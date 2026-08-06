Let's talk about the vibrant and passionate world of South African sport, where the roar of the crowd at a Premier Soccer League derby or the crack of leather on wil- low at a Proteas Test can define a nation's mood. A quiet revolution has unfolded behind the micro- phones and in radio and TV studios. For decades, sports broadcasting was overwhelmingly a male domain, especially from the days of TV shows such as TopSport.

Yet a remarkable group of pioneer- ing women have claimed their space with knowledge, poise and unyield- ing professionalism.

Figures such as Cynthia Tshaka, Kass Naidoo, Carol Tshabalala, Mpho Maboi, Lebo Motsoeli, Motshidisi Mohono, Xoli Zondo, Amanda Dlamini, Dikeledi Letsiri, Layla Arrison, Julia Stuart, Sebili Molefe, Vaylen Kirtley, Tholakele Mnganga, Vusiwe Ngcobo, Mampho Tsotetsi, Gloria Brown, Dr Desiree Ellis and Zanele Mdodana, to name but a few, have not only narrated the games we love, they have rewritten the rules of who gets to tell those stories.

Cynthia Tshaka Tshaka stands at the foundation of the movement. Recognised as the first black female sports broadcaster in South Africa and Africa, she began her radio career in the early 1990s and moved into television sports pre- senting at the SABC in 1995.

There, she anchored programmes across multiple codes, including soc cer (notably Laduma), basketball, boxing, swimming, athletics, rugby and cricket on SABC 1, 2 and 3. She covered the Olympic Games from 1996 to 2008, the Commonwealth Games, the All Africa Games and broadcast the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathons for a decade, working alongside athletics legends.

Tshaka's emotional reaction when South Africa lost the bid to host the 2006 Fifa World Cup became iconic across the continent; she later broad- cast live from Zurich when the nation secured the 2010 tournament. In the early 2000s, she also worked at my current radio home, Radio 2000.

Later, she produced and hosted Women Sports Talk on SuperSport 4, the first dedicated South African and African television programme focused exclusively on women in sport. She has continued as a pow- erful advocate, activist and GSport Hall of Fame inductee, at an institu- tion founded by another trailblaz- ing woman in sport, the great Kass Naidoo.

Kass Naidoo Naidoo carved a historic path in cricket. The Durban-born broad- caster became South Africa's first female television cricket commenta- tor when she debuted for the SABC during the 2003 Cricket World Cup. She has since commentated for SuperSport, appeared on Sky Sports for The Hundred and covered major ICC tournaments, including the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup and subse- quent T20 and women's events.

Her calm authority and advo- cacy through the GSport Trust have inspired a generation. She has cred- ited earlier figures such as Tshaka for guidance in a male-dominated environment.

Carol Tshabalala Often called South Africa's "First Lady of Sport", Tshabalala built on that early groundwork.

She began at the SABC in the early 2000s before joining SuperSport in 2011. There, she anchors coverage across football, boxing and rugby and hosts programmes. She has worked internationally with English Premier League Productions. Her commanding presence made her the first African to host the Fifa Ballon d'Or in 2011.

Lebo Motsoeli Another versatile broadcaster, Motsoeli was among the early SABC presenters who hosted sports pro- grammes across codes, including the first women-dedicated sports show and covered major multisport events such as the All Africa Games and the Paralympics. Her work in the 2000s helped normalise female voices on free-to-air platforms.

In their footsteps followed a new cohort of talented faces and voices in sports broadcasting.

Mpho Maboi Mover-and-shaker Maboi moved from entertainment radio at YFM into sports presenting at SuperSport, later anchoring at SABC's Metro FM and now Kaya FM. Known for her work on football shows and the Ultimate Sport Show, she has cov- ered World Cups, Olympic Games and domestic leagues with energy.

Xoli Zondo The winner of the SABC Sport Presenter Search, Zondo has worked extensively for SABC Sport, cover- ing football, the Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games and more, while presenting sport on 5FM.

Her versatility extends to interna- tional productions for World Rugby and the ICC. She has earned recog- nition as a standout sports bulletin reader at the SA Radio Awards.

