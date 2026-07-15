Gauteng’s bold leap forward

The narrative about Gauteng for too long has been one of unrealised potential and of a strong economy weighed down by unemployment and inequality. That narrative is now shifting, with the provincial government taking decisive action to break the cycle of stagnation and early results are visible. With a solid economic foundation and a clear plan in place, Gauteng is actively building an inclusive economy and a better future for all.

Gauteng remains the economic powerhouse of South Africa and one of Africa’s leading economic hubs. The province generates one-third of South Africa’s GDP and over 10% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s total output. The province’s GDP of R2.4 trillion puts it among the top five largest economies in Africa underscoring its strategic importance as a driver of investment, innovation and inclusive economic growth in the country.

The province’s economy is greatly supported by the JSE, Africa's largest stock exchange and a well-developed financial sector. Its industrial integration reduces the costs of doing business, encourages innovation and builds stability, making it the continent's only fully integrated industrial economy. This gives the provincial government a solid foundation for its future goals.

The government’s key strategy is anchored in the Gauteng City Region Economic Growth and Development Plan 2030. This is a tested, evidence-based roadmap designed to accelerate major recovery, drive structural reform and unlock economic growth. Under this plan’s approach, the goal is to achieve a 3.6% economic growth rate, with the potential to reach 5.4% under an optimistic growth scenario.

This Plan encourages better cooperation across the city region, helping the provincial government and local municipalities work more closely together. This approach confirms that Gauteng is the country’s most important economic hub. The goals are based on realistic data. By adding a full percentage growth on top of national reforms, this Plan will help the province move forward instead of letting it fall behind.

The strong global interest in Gauteng shows that this model is effective. The first Gauteng Investment Conference surpassed its targets, receiving R312.5 billion in pledges from major partners including the UK, China, France, Australia and the USA. This support confirms that Gauteng is strengthening its position as a leading industrial and investment hub in Africa.

While pledges are valuable, success depends on turning them into action. By the beginning of this year, the province had started work on R73 billion of the initial commitments across 17 major projects. This quick progress has created tens of thousands of jobs, especially in property and agro- processing. The momentum continued into April 2026 with the second conference, which brought in an additional R205.6 billion in new pledges. This exceeded its target and expanded investment into key areas like logistics, energy and manufacturing.

In Gauteng, the signs of this economic growth are clear. A large barley processing plant is being built in Midvaal, which will boost farm production and create long-term jobs. In Nigel, a new steel plant is now operational and adds to the region's production capacity. At the same time, Microsoft is expanding its data centre in Midrand, a move that supports the province's position as a leading digital hub in Africa.

Economic growth alone is not enough. What truly matters is who benefits from it. That is why the government’s strategy, guided by the Gauteng Master Plan on Developing the Township Economy (GMTDP) and the Growing Gauteng Together 2030 vision, is focused on using growth to correct past imbalances and create jobs.

The results of this approach are becoming clear. In 2025, Gauteng created over 250,000 new jobs, the highest quarterly figure recorded in the country, with 95,000 added in just three months. While this progress is encouraging, the government knows that unemployment remains a serious problem. The focus is now on the next step: rolling out targeted programmes to create another 500,000 jobs, especially in communities that have been left behind.

To do this, the government is using the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP) to support small businesses and township enterprises. Over R1 billion has already been invested, including through the Township Enterprise Fund. The aim is to register and formalise small businesses to ensure that township and small enterprises contribute at least 30% of the province's GDP by 2030. This is an ambitious goal but the current progress shows it is achievable.

A plan of this scale needs strong investment in infrastructure and the provincial government is stepping up. The 2026/2027 budget provides R36.4 billion over the medium term to build and improve schools, hospitals, housing and roads. Major projects include the planned expansion of the Gautrain network to Soweto and Mamelodi, along with a proposed high-speed rail link between Gauteng and Limpopo. These are set to create thousands of jobs and link communities to economic opportunities.

The government is fast-tracking public-private partnerships to expand rail and digital infrastructure. To manage this large project, the government is creating a special agency, the Gauteng Bulk Infrastructure Agency. This move signals a shift from planning to action, focusing on projects that are ready to start and ensuring that responsibility is clearly assigned.

Safety and good governance are essential for economic growth. The provincial government is taking firm action against crime and corruption. New police task teams have been formed, including a special unit to address kidnappings, extortion and crimes against infrastructure. This will strengthen the province's ability to respond to serious crime.

Provincial crime statistics show a clear downward trend, with 5,066 fewer cases (-5.2%) across 17 categories. Murder dropped 15%, rape 9.9%, and carjacking 17.1%. Contact crimes fell 5.9% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The falling crime figures are more than just statistics but they are a validation of the decision made at the start of the Seventh Administration to place the Department of Community Safety under the direct political leadership of the Office of the Premier.

The government tackles corruption through lifestyle audits, improved audit results and active investigations. A formal partnership with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reinforces these efforts, promotes integrity, and ensures sustainable outcomes. This work supports building a capable, ethical and developmental state that delivers on its promises.

The Gauteng government has a clear, practical plan to strengthen the economy. The GCR EDP 2030 provides a proven path to growth and early results are already tangible, with billions in investment secured and hundreds of thousands of new jobs created. Going forward, we are ready to make tough decisions and adjust to change in order to make sure that Africa's economic hub creates opportunities for everyone.

Panyaza Lesufi is the Premier of Gauteng.