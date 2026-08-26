The Invisible Workload: How Women’s Many Roles Impact Career Advancement and How Technology Can Help

A second shift that starts before the first Every Women’s Month, South Africa rightly celebrates the women leading companies, building businesses and shaping public policy. Yet the closer one looks at the upper levels of corporate and entrepreneurial life, the clearer the contradiction becomes: women’s talent is increasingly visible but their progression still stalls before the top.

The usual explanations focus on workplace discrimination, unequal access to capital and the concentration of women in lower-growth sectors. All are real. But there is another barrier hiding in plain sight: the unpaid mental, emotional and logistical work many women perform before, during and after the formal working day.

Before she is an executive or founder, a woman is often simultaneously a daughter coordinating a parent’s care, a sibling holding family relationships together, a wife managing the emotional labour of partnership, a mother overseeing a child’s development, and the household’s operations manager, financial manager and health coordinator—tracking appointments, budgets, medication and logistics that rarely stop for a working day. Even where physical chores are shared or outsourced, she frequently remains the person expected to remember, anticipate and coordinate them. Only after all of this does she arrive at the roles she is paid for: employee or business owner—and, somewhere in what’s left, herself as an individual.

This is the invisible workload.

The cost follows women into the workplace This burden is not simply a matter of being busy. It consumes the specific cognitive resources on which high performance depends.

Repeated small decisions across multiple roles produce decision fatigue, leaving less capacity for complex strategic choices by the time they matter most. Constant task-switching between caregiving and work fragments attention, making the sustained, uninterrupted focus that strategic work requires harder to access. Emotional caregiving—for children, ageing parents, partners—depletes the same reserves needed to manage conflict, motivate teams and remain composed under professional pressure. Financial and family concerns continue as background mental processing throughout the day, a form of “mental load” that persists even when tasks themselves are delegated.

The consequences are professional, not merely personal. Women may have less time and energy for networking, leadership development and the high-visibility assignments that often influence promotion decisions. These caregiving responsibilities also tend to intensify during the very years many professionals are competing for senior leadership—through raising children and, increasingly, simultaneously caring for ageing parents as part of the “sandwich generation.”

Women entrepreneurs face a parallel penalty. Time spent coordinating care is time unavailable for product development, market expansion and investor relationships. Funding systems can compound the disadvantage when they interpret constant availability, extensive travel or attendance at after-hours events as evidence of founder commitment. The result is a system that can mistake freedom from care work for ambition.

Technology can give back capacity Used deliberately, technology can reduce the administrative friction surrounding each of these roles.

For household coordination, shared calendars and platforms such as Cozi or FamilyWall can move responsibilities out of one person’s memory and make ownership visible to the whole family. For financial management, tools such as 22seven or automated bill payments reduce repetitive administration that would otherwise fall to a single household financial manager. For health coordination, telemedicine, digital health records and medication reminder apps simplify the work of tracking appointments and care for children and ageing parents alike. For daily logistics, grocery delivery services and meal-planning apps can remove hours of routine planning weekly.

For the professional and business-owner roles, scheduling tools, cloud collaboration platforms, customer relationship management systems, automated invoicing and responsible use of artificial intelligence can reduce repetitive administrative load. Virtual participation in conferences, training and networking can also widen access to commercial and development opportunities for those whose care responsibilities restrict travel.

Applied consistently across these roles, the time reclaimed is not trivial—often the equivalent of several working days a month. The most valuable benefit, however, is not that women can squeeze more tasks into an already crowded day. It is that they can reclaim scarce attention for strategic thinking, rest, learning, relationships and the work that actually grows careers and businesses. Technology should create room to live and lead, not raise the expectation that women must become infinitely more productive.

Efficiency is not equality This distinction matters. Technology cannot renegotiate an unequal partnership, fund affordable childcare or persuade a workplace to stop rewarding presenteeism. Nor is access to it evenly distributed. Data costs, unreliable connectivity, subscription fees and uneven digital literacy mean the women carrying the heaviest burdens may be least able to use the tools designed to help.

There is also a deeper risk: if responsibility for each role remains unchanged, digital tools may merely make women more efficient managers of an unfair distribution of labour. A shared family calendar is useful only if responsibility is genuinely shared. Automation can reduce a task but it cannot decide who should own it.

What serious support looks like Employers that want more women in leadership must look beyond celebratory campaigns and examine how work itself is designed. Flexible scheduling must be real and career-safe. Performance should be measured by contribution and results, not visibility at a desk or availability at all hours. Support should explicitly recognise eldercare alongside childcare. Women must also be actively sponsored for stretch assignments and influential networks—opportunities they may have less bandwidth to pursue for themselves.

Investors and funding bodies should reconsider criteria that reward unlimited availability and can include practical operational support within funding packages, easing exactly the kind of administrative load described above.

At home, redistribution matters more than assistance. Partners and family members should share the anticipating, remembering and organising across all these roles—not simply complete tasks assigned by the person who remains the household’s default project manager. At a national level, continued investment in affordable childcare, eldercare, connectivity and digital skills remains essential to ensuring these tools reach the women who need them most.

Women do not need another message telling them to work harder. Their capability, ambition and resilience are already evident across every role outlined here. The question is whether our homes, workplaces, funding systems and technologies will stop consuming that capability through invisible labour.

This Women’s Month, progress should be measured not only by how many women reach the boardroom, but by whether the burden they carried to get there has finally become visible—and whether society is prepared to share it.

Lungi Sangqu is the founder and CEO of Africa Digital Success, an IT consulting firm.