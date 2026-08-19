Patronage in Academia Is Destroying Our Universities While the Country Looks Away

South Africans have watched with disbelief as revelations from the Madlanga Commission continue to expose the deep rot in senior South African Police Services (SAPS) leadership and other institutions entrusted with protecting the public. It took one man, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, supported by men and women who decided that enough was enough, to refuse to stand by as the country slid further into institutional decay.

If the revelations are true, the scale of patronage, ethical collapse and rot in the police force is staggering. But the police force is not alone. It is a warning to society. What we are witnessing in the Madlanga Commission is a deeper national crisis. If a similar inquiry were ever convened to investigate other institutions such as academia, the revelations we are witnessing might look like a warm-up act.

The academic comparison matters because universities are not peripheral institutions. They train professionals who run hospitals, schools, courts, laboratories, municipalities and government departments. They generate research, shape public debate and help define the standards by which leadership is judged. When corruption takes root in academia, it does not merely damage campuses; it weakens the country’s capacity to think honestly, govern competently and rebuild itself.

Academic corruption is quieter, more discreet and far more destructive than many people realise. It hides behind titles, ceremonial gowns, committees and the illusion of intellectual respectability. In many universities, integrity has become optional. Promotion is no longer earned consistently through scholarship, teaching, supervision or leadership; too often, it is secured through allegiance to powerful cliques.

Those who belong to these networks are rewarded with effortless advancement. Their names appear on papers they did not even read, grants applications they never saw and postgraduate theses they did not supervise. Their citation profiles grow through association rather than contribution, creating the appearance of scholarly excellence where little may exist. Some are elevated to senior leadership positions despite lacking even the most basic competence. Their authority rests not on merit but on patronage.

The absence of a national framework for professorial promotion has deepened this crisis further. A senior lecturer in one institution is a full professor in another. Some universities offer titles to attract candidates who do not meet any recognised criteria. Selection and promotion criteria are rewritten to suit preferred candidates, while principled academics are treated as threats.

Those who refuse to participate in these networks are targeted. They are accused of the most fictitious charges to tarnish their images and push them out of these institutions. Additionally, insubordination is incited among staff to further frustrate them hoping they will resign. Those that comply are rewarded with academic advancement. Every effort is made to destroy their careers because these individuals choose ethics and integrity over titles, positions and patronage.

This is corruption with profound societal consequences. It erodes public trust, undermines the credibility of our universities and compromises the quality of graduates entering critical sectors. When knowledge production becomes a playground for patronage, the country pays the price.

South Africa cannot continue ignoring this silent catastrophe.

What we need are the following:

A national, legislated framework for academic ranks to end arbitrary promotions and title inflation.

Transparent promotion processes, including published criteria, committee membership and anonymised scoring.

An independent National Academic Integrity Commission to investigate misconduct and patronage networks.

Whistle-blower protection for academics who report corruption.

Competency-based leadership appointments externally reviewed. Until academia confronts its own corruption, our universities will continue producing knowledge on a foundation of compromised ethics and South Africa will continue paying the cost.

Lawrence Chauke is the clinical head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital