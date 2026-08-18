How Zambia lost the plot: Inside a troubled election

There is a simple paradox at the heart of every credible democratic election: there should be procedural certainty but uncertainty about the outcome. The rules must be clear before the contest begins, the referee must be trusted by all sides, citizens must be free to campaign, organise and vote and the counting process must be transparent and traceable. What should remain uncertain until the last legitimate vote is counted is who will win.

It is against that standard that Zambia's 2026 election should be judged.

I have observed every Zambian presidential election since 2006, when Hakainde Hichilema first contested the presidency. I have therefore seen the country move through successive electoral cycles, including elections marked by intense competition and disputed results.

I was also present at the national results centre at Mulungushi International Conference Centre after completing my field observation. My concern about the 2026 election is therefore not that Zambia experienced a difficult election. It is that several institutional safeguards appear to have weakened simultaneously, creating legitimate questions about whether the election provided procedural certainty and genuine uncertainty of outcome.

The immediate cure is not another political argument. It is evidence. Zambia should commission an independent forensic audit of the results chain, beginning with the Gen-20 forms at polling stations and following them through constituency and district aggregation to the national results centre.

Every polling station produces documentary evidence. As Kenya demonstrated through the use of independent firms such as KPMG to scrutinise electoral data, Zambia could similarly engage a reputable international firm, KPMG, PwC, Deloitte or EY, to independently verify the integrity and chain of custody of the results.

The question is simple: Can the declared national result be reconstructed from the votes recorded at polling stations? Political parties and local monitors should have copies, the ECZ should have copies and the figures should reconcile. If they do, an audit strengthens the declared result. If they do not, the discrepancies must be identified and investigated. The question is not whether Brian Mundubile of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP/Tonse Alliance) or Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development Alliance (UPND) won. The question is whether the declared result can be reconstructed from the votes cast at Zambia's polling stations. The question has become necessary because the problems with this election did not begin on polling day.

A deteriorating political environment The pre-electoral environment was increasingly hostile to democratic competition. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International documented concerns over restrictions on civic space, on and offline, freedom of expression and assembly, the treatment of journalists and opposition actors and the use of legislation, such as the Cyber Crimes Act and Cyber Security Act, in ways that created a chilling effect on dissent. These are not merely human-rights concerns. They are electoral concerns.

An election is not simply the act of placing a ballot in a box. Opposition parties must be able to organise and campaign; journalists must be able to investigate; civil society must be able to observe; and citizens must be able to criticise government without fear. If the freedoms are progressively narrowed in the months before voting, the existence of a ballot does not restore a level playing field.

Local civil-society organisations raised similar concerns. There were allegations of inducements to opposition candidates to withdraw, vandalism of campaign materials, restrictions on opposition meetings and violence affecting opposition activities. Opposition parties also faced difficulties campaigning in Southern Province.

Whatever the political history of the province, an opposition candidate must be able to campaign there as freely as the incumbent's party. The European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission subsequently described the election as competitive but concluded that restrictions on fundamental freedoms contributed to an uneven playing field. The finding should not be casually dismissed.

Weakening the opposition The weakening and fragmentation of the opposition was another defining feature of the election. After Edgar Lungu's death, the Patriotic Front (PF) entered the contest divided, with the struggle over who controlled the party becoming entangled with the broader political contest. Robert Chabinga emerged as leader of one PF faction and subsequently aligned himself with Hichilema, amid allegations that the fragmentation was facilitated by the state to prevent the president from facing a credible and consolidated challenger.

There is a striking regional parallel with Sengezo Tshabangu's role in Zimbabwe's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), where an individual outside the established leadership claimed control of the party and triggered the recall of opposition legislators. The cases are not identical but the political effect is comparable: weakening the opposition not by defeating it at the ballot box but by disrupting the organisational structures through which it contests power. By the time Brian Mundubile emerged as the principal opposition candidate, only three months or so before the election, the opposition had lost valuable political ground.

The opposition has alleged that the fragmentation was not simply an internal PF problem but was facilitated by the state because the incumbent wanted to avoid facing a credible and consolidated opposition. That is a serious allegation and should not be presented as proved without evidence. But the political outcome is beyond dispute: the traditional opposition entered the election weakened, divided and forced into new political arrangements.

Brian Mundubile's emergence as the principal opposition challenger came only months before polling. The EU mission noted that he became the principal opposition candidate only three months or so before the election after the formation of the Tonse Alliance. The point is not that opposition parties have an entitlement to win. They do not. The point is that democratic competition requires more than formal permission to contest; it requires a reasonable opportunity to become politically viable.

The Registrar of Societies became particularly important in this regard. Opposition parties complained of hostility and administrative obstacles, including difficulties around party registration and changes in leadership. Some political parties were reportedly registered or treated as churches. The allegations require documentary verification but the underlying institutional concern is serious: an administrative office capable of determining whether a political organisation legally exists can become a consequential actor in an election without ever appearing on a ballot.

