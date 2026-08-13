Doing right shouldn’t be a death warrant

There is something profoundly broken in a country where we build monuments to people who did the right thing while failing to build institutions capable of protecting the next person who does it.

On Sunday, I stood before the monument to Babita Deokaran in Mount Edgecombe and spoke about the uncomfortable truth her death represents. South Africa has become remarkably good at celebrating whistleblowers after they have been killed. We name them heroes, tell their stories, lay wreaths, unveil monuments and promise never to forget.

But the real test of a democracy is not how it remembers the dead. It is how it protects the living.

Deokaran was murdered because she chose integrity over silence. Lieutenant Colonel Frans Mathipa was murdered while doing what we expect a police officer to do — investigate serious crime wherever the evidence leads. They represent different manifestations of the same national tragedy: in South Africa, those who do the right thing can become more vulnerable than those doing wrong.

The latest revelations from the BBC concerning Mathipa's murder should therefore chill every South African who still believes that the state exists to protect them.

The BBC's investigation, based on hundreds of pages of police and court documents, alleges a compelling evidentiary trail implicating members of the Special Forces in Mathipa's murder.

Among the evidence reported are links between vehicles allegedly used to trail Mathipa and a Special Forces front company, as well as tracking and other evidence placing suspects at critical locations. Seven Special Forces members and a military police officer face murder charges. They deny the allegations.

Even more disturbing is what happened afterwards.

According to the BBC, police received an alleged warning that investigators could be killed regardless of how many were assigned to the case. Twelve members of the military were eventually arrested in connection with various charges, including Mathipa's murder and the alleged abduction and murder of two Ethiopian nationals. Some of those accused have remained within the military and one was promoted.

These are allegations that must ultimately be tested in court. But they raise questions that cannot simply be wished away.

And Public Interest SA did not discover these concerns yesterday.

When the Hawks arrested two SANDF members in June 2025 in connection with Mathipa's murder, we applauded the investigators precisely because they appeared willing to follow the evidence into the state itself. Ten further SANDF members subsequently handed themselves over, bringing the total number of accused military personnel to 12. We said then that the case demonstrated the importance of investigators being able to pursue evidence regardless of the institutional stature of suspects.

Then came the extraordinary decision to promote Brigadier General Solly Lechoenyo, an accused person in the matter, to command the Special Forces.

In January, Public Interest SA condemned that decision. We made an important distinction: this was not about presuming guilt. It was about judgement, ethics and preserving institutional integrity while the courts determine the allegations.

In February, together with civil-society organisations, we escalated the matter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, urging urgent precautionary measures.

We warned about the implications for ongoing investigations, witness safety and public confidence in the rule of law.

The question now is brutally simple: What more must happen before those entrusted with the security of the Republic act?

The President cannot outsource constitutional leadership.

The South African Police Service cannot outsource the prevention and investigation of crime.

The National Prosecuting Authority cannot outsource the prosecution of those against whom sufficient evidence exists.

And the state cannot outsource its obligation to protect those who expose wrongdoing or those who investigate it.

Yet this is increasingly what South Africans appear to be witnessing.

Our criminal-justice system is supposed to perform a simple but indispensable chain of functions: prevent crime, investigate crime when prevention fails, prosecute those against whom sufficient evidence exists and secure justice through the courts.

When that chain breaks, impunity flourishes.

When police investigators are threatened or killed, investigations are compromised.

When whistleblowers are intimidated or assassinated, corruption becomes safer.

When accused officials can remain embedded in sensitive institutions, public confidence evaporates.