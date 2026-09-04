War of words erupts before Bok home Test

The Springboks versus All Blacks series, billed as Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, has taken on a distinctly chilly edge after the second Test in Cape Town.

What should have been pure celebration of South Africa's hard-fought 33-26 victory that levelled the four-match series at 1-1 instead descended into familiar accusations of dirty tactics, media manoeuvring and an angry response from Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie raised concerns about the Springboks' scrummaging, specifically alleging that South Africa's pack was "walking around" the set-piece, moving sideways before the engage to gain a more favourable angle.

"The scrums were better tonight. I think [referee] Angus [Gardner] was pretty strong around setting a mark and then trying to keep the hookers in the same sort of spacing.

"If the Springboks moved across further left, then he stopped them."

He added: "We'll give a bit of feedback [to World Rugby] around that. It's still a bit of an issue for us because they're able to walk around and go straight through our tightheads. So a couple of little technical things that we'll share again."

Rennie had raised similar concerns about the Springboks "walking around" after the first Test at Ellis Park.

The Springboks had enjoyed a clear edge at scrum-time across the first two Tests and the visitors' struggles on their own feed only sharpened the scrutiny.

Erasmus did not take the criticism lightly. Informed of Rennie's comments, the Springboks coach's demeanour shifted sharply.

He rejected the claims as nonsense, pointed out that multiple early New Zealand scrums had collapsed and required resets and questioned why the issue was being aired publicly rather than through official channels.

In the heat of the moment he declared that the Springboks were "not f***ing walking around" and were simply scrumming through.

"It's the first time ever in history that people are talking about us walking around. Why would we all of a sudden start walking around in this?

"The first six scrums for New Zealand had every single one collapsed and it was reset, reset, reset, reset! So why is it only on their ball that the scrum collapsed every single time? We're not f***ing walking around. We're scrumming through."

He also argued that media messaging was being used to influence referees and noted other issues such as lineouts and head contacts that the Springboks had not complained about publicly in the same way.

Springboks scrum coach Daan Human later reinforced the side's position, saying they aim for straightforward and legal dominance.

The outburst captured the tension that has long simmered beneath this fixture and instantly became the talking point of the weekend.

The atmosphere heading into the third Test in Johannesburg has drawn considerable interest.

The series is organised by the two unions rather than under the full Sanzaar or World Rugby umbrella, which has already allowed some flexibility in team naming and late changes that would be restricted in other competitions.

That context fuels the sense that both sides are looking for every possible edge, on and off the field.

This is not the first time a touring side under pressure has turned the spotlight onto alleged Springbok foul play. Accusations of illegality or unsporting conduct have repeatedly been claimed when opponents struggle to match South Africa's physical intensity and set-piece dominance.

When the contest on the pitch becomes one-sided in key areas, the narrative shifts to what the Springboks are supposedly doing wrong or what referees are missing.

Lets look at the 2009 British and Irish Lions tour.

In the second Test at Loftus Versfeld, Springbok flanker Schalk Burger was yellow-carded within the opening minute for an eye-gouging incident involving Lions wing Luke Fitzgerald.

The act was widely condemned, the television pictures were graphic and many observers felt a red card was warranted.

Lions players and management made the incident a major talking point, expressing outrage at both the contact and the relatively light sanction.

The episode dominated discussion around a brutal, physical series and reinforced a narrative of South African physicality bordering on the illegal.

Burger later described the action as reckless rather than intentional, but the damage to the wider conversation was done.

The Lions used the controversy to highlight the perceived darkness in the Springbok approach, exactly the kind of off-field distraction that can unsettle any squad or influence the wider rugby public.

Similar dynamics have played out in other high-stakes encounters.

When the Springboks impose their forward power and territorial game, opponents often respond by questioning the legality of the scrum, the breakdown or the clear-out.

The media cycle, often fuelled by the opponents' travelling journalists, then amplifies those complaints, placing additional pressure on match officials and creating a secondary battle that has little to do with the scoreboard.

Erasmus has long been sensitive to this tactic, having previously clashed with World Rugby over public criticism of refereeing.

His readiness to push back, even with colourful language, reflects a determination not to allow the narrative to run unchallenged.

There is a straightforward view of these episodes. When teams cannot consistently beat the Springboks in the collisions, at the set-piece or in the contest for territory, they frequently resort to mind games and off-field dis-tractions. The accusations serve multiple purposes.

They attempt to influence referees for future matches, they shift attention away from their own shortcomings and they seek to rattle a South African camp that has grown accustomed to scrutiny.

Rugby at this level is a hard, often cynical contest and both sides push the boundaries of the laws.

Yet the selective timing of the complaints is revealing.

The greatest rivalries thrive on intensity but they diminish when the contest moves from the pitch to the press conference. Erasmus's anger, while unpolished, was a refusal to accept the role of silent defendant.

Whether the third Test remains focused on the rugby or continues the war of words will say much about how both camps prefer to compete when the series is finely balanced.

The Springboks and All Blacks have produced some of the most compelling rugby of the professional era. Their history is rich enough without the need for manufactured controversy.

Still, as long as one side holds a clear advantage in the areas that decide close Tests, the accusations of dirty tactics are likely to keep arriving. History suggests the Springboks will keep answering them the same way they answer pressure on the field: head-on and without apology.