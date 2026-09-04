South Africa’s stadium flyovers: A proud tradition of precision that should be defended

South Africa has long marked major sporting occasions with proud ceremonial aircraft flyovers that thrill crowds and foster national unity. The tradition began in unforgettable style at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final.
On 24 June 1995, at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, Captain Laurie Kay piloted a South African Airways Boeing 747-200 named Lebombo. With “GOOD LUCK BOKKE” painted boldly on its underbelly and wings, the jet made two low, meticulously planned passes over the packed stadium moments before the Springboks faced the All Blacks. Kept secret until the last moment, the flyover electrified more than 60 000 spectators and a global television audience. It remains one of the defining images of that extraordinary day of national unity and was later featured in the film Invictus.
Kay repeated a similar display in early 1996. Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations final at Soccer City (FNB Stadium), where I was present, he again flew a Boeing 747 low over the stadium, this time accompanied by an Airbus. Some onlookers muttered about danger, yet Kay calmly stressed the rigorous planning, precise timing and professional execution that rendered the manoeuvre safe.
The practice has continued at rugby Tests and other major events. In September 2011 I had the privilege of participating in one of the most memorable among these flyovers. As the Springboks prepared to depart for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, four Harvard aircraft from the Harvard Club of South Africa performed a “Springbok formation” flypast over Sandton Square (Mandela Square). I flew in a two-seater Harvard number 7643. The formation was also led by Captain Kay himself. The preparation was extremely detailed. Briefings covered every contingency. From weather, timing, radio procedures, spacing, abort options and emergency responses. I saw firsthand how Kay prepared his team for any eventuality. Constant communication, split-second corrections and disciplined flying were the norm. That level of thoroughness is standard in South African aviation, whether the aircraft is a vintage Harvard or a modern jet airliner.
Most recently, on 29 August 2026, two Airlink Embraer jets (one in Springbok green-and-gold and the other in All Blacks black) performed a formation flypast over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium before the Springboks–All Blacks Test. Flight-tracking data indicated the lead aircraft cleared the roof by roughly 12–15 metres. The spectacle prompted sharp criticism from all over the world. Some aviation commentators and members of the public questioned the safety margins and directed scrutiny at the South African Civil Aviation Authority for approving such a low-level operation over a packed stadium. Online debate labelled the pass reckless and the SACAA began reviewing the flight data.
In my opinion, these criticisms of South African civil aviation are unwarranted. Every significant flyover is meticulously planned, rehearsed in advance and flown only with explicit approval and oversight from the SACAA and Air Traffic Navigation Services. Highly experienced crews operate within pre-agreed altitude and speed limits. In the Cape Town case, each aircraft carried three senior captains. The same culture of detailed preparation I witnessed under Captain Kay in 2011 continues today. South Africa’s commercial aviation sector has maintained a zero-fatality accident record for more than four decades and ranks among the strongest performers in international safety audits.
Yet the pressure has already taken a toll. Airlink has withdrawn its application for a planned flypast ahead of the Springboks versus All Blacks Test at FNB Stadium this weekend. The cancellation is a big mistake. Flyovers form an integral part of our sporting tradition. South Africa should not allow international pressure or online alarm to dictate whether we continue a practice that has safely inspired generations of fans since 1995. These displays do more than entertain. They showcase the exceptional skills of our pilots and the prowess of South African aviation in general. From the 747 over Ellis Park, through the Harvard Springbok formation over Sandton Square, to the dual Embraers over Cape Town, the tradition demonstrates what meticulous planning and world-class airmanship can achieve. We should defend it jealously, not roll over and abandon it.