Arduous road to a liberated Palestine

We would like to start this piece with a note of hope and of optimism ("optimism of the will" in Gramsci's phrase), even as we recognise that — three years into Israel's genocide in Gaza — this is in constant tension with feelings of powerlessness and pessimism of the intellect.

To nurture this hope and optimism, we would like to convey the complexity of liberation struggles and the need to view them from a longue durée perspective, as protracted fights against systems of domination, oppression and exploitation. Why the emphasis on a longue durée?

At a time when the deadly and dehumanising forces of empire and capital are bent on destroying hope and killing the idea of resistance, we cannot afford to fall into defeatism. We must find hope by drawing linkages across history and geographies.

Doing so can show us that a better world is possible and parts of it are present, in the histories and daily practices of struggle, solidarity and care that continue to be lived, remembered and enacted.

It is these histories and practices that we must foster.

Continuing to build the better world we want to live in — including in Palestine — can come about solely through the concerted and collective efforts of us all, not only by continuing to practise solidarity and care but also by building better systems that are grounded in the principles.

One part of the collective efforts is analysing, diagnosing and (re)framing; as well as challenging and debunking myths, lies and misconceptions. This includes revealing ignored or lost histories of resistance and solidarity and bringing to the fore the unshakeable will of downtrodden and oppressed people everywhere who have fought to overturn the status quo and vanquish seemingly invincible enemies.

The genocide, brutal occupation, ethnic cleansing, mass starvation and untold destruction taking place in Palestine and the broader region perfectly lay bare the violent and ugly underpinnings of the global capitalist-imperialist system and condense its deadly and devastating contradictions. They show that system's tendency to deploy large-scale and unimaginably cruel violence. In the face of all of this, our feelings of frustration, anger, sadness, pessimism and hopelessness are at times assuaged by glimmers of hope and moments of inspiration, alongside a sense of humility, when we witness Palestinians' sumud (steadfastness) and ongoing resistance.

Despite the calamity and the pervasive, omnipresent and unrelenting catastrophe they face, Palestinians continue to resist and cling to their land. Another source of hope and inspiration is the amazing global outpouring of solidarity with Palestine taking place, which makes clear that Gaza has awakened the world and Palestine has become the quintessential and defining struggle of our time.

As in previous eras marked by massive colonial and imperialist violence, we are again witnessing how far colonialists and imperialists will go to preserve and expand their domination.

Israel's genocide in Gaza is but one part of the colonial expansionist project of Zionism, accelerating its long-standing ambition of removing Palestinians from their lands, through extermination or forced displacement. Israel is also seizing the moment to redraw the map of the entire region, expanding its territorial control in pursuit of "Greater Israel". The clearest evidence of Israel's expansionism and ambition to dominate the entire region is its war on Lebanon and Iran, its colonial expansion in southern Lebanon and Syria as well as bombings of Yemen.

While it is unclear how the regional war raging will end, Israeli and US plans for Gaza point to their vision for the region as a whole: it is a vision in which US and Western imperialism, Gulf complicity and Indian cooperation come together to crush Palestinian — and regional — independence and self-determination.