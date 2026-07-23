As it rages, the semaglutide debate exposes public trust deficit in healthcare

The debate surrounding semaglutide has become one of the most contentious conversations in South African healthcare.

What began as a discussion about an innovative treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes has evolved into something much broader, exposing difficult questions about access, affordability, regulation and the role of the pharmaceutical industry.

Yet beneath the legal disputes and public arguments lies a more fundamental issue that has received comparatively little attention.

The real question is not whether semaglutide works.Nor is it simply whether it should be more affordable.The question is whether South Africans still trust the institutions responsible for protecting their health.

Imagine a patient leaving a consultation with a prescription for semaglutide after years of struggling with obesity, hypertension or type 2 diabetes.They have finally been offered a treatment supported by robust clinical evidence, only to discover that it remains financially beyond their reach.

They begin searching for alternatives and are confronted with a flood of conflicting information.

Pharmaceutical companies emphasise years of research, extensive clinical trials and rigorous manufacturing standards.

Compounding pharmacies argue they are responding to an urgent public health need by making treatment more accessible.Regulators caution that compounded products fall outside established approval pathways, while social media offers an endless stream of personal testimonies, dramatic transformations and confident opinions from people with widely differing levels of expertise.

Most patients cannot independently evaluate the scientific merits of these competing claims.They cannot inspect manufacturing facilities, assess sterility standards, verify supply chains or interpret pharmacokinetic data.Instead, they must decide which institution, which professional or which voice deserves their confidence.The decision they ultimately make is shaped as much by trust as it is by evidence.

This is not unique to semaglutide.

Healthcare has always depended upon a network of relationships built on confidence rather than personal verification.Patients trust healthcare professionals to recommend treatments that are in their best interests.

Clinicians trust that medicines approved by regulators have met established standards of quality, safety and efficacy.Regulators trust manufacturers to comply with Good Manufacturing Practice, maintain robust pharmacovigilance systems and report safety concerns transparently.

Every part of the system depends on confidence in another part.When that confidence weakens, the consequences extend well beyond any single medicine.

The timing of this debate is significant.South Africa is confronting a growing burden of obesity and non-communicable diseases.According to the World Health Organization and the National Department of Health, more than two-thirds of adult women and almost one-third of adult men are living with overweight or obesity.

Type 2 diabetes has become one of the country's leading causes of morbidity and mortality, while cardiovascular disease continues to place increasing pressure on the health system.Against this backdrop, GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide have been welcomed by many clinicians as one of the most important advances in obesity medicine in decades because they challenge long-held assumptions about what is possible in chronic weight management.

Yet scientific innovation does not automatically translate into equitable access.For many South Africans, the cost of treatment remains prohibitive.That reality has fuelled growing interest in compounded semaglutide, with supporters arguing that compounding offers patients access where the market has failed.

The frustration underpinning that argument should not be dismissed.Healthcare innovation achieves little if it remains inaccessible to the people who need it most.

At the same time, affordability cannot be separated from the systems designed to protect patient safety.

Compounding has long played an important role within pharmacy practice by enabling pharmacists to prepare customised medicines for individual patients whose clinical needs cannot be met by registered products.

The current debate, however, concerns a different question: where does legitimate patient-specific compounding end and large-scale production begin?That distinction matters because medicines manufactured outside established regulatory pathways may not be subject to the same evidence requirements, manufacturing oversight, quality assurance processes or post-market surveillance expected of registered medicines.

This is why recent actions by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) have generated such intense public interest.Through a series of public notices, the regulator has warned against the unlawful manufacture, advertising and sale of compounded GLP-1 medicines, arguing that products supplied outside approved regulatory frameworks cannot provide the same assurances of quality, safety and efficacy expected of registered medicines.

These interventions have been welcomed by some healthcare professionals as necessary regulatory oversight and criticised by others as limiting patient access at a time of considerable demand.

The legal dispute involving Novo Nordisk and iDexis has intensified these competing narratives.

Much of the public discussion has framed the litigation as a struggle between multinational pharmaceutical companies seeking to protect commercial interests and local providers attempting to expand access to treatment.

Whether that interpretation is fair is almost beside the point.Once public debate shifts from questions of scientific evidence to questions of institutional motive, trust becomes the central issue.People begin asking not only whether a medicine is safe or effective but whether the organisations making competing claims are acting in the public interest.

This is precisely where communication assumes strategic importance.Public trust is not built simply by publishing more information or issuing more media statements.It depends on whether institutions communicate with sufficient transparency to explain not only what decisions have been made but why those decisions have been reached.

Regulatory legitimacy is strengthened when scientific reasoning is made visible.Corporate credibility is strengthened when organisations engage openly with difficult questions about affordability, equity and patient access.Clinical credibility is strengthened when healthcare professionals acknowledge uncertainty without abandoning evidence.

The WHO describes today's information landscape as an infodemic: an overabundance of information both accurate and inaccurate that makes it difficult for people to identify trustworthy guidance.Few issues illustrate this more clearly than semaglutide.

A patient searching online is likely to encounter peer-reviewed journals, newspaper investigations, regulatory statements, TikTok influencers, podcasts, Facebook support groups, commercial advertising and increasingly AI-generated summaries within minutes.Each source competes for attention.Each claims authority.Each offers a different interpretation of the same issue.

The challenge facing healthcare institutions has therefore changed fundamentally.It is no longer sufficient to generate evidence or regulate medicines effectively.Institutions must also compete for credibility in an environment where expertise itself is increasingly questioned.This is not simply a communications problem; it is a governance challenge with profound implications for public health.

During my master's research into trust and risk communication, I became interested in why scientifically accurate information so often fails to change behaviour.The answer rarely lies in the quality of the evidence.More often, it lay in perceptions of the messenger.Long before people evaluate facts, they evaluate credibility.

That insight has shaped my understanding of public health communication ever since.Trust is not established during moments of controversy; it is accumulated over years through transparency, consistency and accountability.

Perhaps the greatest irony of the current debate is that every stakeholder ultimately depends on the same fragile foundation.

Pharmaceutical companies rely on public confidence in scientific innovation.

Regulators rely on confidence in independent oversight.Healthcare professionals rely on confidence in clinical expertise.Patients rely on confidence that decisions affecting their health are guided by evidence rather than ideology or commercial interest.Once confidence begins to erode, every institution is affected, regardless of where it stands in the current dispute.

The semaglutide debate will eventually pass.Generic medicines will enter the market.Competition will increase.Prices may fall.Court cases will conclude.What will remain is a more enduring question about the credibility of the institutions responsible for protecting public health.

History shows that health systems can recover from shortages, policy failures and even crises.Recovering public trust is considerably more difficult.

If there is a lesson to be drawn from South Africa's semaglutide debate, it is not that innovation and affordability are incompatible, nor that regulation and access are mutually exclusive.It is that public confidence cannot be assumed.It must be earned through evidence, transparency and a willingness to engage honestly with legitimate public concerns.

Ultimately, when patients stand at a pharmacy counter deciding what to inject into their bodies, they are not making a decision about pharmaceutical patents or regulatory frameworks.They are deciding who they believe.In healthcare, there is no more important decision than that.