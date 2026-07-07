Domestic workers deserve some dignity and respect

The Dignity in Every Home campaign is a national initiative focused on strengthening awareness of domestic workers’ rights and supporting employers to create trusting, fair, safe, dignified and lawful home-work environments.

The campaign, which aims to shift everyday practices by providing practical, legal and easy-to-follow guidelines for employers of domestic workers, is being run by Izwi Domestic Workers Alliance, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI), the United Domestic Workers of South Africa (UDWOSA) and the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (SADSAWU).

The campaign includes three resources entitled 'Are You a Fair Employer?', 'Code of Good Conduct for Accommodating Live-In Domestic Workers' and 'Employing a Domestic Worker – A Legal and Practical Guide', which provide clear guidance for employers and domestic workers. They focus on a range of issues including dignified accommodation, fair pay, working hours, leave, dismissal procedures and mandatory registration for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Compensation Fund for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COIDA).

These resources assist employers of domestic workers to establish clear agreements and respectful working relationships, creating security for workers and peace of mind for employers, while helping households function with dignity and care.

All three guidelines are available at https://www.dignityineveryhome.org.za/

Some employers assume that employing a domestic worker is an informal arrangement — or even a favour to the worker — while depending on these women and men to do the most intimate and precious work of caring for children, older people and homes.

“As employers, we must understand the responsibility we take on when inviting someone to work in our homes. A cleaner or nanny must have the same labour rights we expect from our own employers,” says Amy Tekie, co-founder of Izwi Domestic Workers Alliance.