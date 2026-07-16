Madiba, the quintessential public servant

Every public failure becomes a human wound. Madiba understood the connection. Madiba also understood that for dignity to be restored, we need the discipline of service.

One of Madiba’s least appreciated qualities was discipline. History remembers his smile. It should also remember his routine. Even on Robben Island, he insisted on exercising, studying, reading, debating and maintaining standards. Prison would not be allowed to imprison his character. He recognised something profound. People might control your circumstances. They should never control your values.

The discipline later shaped his presidency. He listened carefully. He prepared meticulously. He respected institutions. He arrived on time. He thanked people whose names the world rarely noticed: drivers, cleaners, gardeners, security personnel and receptionists. He understood that dignity lives in ordinary encounters. Leadership is often mistaken for visibility. Madiba practised something deeper. He practised attentiveness. Madiba understood that public service is the protection of dignity.

The recently released findings of the Madlanga Commission confront South Africans with uncomfortable questions about governance, accountability and whether public institutions are living up to their constitutional mandate. The commission reminds us of something Madiba understood: institutions matter because people matter. Commissions do not exist merely to assign blame. They exist because public trust must be restored. Trust is democracy’s oxygen. Once citizens stop believing institutions exist for them, democracy begins to suffocate.

That is why Madiba constantly strengthened institutions rather than personalities. He believed leaders should leave institutions stronger than they found them. How desperately South Africa needs that lesson.

It is for this reason that we have to constantly remind ourselves that the Local Government Election is about more than politics. On 4 November, millions of South Africans will once again vote. Many conversations will focus on political parties. We should probably ask a different question: Will this election produce better servants? Not louder politicians. Not better slogans. Better servants.

People who understand that budgets are moral documents. That every line item affects somebody’s life. That every delayed housing project is a delayed dream. That every water interruption interrupts dignity. That every corrupt tender represents somebody’s stolen future.

Voting is about choosing custodians of public trust. Trust cannot survive where promises are broken. We must remind ourselves that a promise made is a debt unpaid. Belofte maak skuld. Tsholofetso ga e tlhabise ditlhong. Promises are sacred obligations. Integrity is measured not by what we promise but by what we deliver. The poor remember promises. Communities remember promises. History remembers promises.

Today’s culture often rewards visibility. Madiba rewarded substance. He taught us that leadership is measured differently. Not by how many followers you have. But by how many people stand taller because they encountered you. Not by how many speeches you delivered. But by how many wounds you helped heal. Not by how long you remained in office. But by whether your departure left institutions stronger. Perhaps that explains why Madiba willingly served only one presidential term. He understood that democracy should never become dependent upon one individual. The greatest leaders make themselves replaceable. That is humility. That is public service.

Madiba understood that the work remains unfinished. He often reminded us that overcoming poverty was not an act of charity but an act of justice. Justice remains unfinished. Economic inequality remains staggering. Too many young people have inherited frustration instead of opportunity. Too many municipalities struggle to deliver the basics. Too many citizens have lowered their expectations because disappointment has become routine.

When citizens stop expecting excellence, decline begins to look normal. We must never normalise failure. We must never normalise corruption. We must never normalise indignity because once dignity becomes negotiable, democracy itself becomes fragile. History will not only ask what freedom gave us. It will ask what we did with it. That question belongs to every generation. That question begs of us to become worthy ancestors.

Madiba asked us to continue the work. His life reminds us that freedom is sustained not by extraordinary people alone but by ordinary people performing their responsibilities extraordinarily well. Teachers, nurses, police officers, municipal workers, judges, councillors, public servants, parents, neighbours and citizens. Every one of us protects democracy whenever we protect another person’s dignity.

Perhaps that is Madiba’s greatest legacy. He transformed public service into an act of moral leadership. He taught us that the Constitution is not merely defended inside courtrooms. It is defended every day through fairness, honesty, compassion and competence.

As South Africans prepare to honour his life and cast their votes in November, may we remember that democracy is renewed not only by elections but by integrity.

May every candidate remember that public office is borrowed. May every public servant remember that every file carries a human story. May every citizen remember that accountability is not hostility. It is patriotism. May we never forget that a promise made is a debt unpaid.

History will always remember Nelson Mandela as one of the greatest leaders who lived. I hope history will also remember our generation as one that refused to allow his values to become museum pieces.

May we become the generation that restored trust where it had been broken, renewed institutions where they had weakened and protected the dignity of every South African, not only in words but in action.

In the end, public service is not about occupying office. It is about enlarging the humanity of others. That was Nelson Mandela’s greatest achievement. It remains South Africa’s greatest assignment.