Next UN secretary-general must be a woman

For eight decades, the UN has asked the world to take equality seriously. It has told girls and women that their rights matter, urged governments to open the doors of power and made gender equality part of the moral vocabulary of multilateralism.

Yet its own highest office has remained closed to half of humanity. Since 1945, nine men have served as secretary general. No woman has yet been asked to carry the responsibility.

This is no longer a historical footnote. It is a wound in the UN’s credibility. In an age of war, polarisation and declining confidence in multilateralism, the next selection of a secretary general cannot be treated as another exercise in diplomatic choreography. The question is not whether the UN can find a qualified woman. It is whether member states are prepared, at last, to trust one.

The secretary general is often described as the world’s top diplomat. The role is more than that. It is the moral face of the UN, the guardian of its Charter, the convener of governments and, at moments of crisis, the voice people look for when power is silent, evasive or divided. Whoever holds the office does not merely administer the UN. They embody what the institution claims to stand for.

That is why the all-male succession matters. From Trygve Lie to António Guterres, the UN has been led by men from different regions, political traditions and historical moments. The diversity has been genuine but incomplete.

Women lead governments, central banks, international organisations, peace processes, universities and companies.

The UN’s most visible office reflects a world it has spent decades trying to leave.

The contradiction is plain to see. The UN Charter affirms the equal rights of men and women. The Sustainable Development Goals call for women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership. The organisation cannot credibly urge states to dismantle barriers while leaving its own highest glass ceiling untouched.

A woman secretary general would not, by herself, end gender inequality. But symbolism is not trivial when it speaks to human dignity.

For a girl in a classroom, a refugee camp or a rural community, seeing a woman at the top of the UN would say more than another declaration ever could: the world’s highest tables are not beyond her reach.

The next secretary general will inherit an organisation under severe strain: wars that resist mediation, humanitarian needs that outstrip resources, climate shocks that deepen insecurity, artificial intelligence that is reshaping societies and public trust in multilateralism that is wearing thin.

The office will require firmness, judgment and administrative discipline. But it will also require patience, moral clarity and the human capacity to keep adversaries in the same room long enough for diplomacy to have a chance.

This is not an argument for tokenism. A woman should not be chosen merely because she is a woman. The point is simpler and more uncomfortable: the world has no shortage of women with the experience, intellect, judgment and courage required for the post.

To say the time has come is not to lower the standard. It is to ask why the standard has so reliably overlooked women.

The evidence is not theoretical. Women such as Margaret Thatcher, Gro Harlem Brundtland, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Angela Merkel and Helen Clark have led governments, shaped global agendas and managed complex institutions in challenging times. Their records do not show that women are invariably wiser. They show that women have long been ready and equally capable.

The succession debate confirms the depth of the field. Michelle Bachelet brings the authority of a former president of Chile, a former UN high commissioner for human rights and the first head of UN Women. Rebeca Grynspan brings expertise in development, trade and global governance. María Fernanda Espinosa brings diplomatic experience, environmental expertise and close knowledge of the General Assembly.

They are not interchangeable candidates. But their experience and attributes dispose of the old excuse that no woman is ready for the job.

The UN does not need a woman secretary general as an act of charity. It needs one because legitimacy in the 21st century requires representation, and because institutions that cannot reform themselves lose the authority to ask others to reform.

The first woman secretary general would be more than a symbolic breakthrough. It would tell millions of women and girls that the promise of equality is not meant to stop at the door of power.

After eight decades of male leadership, the burden of explanation should shift. The question is no longer why a woman should lead the United Nations. It is: why not?

If the UN is indeed an organisation of “we the peoples”, then women must be present not only as beneficiaries and advocates but as leaders at the very top. Anything less asks half the world to keep believing in a promise the institution has not yet fully kept.