The cash is frozen; the network isn't

The theatre of South African criminal justice enjoys a familiar rhythm: a high-profile arrest, a flurry of press releases from the Hawks and the triumphant freezing of a suspect's bank accounts.

The public operates under a logical assumption: slice off the money and you slice off the ability to hire the country's most lethal legal minds. Yet, when the accused steps into the dock, they are flanked by senior counsel, advocates charging five-figure daily retainers and top-tier attorneys.

The paradox is playing out in the trials of alleged criminal syndicate leader Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to the controversial R360 million SAPS healthcare contract, alongside a separate high-stakes trial involving allegations that he orchestrated three attempted assassinations, Matlala's financial affairs have come under scrutiny.

The National Prosecuting Authority says Matlala received just over R50m from the Medicare24 contract. Yet his defence remains heavily armed with experienced legal counsel.

How does an accused individual facing serious criminal allegations and financial restraint continue to bankroll a sophisticated legal defence?

The answer lies in the uncomfortable intersection between criminal-asset forfeiture, constitutional safeguards, third-party financial relationships and the difficulty of following money once it moves beyond an accused person's financial accounts.

The escape hatch Even when the Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains a restraint order against an accused's property, the law does not leave the person without access to legal representation.

Under South Africa's Prevention of Organised Crime Act, the right to a fair trial is balanced against the state's interest in preserving property that might ultimately be forfeited. Section 26 provides a mechanism through which an accused can approach the high court for provision for reasonable legal expenses from restrained property.

But herein lies the sharper question: What happens when the money being used to defend an accused person is alleged to be the proceeds of the offence being prosecuted?

Section 26 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act does not allow a person to ignore a restraint order and spend restrained property as though nothing has happened. Once property is restrained, it is placed beyond the accused's control. However, section 26(6) creates an exception: a high court may make provision for reasonable legal expenses if the accused has made full disclosure of their interests in the restrained property and can show that they cannot meet the expenses from unrestrained property.

That creates an uncomfortable paradox in the Matlala matter.

The state alleges the Medicare24 tender was unlawfully awarded and Matlala received more than R50m before the contract was cancelled. If any portion of the money is found to constitute proceeds of crime or property connected to the alleged offences, the public is entitled to ask whether it should ever be capable of financing the defence against those charges.

The law cannot assume that every rand connected to an accused is criminal because the state alleges wrongdoing; guilt and the criminal character of property must be established. But neither should an accused be able to treat restrained property as an ordinary bank balance.

That tension is why judicial oversight matters. The question is not whether Matlala should have a defence — he unquestionably should — but whether money alleged to have been generated through the conduct at the centre of the prosecution should be allowed to finance the defence and under what evidentiary and judicial safeguards.

We saw the constitutional tension during Matlala's dealings with the Madlanga commission, where his legal team relied on his constitutional protections in relation to questions connected to his pending criminal proceedings. The right against self-incrimination is not a declaration of innocence: it is a limitation on the state's ability to compel an accused to contribute to their own prosecution. The Constitution therefore creates protections that apply even when the allegations are severe and public opinion is hostile.

The irony remains glaring: the legal systems designed to protect citizens are also capable of being expertly navigated by high-profile defendants, while their legal representation remains intact behind the scenes.

That is not necessarily a failure of the Constitution. It might instead expose the difference between having a constitutional right to legal representation and having the financial resources to exercise the right.

Third-party proxy system When the state freezes a suspect's bank accounts, investigators can identify and restrain assets connected to the individual or entities within the scope of the order. What becomes more difficult is identifying financial support outside the immediate net. This is where third-party funding becomes important.

A wealthy associate, business partner or family member might have their own legitimate resources. A company may have its own bank account. A person may have entered into a legitimate loan agreement with the accused before the investigation intensified. None of the arrangements is automatically unlawful. But where an accused person is alleged to have participated in organised crime, the source and purpose of third-party payments become legitimate questions for investigators.

During proceedings connected to the broader Matlala saga, evidence has highlighted financial relationships involving Matlala and business associates. Such transactions do not, by themselves, establish criminal conduct. But they demonstrate the difficulty of mapping a financial network when the money does not simply sit in one person's bank account.

The dynamic forms the bedrock of the question surrounding high-level criminal defence funding. If a benefactor or business associate transfers legitimate funds into an attorney's trust account, the money might never pass through the accused's frozen personal account. Similarly, if substantial legal retainers were legitimately paid before a restraint order was obtained, the state cannot assume the funds are criminal proceeds.

But if money connected to criminal activity is routed through third parties to place it beyond the reach of investigators, that becomes a different matter. A lawyer's trust account is not a magic cloak that transforms suspicious money into legitimate money. The question is where it came from, who controlled it, why it was transferred and whether it can be traced to legitimate economic activity.

The waiting game The strategy of funding a trial when accounts are frozen is about endurance. Complex criminal proceedings can last for years, requiring attorneys, senior counsel, investigators and specialist experts to devote enormous amounts of time to the case.

When the state freezes a bank account, it closes one financial door but it does not necessarily dismantle the network surrounding the account. As long as legitimate third-party funding remains possible, business relationships continue and courts protect the right to a fair trial, an accused's defence may remain financially viable. The question is therefore not whether the state can freeze the money but whether the state can follow the money afterwards.

Questions we should ask If the constitutional right to legal representation is protected through judicially authorised legal-expenses provisions and legitimate third-party funding, does our justice system favour the connected accused over the ordinary citizen who cannot afford a senior counsel?

If an attorney's trust account receives millions of rand from a third party to defend an accused person facing organised-crime allegations, at what point does legitimate legal funding become a mechanism for laundering money?

Perhaps the most important question is the one raised by the Medicare24 allegations: If money allegedly generated through the conduct at the centre of the criminal prosecution remains identifiable and accessible, should the money be capable of financing the defence against the very charges arising from it?

There is an obvious constitutional objection. An accused must be able to defend themselves and the state cannot simply declare property "criminal" before guilt has been established.

But there is an equally obvious public interest concern: the criminal justice system should not allow the proceeds of alleged crime to become the financial fuel for defeating the prosecution of the same alleged crime.

The tension requires judicial scrutiny, financial disclosure and evidence. If the state can successfully freeze a person's bank accounts but remains unable to identify who is financing the person's defence, are asset-forfeiture laws dismantling criminal networks or are they merely freezing the most visible part of a much larger financial ecosystem?

When a high-profile accused invokes the privilege against self-incrimination during a public commission, is the law protecting the rights of every accused or does the ability to exercise the rights depend disproportionately on wealth and access to elite legal representation?

The questions require us to examine whether South Africa's institutions are equipped to distinguish between legitimate financial protection and the concealment of criminal proceeds. The ultimate test of asset forfeiture should be whether investigators can follow the money beyond that account, identify the people and entities controlling it, establish its source and prove whether it is legitimate or the proceeds of crime.

Organised crime does not necessarily disappear when the bank account is frozen. It can move through companies, associates and financial arrangements. It can change names. It can survive through networks that remain outside the first restraint order.

The question is therefore: Who is holding the chequebook?

Until South Africa can answer that question with evidence rather than assumptions, freezing a bank account might close one financial door without necessarily dismantling the network behind it.