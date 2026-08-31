If we want to end gender-based violence, we have to uproot gender inequality

Every Women's Month, we talk about the safety of women.

We talk about gender-based violence. We talk about femicide. We condemn another horrific murder, another rape, another assault. We march. We campaign. We call for justice.

And then another woman dies.

We have to ask ourselves an uncomfortable question: Why?

It is because we remain in denial about the root cause of gender-based violence.

That root cause is gender inequality.

We spend enormous amounts of energy responding to what happens after inequality has manifested itself as violence. We react when women and girls are beaten. We react when they are raped. We react when they are killed.

Of course we must respond. We need an effective criminal justice system. We need perpetrators to be prosecuted. We need appropriate sentences and support for survivors and their families.

But these are downstream interventions.

There is far too little happening upstream.

A tree grows from its roots. If you want to get rid of the tree, you do not keep pruning its branches. You uproot it.

Yet in South Africa, we keep pruning.

Gender inequality does not suddenly appear when a man raises his hand to a woman.

It begins much earlier.

It exists in our homes. It exists in our schools, workplaces, sporting environments, religious institutions, traditions and relationships.

It exists in the seemingly harmless things we tell children about what it means to be a boy and what it means to be a girl.

We tell boys that men are the heads of households. But what exactly qualifies a man to be the head of a family simply because he is male? What has he done to deserve that authority?

A woman may be better educated. She may earn more. She may be the person keeping the family together. She may be carrying the household financially and emotionally.

Yet the default social position remains: I am the man, therefore I am in charge.

Then we are surprised when men grow up believing that authority over women belongs to them.

We tell men from childhood that they are providers and protectors. We tell women, sometimes subtly, that being provided for is something they should aspire to.

Then, years later, we run campaigns telling men to respect women.

There is a contradiction here.

If a boy has been socialised to believe that being a man automatically gives him authority, we cannot be surprised when the belief follows him into his adult relationships.

Being a man does not give you the right to control the person you love. But we have built social constructs that repeatedly suggest otherwise.

Sometimes the constructs reveal themselves in the smallest moments.

I remember standing outside our home with my wife when one of my sons was younger than 10. He looked at the house and spontaneously said something along the lines of: When you two die, this house is mine.

I have never forgotten it. Why would a boy automatically assume that? What about his sister? More importantly, neither my wife nor I immediately corrected him. Because somewhere within us, too, that assumption had been normalised. That is how deeply the ideas sit.

Nobody needed to formally teach the boy a lesson about inheritance and male privilege. He had absorbed enough from the society around him to understand what he believed his place was.

And we, his parents, had absorbed enough not to immediately question it.

That is where the work must begin.

It is in the way estates are divided and inheritances considered. It is in families where the eldest son is automatically deferred to, even when a daughter may be the person supporting everyone and holding the family together. It is in the chores we give our children.

There should be no task that belongs to a girl simply because she is a girl. Children should share responsibilities equally. These things may seem far removed from gender-based violence. They are not. They teach children where power lies.

This cannot simply become another conversation in which men point fingers at other men.

I have had to examine these things in my own life. I have had to reflect on the way I have treated my own wife and recognise situations in which I have not been fair because of that default position: I am the man.

That is inequality too.

We cannot change a social construct if we are unwilling to acknowledge that we are part of it. This is not about finding somebody to blame. Society collectively created the norms, and society has to collectively dismantle them.

This is not an academic debate for me.