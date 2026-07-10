We have what the world needs

When South Africans hear the word "ubuntu", many think of a philosophy that celebrates compassion, humanity and community. It is often invoked during times of crisis, reconciliation or nation-building. But what if ubuntu could also help solve one of healthcare's biggest challenges?

Across the world, health systems are becoming more complex. Patients rarely need just one healthcare professional. They might be treated by doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, dietitians, pharmacists, psychologists and social workers, all working together to improve health outcomes. Research shows that when the professionals collaborate effectively, patients receive safer, more coordinated, holistic and person-centred care that can even save costs. Yet collaboration remains one of healthcare's greatest challenges.

Too often, healthcare professionals continue to work in silos. This often results in communication breakdowns. Patients repeat their stories multiple times and often get lost in the system. Decisions are made without considering the broader social and family context. The result is fragmented care that frustrates patients and places additional strain on overburdened health systems.

In South Africa, where healthcare workers face immense pressures and communities often experience multiple social and economic challenges, collaboration is not a luxury—it has become a necessity.

Ironically, many of the models used to teach healthcare teamwork were developed in the Global North. The frameworks have undoubtedly improved professional education worldwide but are rooted in cultural assumptions that prioritise individual performance, clearly defined professional roles and assertive communication. The approaches have value but are not culturally neutral.

As educators involved in international interprofessional education, we have observed something that raises an important question. African students are sometimes perceived as less engaged during collaborative learning because they might speak less frequently, avoid interrupting others or show deference to authority figures. Using conventional assessment criteria, the behaviours could be interpreted as a lack of confidence or participation. But what if we are measuring culture rather than collaboration?

In many African contexts, listening before speaking, showing respect and recognising one's place in a community are not signs of passivity. They are expressions of relational awareness and collective responsibility. The qualities reflect ubuntu's understanding that a person's identity and wellbeing are shaped through relationships with others. Rather than asking African students to abandon the values in order to fit imported models of teamwork, perhaps we should ask whether our educational frameworks have overlooked strengths that exist?

Ubuntu reminds us that healthcare is about relationships. A patient's health is shaped not only by medical treatment but also by family, community, housing, employment, education and social support. Likewise, healthcare professionals do not work in isolation. Good care depends on trust, shared responsibility and mutual respect among all involved.

The principles are relevant as South Africa seeks to strengthen primary health care, expand community-based services and implement National Health Insurance. Building a more equitable health system will require more than additional infrastructure or more healthcare workers. It will require professionals who know how to work together in ways that recognise the realities of the communities they serve.

This does not mean rejecting international evidence or replacing healthcare education models. On the contrary, South Africa has an opportunity to enrich global thinking by contributing its own knowledge and lived experience. Ubuntu offers a complementary perspective that places relationships, shared humanity and collective responsibility at the centre of healthcare collaboration. These are values that resonate well beyond Africa. In increasingly multicultural societies across the world, healthcare professionals are expected to work across cultural boundaries and respond to patients whose understanding of health and illness extends beyond the individual.

Perhaps the conversation should no longer be about adapting African healthcare education to fit global models? Perhaps it is time for global healthcare education to learn from Africa as well? South Africa has long been recognised for contributing innovative ideas to healthcare, from pioneering medical advances to championing primary healthcare and human rights. Ubuntu might be another such contribution.

At a time when health systems everywhere are searching for more compassionate, equitable and collaborative ways of caring for people, the philosophy of "I am because we are" might prove to be one of our country's most important exports.