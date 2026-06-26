We must question who benefits from black people turning against one another

A few weeks ago I asked a pertinent question: Why do we never ask white people whether they are South African? It elicited quite a response but it was nothing in comparison to the reaction I received when I asked the question again this week. No doubt this was because of the looming supposed 30 June “deadline”.

Immigration has become a tricky topic but my stance and the stance of my party, has always been clear: we must make it easy to enter our country legally and nearly impossible to enter illegally. Yet, for many years we have faced the opposite situation. And my question is all the more relevant in this context.

Why is it so difficult to enter South Africa legally? We have known for many years that our immigration system is, to put it lightly, broken to its core. Underfunding and under-capacitation hamper legitimate trade with our neighbouring countries. For as long as congestion and delays plague our physical borders, we lose out on the economic benefits that the Southern African Development Community and even the African Continental Free Trade Area could offer.

At the same time, application processes for deserving refugees, asylum seekers and visa applicants also face delays, with people often left in limbo for weeks, months or even years. Many of the undocumented foreign nationals in our country face documentary challenges even before they come to our borders. They are not here out of malice; they are victims of weak administrative systems in their own countries, where obtaining a passport or travel document is expensive or nearly impossible.

And yet, more than 75% of tourists visiting — with valid documents — and spending money in South Africa are from Africa. Our tourism industry, a significant part of our economy, is built on fellow Africans. Imagine how much more we could benefit from proper integration with our African brothers and sisters if our systems worked as they should.

Over the past two years, parliament has been working through the One-Stop Border Post Bill, which is aimed at making our borders more efficient, easing congestion, enabling faster trade and enhancing South Africa’s competitiveness in the region. We have seen similar developments that have improved the situation. However, in the absence of strong regulations and effective enforcement, which uphold security and human dignity at our borders, it remains difficult for goods and people to enter South Africa legally. For many, only one avenue then remains: to enter illegally.

Why is it so easy to enter South Africa illegally? The same underfunding and under-capacitation that make our border management so cumbersome also makes them physically unsecured, with goods and people able to flow through with little oversight. Criminal syndicates from the other side of the world are wreaking havoc on our society with the drugs that they can smuggle with relative ease across our borders. Vulnerable migrants who are unable to acquire the necessary travel documents are trafficked into South Africa in overfull buses and taxis.

We have also seen story after story of Home Affairs officials selling South African passports and travel documents for a quick buck. There is a reason why our passport is known as the Green Mamba — the ease with which you can illegally acquire one undermines the trust that other countries have in its legitimacy.

The impact on South Africans We know that the broken system is a key reason that our education, health and basic service infrastructure cannot keep up. Public resources meant for a certain number of people end up serving many more. Business owners also hire undocumented foreign nationals because they have no choice but to accept deplorable working conditions and exploitative wages, sometimes refusing to pay them at all.

We must acknowledge that it is a small minority of foreign nationals that do so and that South Africans have also taken advantage of the system.

South Africans rightfully feel abandoned by the state, in more ways than one. One of the comments I received on social media said: “I’m too scared to ask them, because I’m poor”, which is at the root of the problem. We should be asking the question because too many South Africans are poor. Our government’s failures mean that there is a smaller pie of public resources available to the most vulnerable — a pie that is funded by the taxes we all pay and the contributions we all make to the economy — South African and migrant workers alike. A pie that could have been much bigger if we were not losing billions to corruption, incompetence and tax evasion by corporations and wealthy individuals.

That is why I ask the question. I do not ask it to incite against white people. The vitriol and questions that I, a dark-skinned African man, have received in 2008, 2019, 2022 and this year, show that nobody deserves to have their dignity and human rights undermined in such a manner. I ask the question because we must question who benefits from black people turning against one another.

Who benefits from us harassing the Malawian factory worker instead of fighting the factory owner who makes millions from exploiting their workers? Who benefits from us chasing away a Zimbabwean pregnant woman seeking healthcare instead of asking why there are not enough clinics and hospitals for us all? Who benefits from us fighting over the little available public housing instead of opposing the European-based property owners who make private housing unaffordable? Who benefits from us competing over the scraps that are available to us instead of joining hands to ask why the pie is so small?

With this deadline looming, I am acutely reminded this is an election year. It is easy for political actors to score cheap points by blaming the real challenges South Africans experience every day on a class of people that cannot defend themselves at the polls. It is easier to turn you against your neighbour than it is to point the finger at the root cause of your entire community’s troubles. There is a difference between calling on the government to fix its own systemic issues, including the broken immigration system and violating our fellow Africans’ human rights by assaulting, harassing and even murdering them.

It is the responsibility of every political party and every South African to denounce and condemn violence at every opportunity. It is also our responsibility to correctly diagnose the cause of our challenges and not to allow blame to be shifted to a convenient scapegoat.

In conclusion Our immigration problem is the result of both state inaction and poor cooperation with our neighbours. Our government has failed to consistently enforce our laws, leaving our people exposed to criminal syndicates and leaving migrants vulnerable to a broken, corrupt immigration system. This failure is not only embarrassing — it is dangerous. We must call on the government to fix these systemic issues: make it easy to enter our country legally and nearly impossible to enter illegally. But while we do so, we must ensure that we place the blame of the situation where it belongs and not at the feet of those who are also suffering from our government’s failure to enforce its laws.

If we do not, we will see the same threats and violence in the lead-up to the 2029 election. We will once again see born-and-bred South Africans being questioned for their very right to be in their country of birth. We will continue to be divided instead of being partners in growth for our entire continent.