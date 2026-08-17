Building government relations that withstand political change

South Africa’s political landscape has entered an era of heightened political competition, fundamentally changing the environment in which government, business and their stakeholders operate and engage.

The implications of this competition extend far beyond election outcomes.

For business, the key question is how increased political competition affects policy certainty, regulatory priorities and business engagement with the government.

The formation of the GNU after the 2024 elections demonstrated that political power in South Africa is becoming more dispersed, requiring negotiation, compromise and effective stakeholder relations or management.

This presents both opportunities and risks for the private sector.

Greater political competition has the potential to strengthen accountability mechanisms and introduce new perspectives into the policymaking process.

At the same time, conflicting political priorities may complicate the regulatory landscape, especially when parties hold differing positions on economic policy, transformation, public spending, industrial development, or the government's role.

For the private sector, this implies that government relations should no longer be limited to fostering relationships with individual politicians, or, if not most of the time, securing relations with a specific political party.

The most resilient approach is to build institution-focused government relations across the public sector.

It is important for businesses to recognise that ministers, deputy ministers, directors-general, regulators and senior officials may change but the institutions they represent will remain.

A sustainable government relations strategy must therefore engage with the policy and institutional architecture of government rather than becoming reliant on political personalities.

This is especially important as South Africa heads into another politically competitive period before the 2026 local government elections.

Although elections may change political dynamics locally, businesses must keep engaging with the state on core issues like infrastructure, energy, water, transport, investment, skills, procurement, transformation and regulation.

Companies that align too closely with a particular political party or political figure risk undermining their credibility with other stakeholders.

A shift in political leadership can rapidly transform yesterday’s strategic partnership into a potential reputational risk for the future.

Businesses need to understand who influences policy, where political priorities are shifting, how different stakeholders view an issue, and what these dynamics mean for their operating environment.

The objective should be to engage constructively with the government, regardless of political affiliation, while advocating policies that support economic growth, investment, competitiveness, inclusion, and long-term development.

This necessitates that organisations enhance their institutional intelligence.

Government-relations teams ought to monitor parliamentary developments, regulatory processes, policy proposals, GNU dynamics, public-sector appointments and stakeholder sentiment.

They should also build relationships with regulators, industry bodies, organised labour and civil society if necessary.

Importantly, the most robust relationships are built through consistent, transparent and credible engagement over time.

Businesses that offer expertise in policy discussions, engage in legitimate consultation processes and show a willingness to understand government’s development priorities tend to be seen as credible stakeholders.

South Africa’s increasingly competitive political environment, therefore, necessitates a more sophisticated model of government relations.

The optimal strategy does not involve predicting which political actor will emerge as dominant.

Instead, it focuses on cultivating relationships that can withstand political shifts.

For business, political neutrality is not about staying on the sidelines.

It is about ensuring that engagement remains anchored in institutions, policy and the national interest.

Thabiso Senatla is a communications consultant. These are his views, not those of his employer.