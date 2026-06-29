Beyond upsets: Africa’s new football maturity

The 2026 World Cup is the largest in the tournament’s history: 48 teams, 12 groups of four, 104 matches and a new Round of 32. FIFA guaranteed Africa nine direct places, with a tenth available through the inter-confederation play-off, and the continent made full use of the expanded pathway. The nine direct qualifiers were Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, Tunisia and Cabo Verde; DR Congo completed the continent’s largest-ever contingent through the play-off route. For the first time, Africa arrived with ten representatives—twice the number that competed in Qatar in 2022. That numerical leap matters. But the deeper story is not how many African teams reached the tournament; it is how convincingly they have responded.

Across the twelve groups, African teams quickly established their competitiveness. By the end of the group stage, nine had advanced to the new Round of 32. South Africa recovered from an opening defeat to co-hosts Mexico; Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt and Ghana also advanced; Cabo Verde, appearing at a World Cup for the first time, went through unbeaten from Group H; and Senegal, Algeria and DR Congo progressed as third-placed teams. Only Tunisia did not advance.

Taken together, this is already the continent’s strongest collective performance at a World Cup. In 2018, none of Africa’s five teams reached the knockout stage. In 2022, two of the five—Morocco and Senegal—advanced from their groups, with Morocco going on to become the first African and Arab team to reach a World Cup semi-final. In 2026, nine have advanced to the Round of 32. The expanded format has undoubtedly opened the door wider, but the results have given that expansion credibility. Africa is no longer merely asserting its credentials as a football force; it is demonstrating them on the pitch.

The numbers matter, but the manner of progression matters more. Cabo Verde held Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to draws and qualified unbeaten—a remarkable achievement for a debutant from one of the smallest nations ever to appear at the World Cup. South Africa absorbed the pressure of an early loss and still found a route through. Senegal responded emphatically when qualification was on the line. Algeria fought its way back into contention in a difficult group. DR Congo, despite disruptions to its preparation, showed enough competitive edge to progress. These are not isolated surprises; they point to a broader continental shift.

The broader lesson is clear. This is not merely a continent of raw talent, as the familiar shorthand has often suggested. It is increasingly a continent of football maturity: better organization, sharper tactical discipline, deeper squads, stronger coaching structures and players hardened by experience in domestic leagues, continental competitions and elite clubs abroad. The old caricature of African teams as physically gifted but tactically fragile no longer fits. These sides do not collapse after conceding early; they adjust, recover and keep competing deep into matches and tournaments.

The argument also speaks directly to FIFA’s allocation criteria. With more than a quarter of FIFA’s member associations, the continent was for decades under-represented at the World Cup. The 2026 tournament is showing that additional places do not dilute quality; they reveal it. Given broader access, African football has not merely filled spaces on the fixture list. It has enriched the competition, widened its drama and demonstrated that the global game is stronger when representation more closely reflects the depth of football talent across the world.

It is therefore no longer sentimental to say that an African team will one day win the World Cup. The evidence is now visible in the numbers: ten African representatives, nine places in the knockout rounds, and a leap from zero knockout teams in 2018 and two in 2022 to a continental surge in 2026. Morocco’s semi-final run in Qatar showed that the ceiling had risen; this collective performance shows that the floor has risen too. Once asked to celebrate occasional upsets, African football is now building sustained competitiveness, turning promise into performance, talent into structure and belief into results. If the trophy does not come this time, the direction of travel is unmistakable: African football is no longer seeking its place in football’s highest company; it is helping to reshape it.