Foot-and-Mouth Disease: South Africa's quiet business crisis

When people hear "foot-and-mouth disease," most switch off. It sounds like a farming problem, far away from town, far away from their lives. But make no mistake, this is not a farming problem. It is a South African problem. And it is hitting harder, and reaching further, than most people realise.

Think about it like this. Somewhere in this country right now, there is a farmer who cannot sell his cattle because the auction is closed. There is a woman on a street corner in a township who cannot get mogodu to sell because the supply has dried up. There is a mother in a supermarket queue watching meat prices climb, wondering how she is going to feed her family this month. Different people, different corners of the country but the same crisis, moving down the same chain, one link at a time.

That is what foot-and-mouth disease really is. Not an inconvenience. A business crisis that touches food security, jobs and survival.

Start with food security. When animals can't move and herds get culled to stop the disease from spreading, less meat reaches the market. Less meat means higher prices. And higher prices land hardest on the people who already battle every month just to put a plate of food on the table. This is not abstract. This is the difference between a family eating meat this week or going without.