Football has beaten the border wall

Football has become one of the world’s most eloquent arguments against the fiction of sealed borders. The modern game is no longer arranged neatly around birthplace, passport or ancestry.

At every World Cup, national teams carry the tangled itineraries of migration: parents who left home, children born between cultures and players trained in one country and emotionally claimed by another.

The Boateng brothers offered an unforgettable foretaste. Born in Berlin to a Ghanaian father, Jérôme Boateng chose Germany; Kevin-Prince Boateng chose Ghana.

On 23 June 2010, at Soccer City in Johannesburg, they became the first brothers to face each other in a World Cup match. Four years later, in Fortaleza, they met again — two brothers, two flags, one history.

In the 2026 World Cup, Iñaki Williams represents Ghana while his brother Nico plays for Spain. Derrick Luckassen has represented Ghana while his half-brother Brian Brobbey plays for the Netherlands. Guéla Doué represents Côte d’Ivoire; Désiré Doué, France. Harry Souttar has played for Australia; his brother John for Scotland.

Increasingly, players are choosing the ancestral countries of their parents or grandparents over the countries of their own birth.

Morocco’s embrace of the diaspora has turned migration into sporting strategy, widening its talent pool without diluting national meaning. Belonging, Morocco’s footballers remind us, is not always found on a birth certificate. It may live in language, memory, family ritual, faith, music, food and the untranslatable loyalty of childhood stories.

Players with roots in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco, Cape Verde and beyond are appearing under a wide range of flags. Some were born in Paris, Madrid, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Montreal or Bilbao. Many were formed in European academies but carry the emotional inheritance of Africa, the Caribbean or Asia. This is globalisation in its human form: the reality of family, sacrifice, ambition and return.

The consequences are visible on the pitch. Teams once dismissed as outsiders arrive with players schooled in elite academies and hardened in competitive leagues. Morocco has shown that it can stand up to Brazil; Senegal, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo can field footballers shaped by more than one footballing culture. Coaches draw from a global pools. The game is more intricate, more unpredictable and more compelling.

Football is doing what politics often fails to do. It shows that multiple loyalties are not a civic disease. A player may love the country of his birth and honour the land of his parents. Multiple identities, properly embraced, do not diminish belonging; they enlarge it, turning difference into knowledge, sympathy and shared beauty.

This matters beyond sport. At a time when migration is cast as menace, burden or cultural disruption, football offers a counter-brief. Migration can produce excellence, replenish societies and connect countries tempted to view one another through suspicion or crisis. If the movement of people has improved the quality of football, it is worth asking why public policy treats it as a problem to be contained rather than a possibility to be governed well.

The players understand this. They compete with ferocity against brothers, cousins, club colleagues and countries they might once have represented. Then the final whistle comes and with it the familiar gestures: an embrace, an exchanged shirt, a private joke, a hand on the shoulder. The small rituals say more about civilisation than many official communiqués. Rivalry need not curdle into hatred. Patriotism need not require contempt.

The champion of this World Cup will lift the trophy under one flag. The anthem will be one anthem; the victory will be recorded under one country’s name. Yet the celebration will belong also to parents born elsewhere, grandparents who migrated, coaches who crossed borders, academies that shaped talent and even opponents whose histories are entangled with those of the winners. The nation on the podium will stand on the shoulders of many nations.

That is the quiet provocation of the beautiful game. It exposes the fiction that nations are weakened by those who arrive, depart, return or belong in more than one place. The best teams treat mixed origins as a source of strength. The question for governments is therefore: If football has learnt how to win with the global village, why does politics pretend it can win against it?