Constitutional reform and the boundaries of competition Constitutional Amendment No. 7 presents a more complicated picture. There are genuine democratic gains in the reform, particularly the introduction of mixed-member proportional representation and additional parliamentary seats for women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The changes should be acknowledged. But the amendment also increased constituency seats from 156 to 226, changing the architecture of Parliament. The creation of new constituencies generated accusations of gerrymandering. The allegation should not simply be repeated as fact; it requires analysis of population distribution, voter numbers, geography and historical voting patterns. But constituency boundaries are never politically neutral. They determine how votes become seats.

The African Union-Comesa and other observer missions raised concerns about the delimitation process and the limited time available for voter education around the new boundaries. The issue therefore deserves independent scrutiny, particularly because constitutional and electoral reforms of this magnitude should command confidence across the political spectrum.

The referee problem The most consequential institutional issue is the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). An electoral commission does not become credible simply because its appointments comply with the law. It becomes credible when contestants believe it is independent and when its conduct demonstrates that independence.

The ECZ leadership entered the election carrying substantial controversy. Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis had served as Hichilema's personal lawyer. Commissioner McDonald Chipenzi has been publicly associated with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), while Zevyanji Sinkala's previous political associations have also generated controversy. The circumstances do not prove that any commissioner acted improperly. But they create an obvious perception-of-independence problem, particularly when the commission later makes decisions that affect the incumbent's electoral prospects.

That problem was compounded by the appointment of Maurice Hichilema, the president's brother, as secretary of the Local Government Service Commission on the eve of the election. The strongest objection is not simply that he is the president's brother. It is the institutional role of the office. Local government structures are embedded in the administrative architecture through which electoral information and results move. Town clerks and other local-government officials play important roles at district level, including in the broader results-management process. The appointment therefore created an avoidable conflict of perception at precisely the point when institutional neutrality mattered most. The issue is not whether Maurice Hichilema is competent. It is whether an administration concerned about public confidence should knowingly create such a politically sensitive institutional arrangement during an election.

The securitisation of the election The securitisation of the electoral process was another major red flag.The replacement of Army Commander Lieutenant General Sitali Alibuzwi by Geoffrey Zyeele was politically controversial, particularly given Zyeele's previous relationship with Hichilema and his earlier removal by Edgar Lungu. Again, an appointment is not evidence of partisan military conduct. But the broader pattern matters when security institutions become increasingly prominent in a political contest.

Opposition activities faced police restrictions and security personnel became highly visible around politically sensitive events. After voting, the official residence of opposition presidential candidate Brian Mundubile was raided. Authorities alleged that shots had been fired at law-enforcement officers and that those arrested were connected to an alleged insurrection; the opposition disputed the government's account and described the operation as political repression.

There was also an allegation that officials raided opposition premises and confiscated money intended to pay polling agents. If confirmed, this would be particularly serious. Polling agents are part of the accountability architecture of an election. Their ability to observe voting and counting is one of the safeguards against manipulation. The seizure of funds intended to support their deployment would therefore have a direct electoral consequence and should be independently investigated.

Election day: peaceful but not without problems It is important not to exaggerate what happened on election day. Voting was peaceful in most parts of the country. The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission observers found the atmosphere calm and peaceful at 275 of the 277 polling stations they visited and, generally, found polling and counting orderly.

That matters.

But peaceful polling does not automatically equal a fully credible election. There were reports of delays in opening some polling stations, particularly in opposition strongholds. Cold weather also affected turnout in some areas, with some frustrated voters reportedly leaving without voting. The SADC raised concerns about the secrecy of the ballot, including the positioning of polling booths, as well as other procedural shortcomings. The secrecy of the vote is not a technicality. It is one of the protections against voter intimidation.

The accreditation process was also chaotic. Observer and stakeholder accreditation reportedly experienced delays and technical problems, with the ECZ moving between online and paper-based systems. This matters because elections are credible partly because people are able to watch them. When observers, journalists and civil-society organisations experience difficulty obtaining access, one layer of public verification is weakened.

Then the counting stopped The most troubling moment came after polling. As results began to emerge, there were competing claims about the emerging outcome, including claims based on independent parallel voter tabulations that the incumbent was performing less strongly than expected. The claims require independent verification; they should not simply be treated as proof of who won.But the ECZ's subsequent decision to suspend counting and the announcement of results created a serious institutional problem.

The commission cited violence against election officials and the theft of election materials. Those are legitimate concerns if established.But suspending the counting process creates a break in the continuous chain between polling-station results and the national declaration. Once the chain is interrupted, the burden on the electoral commission to demonstrate what happened during the interruption becomes much greater. This is why the suspension was so damaging to public confidence. It created a black box at the most sensitive point in the election.

Inside Mulungushi I was at the national results centre at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka after completing my field observation. Having observed every presidential election since 2006, I can say that the atmosphere I encountered was markedly different from previous results centres I had experienced. The approach to Mulungushi was heavily securitised. It felt less like entering the nerve centre of a civilian democratic process and more like approaching a military installation. That matters because the national results centre should be the safest place in the country for political disagreement. Political parties should challenge the commission with documents; the commission should respond with evidence; observers should verify; journalists should report.

Instead, opposition representatives challenging aspects of the process were confronted by security personnel and removed from the immediate proceedings. I also witnessed the ECZ announce results which, in my assessment at the time, had not been subjected to the verification process that should precede national announcement. The observation does not prove electoral fraud. It does, however, reinforce the need for an independent audit.