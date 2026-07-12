What a rural chilli farm can teach us about possibility and belonging

Rhythm in the soul The above socio-economic indicators are indeed heartwarming. But this isn’t the story. The magic of all of this lies with the transformation of people.

Oliver Molete is the seedling man of the Deelpan MFAN. When you walk into his office - a wooden 4x2 structure at the entrance of the farm, you are struck by the perfection of it all. Oliver has files and files of hand-written records - meticulously capturing daily, weekly and monthly data of inputs, harvests and sales. When you walk into Oliver's office, he will let you know that you are in his office. Before this work, Oliver had no real interest in farming. However, when the opportunity arose, his natural inclination for detail and order came to the fore and he found some natural love for cultivating seedlings. Today his not-so-little greenhouse generates 86,400 seedlings monthly, which are highly coveted by farmers. He tends them as if they are his offspring. Oliver has found his purpose. He now belongs.

And then there's the MFAN's Project Leader, Tiro Ramudie. Tiro recalls his family being displaced under the apartheid regime and 'just being stuck here'. This doesn't hold him back though. Today Tiro manages the MFAN with a quiet authority that commands respect. When he moves about the 5-hectare farm, Tiro gives directions to the 150 workers. He listens to them - considering their input for what else to plant and when. They engage in discussion on fertiliser mixtures and different planting methods. Tiro is a man possessed. He ‘owns’ the MFAN. He has found his place.

But nothing speaks of progress like that of Itu. Itumeleng Khoza is a product of the MFAN. In the two years that Itu worked in the Deelpan MFAN, he picked up a significant set of technical skills which he then blended with his natural inclination for business. And when Itu left the MFAN, he was allocated a small parcel of land. His latest yield was 10,500 cabbages and over 6,000 chillies. More impressively, Itu employs 20 of his fellow residents. "The MFAN is Deelpan's largest employer," beams Itu, "and I am the second largest." Itu now belongs. And is bringing others along with him.

Maybe the real product of this farm isn’t chillies?

There is an Indian maxim that reads: “All the wealth of the world cannot help one Indian village, if the people are not taught to help themselves,” (Vivekananda, 1863-1902). I found myself thinking about this when I met Oliver, Tiro and Itu.

Their talents were not created by the Deelpan MFAN. Oliver's discipline already existed. Tiro's leadership already existed. Itu's entrepreneurial instinct already existed. What the MFAN did was create the conditions under which those qualities could finally emerge.

Touch. Pause. Reflect.

The drive back to Johannesburg offered plenty of time to think. What is it about this MFAN that’s worth talking about? For the South African, hoping for a better tomorrow but frustrated at our own inertia, how should they process all of this.

Let me try.

Programmes like the Social Employment Fund, with worksites like this Deelpan MFAN, are indeed wonderful. But they are not panaceas. Gaps, such as policy uncertainty and uneven funding cycles persist. Yet in just four years, more than 180,000 individuals around the country have been put to meaningful work. Among them are thousands like Oliver, Itu and Tiru, for whom a certain spark has been ignited. With this spark, what changes could they make in their communities?

It is tempting to dismiss these stories as drops in the ocean. But every ocean is made of drops. The mistake we make is asking whether projects like these can solve South Africa’s problems. That completely misses the point. The real question is whether these projects show us what is possible when people are trusted, equipped and given meaningful work.

That great South African, Alan Paton, captured this beautifully, so I’ll let him wrap things up. In his seminal work Cry the Beloved Country, Paton, through the thoughtful Reverend Msimangu, writes: “The tragedy is not that things are broken. The tragedy is that things are not mended again.”

Four hours west of Johannesburg, there is a development project which is allowing people to quietly mend what is broken. Oliver is tending seedlings, Tiro is planning the next planting cycle, and Itu is employing 20 people who might otherwise have been without work. None of them are waiting for perfect conditions.

And perhaps that is where hope is found. Not in ignoring our problems, but putting aside the “if-onlys”, rolling up our sleeves and building anyway.