legacy of 1976, let us draw inspiration from a generation that refused to accept division and injustice as inevitable. Let us embrace dialogue over hostility, cooperation over isolation and solidarity over exclusion.

Let us demonstrate that diplomacy is not merely a foreign policy instrument but a daily practice that builds bridges between people, communities and nations.

In this Youth Month, may we recommit ourselves to fostering peace around migration, strengthening social cohesion and advancing an Africa where every young person, regardless of where they were born, has the opportunity to realise their full potential.

In honouring the youth of 1976, we must build a future worthy of their sacrifice: a future defined by dignity, opportunity, inclusion and peace.

Together, through diplomacy in action and guided by the spirit of ubuntu, we can build a more inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Africa for generations to come.