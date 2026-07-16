Mandela’s legacy does not exonerate our generation

The daily reality for many South Africans is defined by economic hardship and failing infrastructure. Citizens battle severe youth unemployment, a crippling cost-of-living crisis and deteriorating municipal services. When a society faces such challenges, it often searches for heroes and villains.

Opportunists and populist influencers use Nelson Mandela’s name to portray him as a villain and a sell-out, seeking to harness public anger over the country’s economic inequality for political mobilisation.

Many young South Africans believe that although Mandela achieved political freedom, the economic structure of apartheid remained largely intact. The argument cannot be dismissed as political rhetoric. Doing so would ignore the harsh realities of modern South Africa, where the country remains one of the most unequal societies in the world.

We live in an era dominated by soundbites, headlines, tweets and viral quotes, where simplistic narratives often gain more traction than substance, nuance and critical thought. The growing public display of inflated egos in the pursuit of influence, attention and power, rather than genuine problem-solving, risks leaving future generations believing that our heroes were villains and that grandstanders are their saviours. Real-life struggles will not be solved through social media engagement devoid of scrutiny or accountability. Nor will they be solved through rallies or podcasts.

There is no denying that Mandela’s life evolved through different stages, contradictions and political consciousness. The contrast between the young Mandela, a founding member of the ANC Youth League in 1944, who championed a more militant, mass-based strategy against apartheid, and the later Mandela, who embraced negotiations as a necessary means of breaking the deadlock between the liberation movement and the apartheid state, is undeniable. Yet describing him as a sell-out is a simplistic distortion of a volatile historical moment.

Mandela had, by the late 1980s, become a moral beacon and symbol of hope for millions of South Africans and countless others across the world. His release from prison and the democratic transition generated genuine optimism.

Yet the admiration also revealed a contradiction. Western capitalist leaders, religious figures and intellectual elites praised Mandela. Many who had supported his jailers or tolerated more than a century of racial oppression, hypocritically celebrated him as one of the greatest figures of the 20th century.

Post-1994, the contradictions continued. The government adopted one of the world’s most progressive constitutions. Yet, in 1996, it also introduced the neoliberal macroeconomic framework Growth, Employment and Redistribution (Gear). Critics on the Left have argued that Gear contributed to job losses, constrained pro-poor public spending through fiscal austerity and accelerated the privatisation of basic services.

When reflecting on the contradictory nature of Mandela’s post-1994 personal, political and ideological journey, we should remember that, as an ANC member, he was bound by the party’s collective decisions. Neither the achievements nor the failures of the democratic government rested solely on his shoulders.

Mandela is rightly revered across the world for his integrity and moral leadership. Whether establishing Johannesburg’s first black law firm with Oliver Tambo or enduring 27 years of imprisonment, he demonstrated remarkable courage and principle.

Yet, during his presidency, the ANC approved the controversial multibillion-rand Strategic Defence Procurement Package. The secrecy surrounding the Arms Deal became one of the defining controversies of the democratic era. It weakened public confidence in government and created opportunities for corruption that would continue to shape politics and the public sector.

Mandela’s multifaceted legacy will continue to hold equally multifaceted relevance for decades to come. We are living through complex times that demand thoughtful conversations rather than slogans or ideological absolutes. It is a fallacy to reduce the democratic transition of 1994 to an act of surrender. Equally, it is an oversimplification to argue that Mandela betrayed the liberation struggle when he confronted the threat of civil war.

Whether we choose to remember the radical and militant Mandela, the Mandela or we choose to remember him in his elderly years as the symbol of resistance to injustice, influencing civil rights movements, peace negotiations, and leadership philosophy worldwide, we owe him gratitude.

“Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it or betray it,” psychiatrist and philosopher Franz Fanon said.

Leaders have a mirrored society, acting as a reflection of prevailing cultural values and a catalyst for change. The relationship is reciprocal as society produces leaders who reflect its norms, while the leaders, in turn, shape societal behavior and institutional culture.

Great leaders and societies abandon the victim mentality and choose personal responsibility in pursuit of a collective vision. Mandela and his generation fulfilled their mission with diligence. To honour Madiba, we must each awaken his resilient and selfless spirit.