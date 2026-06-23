South Africa's healthcare system is facing a contradiction that should concern every citizen. Across the country, hospitals and clinics report shortages of doctors and healthcare personnel, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Yet at the same time, qualified South African doctors remain unemployed or struggle to secure placement within the public health sector.

This paradox raises serious questions about healthcare workforce planning, financial management, and government priorities.

Many of these doctors were trained through government bursary programmes funded by taxpayers. In many cases, they are contractually obligated to serve within the public healthcare system after graduation. Despite this investment and commitment, many remain without posts while healthcare facilities continue to operate under severe staffing pressures.

The explanation most commonly provided is that provincial health departments face budget constraints and cannot create or fill additional medical officer posts. While fiscal pressures are undoubtedly real, South Africans are entitled to ask whether these constraints are solely the result of economic realities or whether years of financial mismanagement have played a significant role.

Repeated reports of irregular expenditure, wasteful spending, questionable procurement practices, and corruption have plagued parts of the public healthcare system. Billions of rand that could have strengthened frontline healthcare services have instead been lost through inefficiency, litigation, and poor governance.

The recent allegations surrounding procurement irregularities at Tembisa Hospital have further intensified concerns about the management of healthcare resources. Such controversies reinforce public perceptions that money intended for patient care and healthcare staffing is too often diverted from its intended purpose.

Every rand lost through corruption or waste has consequences. It may represent a doctor not employed, a nurse not appointed, equipment not purchased, or patients waiting longer for treatment.

At the same time, recent findings by the Special Investigating Unit regarding corruption within the Department of Home Affairs have exposed weaknesses in immigration and permit administration. These revelations have highlighted the importance of rigorous verification processes across government institutions, including the healthcare sector.

This is not an argument against foreign healthcare professionals. Many foreign doctors have made valuable contributions to South African healthcare, often serving in difficult and underserved environments. Their work deserves recognition and respect. The real issue is accountability and transparency.

South Africans deserve assurance that all healthcare appointments are lawful, merit-based, and properly verified. They deserve confidence that qualifications are authentic, professional registrations are valid, and immigration requirements have been fully complied with. They also deserve assurance that recruitment processes are fair and free from corruption, favouritism, or administrative failures.

Most importantly, South Africa must have a coherent strategy for employing the healthcare professionals it has already invested in training. It is difficult to justify spending public funds on medical education while failing to absorb qualified graduates into a healthcare system that desperately needs their skills.

The challenge becomes even more significant in the context of National Health Insurance. Whatever one's views on NHI, its success will depend on a well-managed, adequately staffed healthcare workforce. Without addressing current governance weaknesses, staffing shortages, and financial inefficiencies, ambitious healthcare reforms will struggle to achieve their intended outcomes.

South Africans have a right to know how many qualified doctors remain unemployed, how many posts have been frozen due to budget pressures, and how much healthcare capacity has been lost as a result of wasteful expenditure and corruption.

This is not merely a labour issue. It is a healthcare issue, a governance issue, and ultimately a national development issue. A country that lacks sufficient doctors in its public facilities should not simultaneously have qualified doctors without employment opportunities. Resolving that contradiction should be one of the country's highest healthcare priorities.

As South Africa moves toward implementing National Health Insurance, policymakers must answer a simple but fundamental question: Can we realistically build a stronger healthcare system while failing to fully utilise the doctors we have already trained? The future success of NHI may depend on the answer.