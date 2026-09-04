South Africa’s stadium flyovers: A proud tradition of precision that should be defended

Most recently, on 29 August 2026, two Airlink Embraer jets (one in Springbok green-and-gold and the other in All Blacks black) performed a formation flypast over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium before the Springboks–All Blacks Test. Flight-tracking data indicated the lead aircraft cleared the roof by roughly 12–15 metres. The spectacle prompted sharp criticism from all over the world. Some aviation commentators and members of the public questioned the safety margins and directed scrutiny at the South African Civil Aviation Authority for approving such a low-level operation over a packed stadium. Online debate labelled the pass reckless and the SACAA began reviewing the flight data.

In my opinion, these criticisms of South African civil aviation are unwarranted. Every significant flyover is meticulously planned, rehearsed in advance and flown only with explicit approval and oversight from the SACAA and Air Traffic Navigation Services. Highly experienced crews operate within pre-agreed altitude and speed limits. In the Cape Town case, each aircraft carried three senior captains. The same culture of detailed preparation I witnessed under Captain Kay in 2011 continues today. South Africa’s commercial aviation sector has maintained a zero-fatality accident record for more than four decades and ranks among the strongest performers in international safety audits.