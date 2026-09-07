Empowering South Africa's youth: Why voting is a money-smart economic act

South Africa’s democracy was built on the core ideals of human dignity, equal opportunity, non-racialism, non-sexism, public accountability and active participation. Yet, more than three decades into this constitutional democracy, the country's youth face an intertwined crisis defined by pervasive unemployment, economic exclusion and declining civic engagement.

Bridging the divide requires a radical shift in how young South Africans view their role in society.

Rather than treating civic duties and personal finance as separate tracks, the FW de Klerk Foundation’s 2026 youth engagement initiatives, including ‘Whose Responsibility Is It Anyway? The Local Government Election Guide 2026’ and its participation in ‘Money Smart Week South Africa 2026’, demonstrate that constitutional literacy and economic empowerment are intertwined. In short, exercising the constitutional right to vote is not merely a civic obligation; it is a fundamental economic act.

The fallacy of financial isolation Personal financial discipline is indispensable but it has distinct structural limits. As highlighted in the foundation's economic citizenship framework, you cannot budget an income you do not have.

Traditional personal finance advice often places the entire burden of success on individual thrift, emphasising budgeting, saving and debt management.

However, no amount of personal budgeting can overcome a structurally stagnant economy, a lack of employment opportunities or failing public infrastructure.

When local governance collapses, households are forced to pay twice: once through their taxes and a second time out of pocket for private alternatives such as security, healthcare, transport or education.

The systemic failures drain disposable household income and crush the capacity for long-term wealth creation. Therefore, achieving true financial capability requires young people to look beyond household bookkeeping and examine the broader structural roots of wealth generation.

From ballot to budget: The theory of change Electoral choices shape macroeconomic conditions and municipal service delivery. Local governments are responsible for managing public funds, maintaining infrastructure, fostering a pro-business environment and promoting local economic development. When citizens use their vote to elect competent, transparent and accountable leaders, they lay the foundation for sound economic policies, investor confidence and job creation.

The foundation outlines a continuous, sequential cycle of development that connects the ballot box to the bank account:

Constitutional awareness: Understanding fundamental rights, the power of the vote and the mechanics of local government through resources like the 2026 Election Guide;

Understanding fundamental rights, the power of the vote and the mechanics of local government through resources like the 2026 Election Guide; Smart voting and accountability: Electing credible leadership and demanding transparent public budgeting and rigorous service delivery oversight;

Electing credible leadership and demanding transparent public budgeting and rigorous service delivery oversight; Improved governance and economic growth: Fostering stable public environments that attract investment, build necessary infrastructure and generate sustainable jobs; and

Fostering stable public environments that attract investment, build necessary infrastructure and generate sustainable jobs; and Employment and wealth creation: Enabling young South Africans to earn steady incomes, build businesses, practise smart money management and cultivate generational wealth. Building a money-smart culture Through its collaboration during ‘Money Smart Week South Africa 2026’, alongside partners like the National Treasury, the foundation has championed the ‘Power of Financial Possibility’ youth guide. The initiative empowers young citizens across five core foundations, ‘Learn, Earn, Keep, Grow and Shape’, equipping them with practical tools for debt management, savings and enterprise development.

Crucially, the financial education is anchored in constitutional citizenship. By bridging the gap between civic rights and economic participation, the foundation positions young South Africans not just as passive future voters but as active economic agents. Voting smartly, scrutinising political manifestos, holding councillors accountable and demanding pro-growth policies serve as the ultimate long-term investment in personal financial security.

What are the risks if citizens, especially young people, do not exercise their vote? Weakened democratic participation: A disengaged youth population leads to lower voter turnout, reducing the legitimacy and representativeness of elected local governments;

A disengaged youth population leads to lower voter turnout, reducing the legitimacy and representativeness of elected local governments; Eroded institutional accountability: Without active youth participation at the ballot box, politicians face less pressure to deliver on promises, resulting in weaker oversight and poor governance;

Without active youth participation at the ballot box, politicians face less pressure to deliver on promises, resulting in weaker oversight and poor governance; Deteriorated public services: Poor governance and a lack of accountability translate to failing municipal infrastructure, unreliable service delivery and a breakdown in public amenities;

Poor governance and a lack of accountability translate to failing municipal infrastructure, unreliable service delivery and a breakdown in public amenities; Increased private financial burden: When public services collapse due to poor leadership, households are forced to pay twice, first through taxes and a second time out of pocket for private alternatives like transport, security, education and healthcare; and

When public services collapse due to poor leadership, households are forced to pay twice, first through taxes and a second time out of pocket for private alternatives like transport, security, education and healthcare; and Stifled economic growth and opportunity: Apathetic voting cycles can result in poor economic policies that deter investment, stifle business development and perpetuate high rates of youth unemployment. Ultimately, the future prosperity of South Africa depends on a generation that understands that civic rights and economic outcomes are two sides of the same coin. By combining constitutional literacy with rigorous financial discipline and entrepreneurial acumen, young people can harness their collective voice to build a transparent, accountable democracy that fuels employment, entrepreneurship and enduring wealth.

Christo van der Rheede is the executive director of the FW de Klerk Foundation.