Making breast cancer more manageable, treatable and survivable

Breast cancer is the leading type of cancer in South Africa, as it is globally. It is too often a killer – but the earlier it is detected, the more accurately it can be assessed and the more precise the treatment, the exponentially better the patient’s prognosis.

In South Africa, however, this is too often not the outcome. A comprehensive study into the availability of breast cancer services in the public healthcare sector, published recently in the South African Medical Journal , found that 67% of patients had late-stage breast cancer at diagnosis. In other words, they no longer had primary tumours only; their cancer had metastasised and spread to other parts of their bodies. Their prognosis was poor.

The study, which encompassed 43 hospitals across South Africa, also found that while there are pockets of excellence in the public healthcare sector and treatment typically commences within national guidelines, wide disparities exist in patient access to diagnostics and in key surgical interventions such as biopsies and breast reconstruction.

Two-thirds of South African women diagnosed with breast cancer are at a much-heightened risk of dying of the disease. And with the incidence of cancer in our country projected to double by 2030, it’s clear that this state of affairs will worsen.

A promising area is theranostics: a branch of nuclear medicine that links molecular imaging with targeted treatment. It does not replace established breast-cancer care. Rather, it aims to help clinicians understand each patient’s cancer more precisely and, where appropriate, select treatment more intelligently.

The portmanteau of “therapy” and “diagnostics” clearly and simply tells us what it is. In practical terms, it means using an imaging test to identify a molecular target on cancer cells and then using a matched treatment designed to reach the same target. The approach can support more personalised treatment planning and monitoring.

One such target is trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2, or Trop2. Trop2 is frequently expressed in triple-negative breast cancer and in several other epithelial cancers, including cervical, pancreatic and lung cancers.

The idea of using Trop2 to deliver precise diagnosis and treatment has been around for at least 15 years but until now we’ve lacked a good vehicle for labelling this great molecule in a way that is safe. The next scientific opportunity is to develop a practical, high-resolution PET imaging approach that can support whole-body assessment, patient selection and future therapy development.

Hence, the choice of nanobodies, which are tiny, engineered antibody fragments that can be designed to bind specifically to targets such as Trop2. Because they are much smaller than conventional antibodies, they can reach tumours rapidly and usually clear from the bloodstream faster, helping to produce high-contrast images within a clinically practical time window.

Through a long-standing collaboration with researchers at KU Leuven in Belgium and the Joint Research Centre in Karlsruhe, together, we are developing a Trop2-targeted theranostic platform and will evaluate its safety, imaging performance and clinical feasibility.