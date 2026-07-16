Demand for a fairer world order

On 25 March 2026 the UN General Assembly did something rare: it put a long-denied moral truth into the language of international diplomacy.

In adopting Resolution A/RES/80/250 , the Assembly declared the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the racialised chattel enslavement of Africans to be the gravest crime against humanity.

The resolution, issued the next day, passed by 123 votes to three, with 52 abstentions. It does not settle the question of reparations but it marks an important moment of formal international recognition.

The resolution matters for two reasons.

First, it brings moral clarity to a history too often hedged, minimised or displaced. The trafficking and enslavement of Africans were not unfortunate chapters in a larger story of progress; they were a systematic assault on human dignity.

Some countries objected to the word “gravest”, while others abstained. Yet the scale, duration, brutality, organised nature and enduring consequences of racialised chattel enslavement justify the weight of the description. If a centuries-long system that commodified human beings, denied their personhood and helped structure global wealth through forced labour is not among humanity’s gravest crimes, what is?

Second, the resolution begins a necessary reckoning with the present. The modern world was built partly on the premise that Africans and black people could be treated as less than fully human: without agency, without sovereignty over their labour and without equal standing in institutions that later claimed to govern the world.

Traces of the premise remain in international systems, including the distribution of voice and power in the UN Security Council and global financial institutions that shape development choices for poorer countries.

This is not an argument for vengeance. It is an argument for understanding how historical injustice shapes present inequality — and how repair can create fairer conditions for shared prosperity. Approached with honesty and integrity, reparations can help make the international system more inclusive and more responsive to countries whose development choices have long been constrained by histories they did not create alone.

The call for reparations should therefore be understood not as a backward-looking demand but as a forward-looking agenda for justice, dignity and shared prosperity.

The Accra Next Steps Conference, held in Ghana from 17 to 19 June 2026 as a follow-up to the UN General Assembly resolution, sought to turn recognition into action.

Its outcome, the Accra Next Steps Commitments on Reparatory Justice, produced a 46-paragraph set of commitments and a practical roadmap, combining measures for acknowledgment, restitution, institutional reform, social healing, diaspora engagement, debt relief, technology transfer and a fairer global economic and governance architecture.

It also proposed new mechanisms — including advisory, legal and cultural restitution panels — to move the agenda beyond rhetoric.

The Accra commitments also drew on the work of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Reparations Commission and its Ten-Point Plan for Reparatory Justice. The plan has long insisted that repair must be broader than monetary compensation. It includes a formal apology, repatriation for those who wish to reconnect with Africa, cultural and educational institutions, public health initiatives, psychological rehabilitation, technology transfer, debt cancellation and direct development support.

More recent discussions in the Caribbean reparations agenda have also placed greater emphasis on women and girls, Indigenous peoples, indentured labourers and the links between reparations and climate justice.

Together, the Accra commitments and Caricom’s Ten-Point Plan point to a larger conclusion: reparatory justice must be structural. It should not be reduced to a cheque, however justified financial compensation might be in specific contexts. It must also mean changing institutions and rules that continue to reproduce unequal agency.

Reform of the UN Security Council is part of that unfinished agenda but not the whole of it. The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, global trade rules, credit-rating practices and development finance institutions also shape the choices available to African and Caribbean countries.

A reparatory agenda that leaves the structures intact would be morally powerful but materially incomplete.

The same is true of the global economic architecture. Reparations, properly understood, are not handouts. They are a demand to change the terms of trade, production, value chains and economic transformation.

Cocoa illustrates the point. Global cocoa production underpins a chocolate value chain estimated at about $150 billion (R2.5 trillion), yet the countries that grow the beans capture only a fraction of the final value.

The imbalance reflects a colonial division of labour that confined Africa and much of the Caribbean to the export of raw materials, while value addition, branding, finance and technology accumulated elsewhere. Repair must therefore include investment in processing, industrial capacity, technology transfer, fairer pricing, market access and the ability of producing countries to retain more value at the source.

A global reparations fund should also be linked to durable solutions to debt distress. Debt overhang narrows policy choices and makes development progress difficult even for countries that pursue sound policies. Without such relief, reparatory justice risks becoming a moral vocabulary without the fiscal space needed to make repair real.

Critics might see the UN General Assembly resolution, Caricom’s advocacy and the Accra Next Steps Conference as symbolic, excessive or punitive. They are better understood as part of the unfinished work of re-establishing equitable relations between Africa, its diaspora and a world that for centuries drew wealth from black bodies, black labour and black lands.

Historical wrongs cannot be dismissed merely because the legal doctrines of the time were written by those who benefited from them. Nor should the absence of convenient legal frameworks excuse a lack of moral imagination. Law has often followed moral clarity; it should not be used to prevent it.

The central point is simple. If the world wants equal conditions for prosperity, it must recognise that racialised chattel enslavement, colonialism and structured discrimination were not isolated events. They helped build systems whose consequences persist in wealth gaps, underdevelopment, debt vulnerability, cultural dispossession, racial hierarchy and unequal voice in global decision-making.

Whether the response is called reparations, repair, redress or restitution, the substance must be the same: acknowledgment, accountability and structural change.

In an interdependent world, unresolved historical injustice is not only a moral failure; it is also a source of instability. Countries weakened by history and exploitation cannot be expected to carry the burden alone. Enlightened self-interest therefore requires recognition, reform and repair — not as charity but as the basis for a more stable and humane world. The case for reparations is ultimately a case for a fairer future.

Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah is an international development practitioner.