Layla Arrison Arrison made history as SuperSport's first female English-language rugby commentator. A former Maties and Bulls player who helped pioneer women's rugby at university level, she transitioned into broadcast ing with authenticity that resonates with players and fans. Her work on the Currie Cup, United Rugby Championship and international fixtures has opened doors for future female rugby analysts.

Amanda Dlamini Another who transitioned from the stadium to the studio is former Banyana Banyana captain and mid- fielder Amanda Dlamini, who earned more than 100 caps.

After retiring, she moved into analy- sis at SuperSport, covering domes tic football and CAF competitions. At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, she became the first woman employed by CAF for official international television analysis of the men's tournament.

Dikeledi Letsiri Lesedi FM's Letsiri has become a distinctive voice in women's football commentary for SABC Sport and the Hollywoodbets Super League, broad- casting in Sesotho.

Starting in radio and expanding into television production and live commentary, she brings specialised insight to the growth of the women's game while covering cricket, rugby, athletics and other codes.

Sebili Molefe At Lesedi FM, Letsiri is joined by another big-hitter, Sebili Molefe. Molefe brings the power of radio to the Free State and beyond as a long- serving sports presenter, hosting the Tsa Dipapadi show. Beyond the microphone, she founded the Yes Wena Girl Tournament to promote netball and football among women.

Vaylen Kirtley Kirtley spent two decades at the SABC as a sports anchor on Morning Live and other programmes, cov- ering the Olympic Games, World Cups, Commonwealth Games and multicode events. After leaving the public broadcaster, she continued at Newzroom Afrika as sport editor.

Julia Stuart Stuart, who began as a print jour- nalist covering rugby, cricket and football, rose through eNCA and SuperSport to become a polished tru- dio anchor and pitch-side reporter. At SuperSport, she covered the DStv Premiership, English Premier League Productions and major tour- naments, including the Fifa World Cup, Uefa Euros, Afcon and the Olympic Games. She later moved to Premier League Productions in the UK.

Motshidisi Mohono Known as the "First Lady of Rugby", Mohono, is SuperSport's senior rugby anchor. She entered through the Lady Rugga Search and has anchored Rugby World Cup finals, Lions tours, Springbok Tests and domestic competitions with calm authority. Her awards, including SA Sport Journalist of the Year and her presence at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups have made her a role model.

Tholakele Mnganga Mnganga anchors sport for Eyewitness News and Primedia plat- forms, including 702, covering foot- ball, cricket and rugby with sharp reporting and analysis.

Vusiwe Ngcobo A former child star who performed in music with her siblings and parents, Ngcobo is a lead anchor for SABC Sport. She has fronted PSL coverage, the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and major football properties, and has been recognised repeatedly at the GSport Awards.

Mampho Tsotetsi Tsotetsi, a former Spar Proteas net- ball player, has contributed analy- sis and commentary around the national team and domestic netball, bringing elite playing insight to radio and television discussions.

Zanele Mdodana Former Proteas captain and coach, Mdodana has provided expert net- ball commentary for SuperSport during national championships and related coverage, helping elevate the profile of a sport long underserved by mainstream media.

Collectively, the women have trans- formed the landscape. Their pres- ence is consistently making studios more inclusive, analyses richer and girls more likely to see themselves behind a microphone or in front of the camera one day.

Their path has rarely been easy. Many faced scepticism, had to prove themselves repeatedly and balanced high-pressure live environments with the demands of being among the first. Cynthia Tshaka's pioneer- ing presence in the 1990s created the earliest visible pathway.

Those who followed Kass Naidoo, Carol Tshabalala, Motshidisi Mohono, Layla Arrison and the rest - have expanded it further. By excel- ling at the highest level, they have expanded opportunities for those who come next.

South African sport is richer because of them. When a goal is scored in football, a wicket falls in cricket, a Springbok scores a try or a Proteas netballer makes an inter- ception, the voices describing the moment increasingly include women who understand the game from every angle: as players, journalists, producers and passionate observers. They have not merely participated in sports broadcasting; they have redefined it.

Their collective legacy is one of excellence, resilience and open doors. As South Africa continues to produce world-class athletes, it is equally fortunate to have world-class women telling their stories.