Mandela Day should be measured by opportunities created, not minutes served

Every year on Nelson Mandela Day, South Africans are encouraged to dedicate 67 minutes to acts of service in honour of Nelson Mandela's lifelong commitment to humanity. Across the country, blankets are donated, soup kitchens are established and schools are repainted. These acts matter. They reflect our compassion and remind us that each of us has a role to play in building a better society.

Yet if Mandela's legacy is to remain relevant to the challenges of our time, perhaps it is time to ask a more difficult question: What does meaningful service look like in a country where millions of young people cannot find work?

South Africa's greatest social challenge is not simply poverty or inequality. It is the exclusion of an entire generation from economic participation. According to Statistics South Africa, unemployment among young people aged 15 to 24 stood at 60.9% in the first quarter of 2026, while unemployment among those aged 25 to 34 reached 40.6%. Behind the statistics are millions of young South Africans whose aspirations have been delayed, not because they lack talent or ambition but because they have been denied opportunity.

For many employers, experience has become the currency of employability. Job advertisements routinely require applicants to possess one or two years' workplace experience, even for entry-level positions. The result is a paradox that has become painfully familiar to many graduates and job seekers: they cannot obtain employment because they lack experience, yet they cannot gain experience because no one is prepared to employ them.

The experience trap has become one of the most persistent barriers to youth employment. It disproportionately affects young people from disadvantaged communities who often lack access to professional networks, mentorship and informal pathways into the labour market. For them, unemployment is not simply the absence of jobs; it is the absence of opportunity.

Research consistently shows that structured workplace learning improves employment outcomes. The International Labour Organisation has found that internships, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes significantly improve young people's transition into employment by enabling them to develop practical skills, professional confidence and industry networks. Similarly, South African research has highlighted workplace experience as one of the strongest predictors of successful labour market entry among graduates.

This is why internship programmes deserve greater recognition as a national development intervention rather than being viewed merely as graduate recruitment initiatives.

An internship does more than provide temporary employment. It introduces young people to professional environments, develops technical and behavioural competencies, exposes them to organisational culture and builds the confidence required to navigate the modern workplace. It allows employers to invest in future talent while strengthening South Africa's skills pipeline.

Of course, internships alone will not solve youth unemployment. Sustainable economic growth, policy certainty, investment and entrepreneurship remain essential to creating jobs at the scale the country requires. However, waiting for macroeconomic conditions alone to improve risks leaving another generation behind.

Business has the capacity and the responsibility to act.

Every internship created represents an opportunity where none previously existed. Every young person who gains workplace experience becomes more employable, more productive and better equipped to contribute to the economy. Importantly, internship programmes demonstrate that the private sector can move beyond discussing youth unemployment to actively addressing it.

Nelson Mandela often reminded us that freedom without opportunity is incomplete. Political liberation created the foundation for democracy but economic participation remains the unfinished business of our generation. If young South Africans continue to be excluded from the economy, the promise of democracy cannot be fully realised.