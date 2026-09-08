The African Union cannot afford neglecting Africa’s healthcare System

Leadership and governance If the region is to achieve its goal of strengthening its health system, it must acknowledge the need for dedicated leaders ready to implement evidence-based health policies. This will demand proper governance structures, ensuring accountability and transparency are not weakened. I am strongly of the opinion that leadership and governance are key ingredients in strengthening our health systems. Flour is to the making of cake as leadership and governance are to a successful system.

Health financing As a region that accounts for approximately 25% of the global disease burden, one would expect African countries to spend more on healthcare. However, this has not been the case. At the 2023 Africa Dialogue Series High-Level Policy Dialogue, titled “Market and Scale: Unlocking Industrialisation through Intra-African Trade,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres remarked that Africa spends more on debt servicing than it does on healthcare. Health financing is therefore closely tied to health sovereignty.

The chronic underfunding of healthcare risks holding the continent back in its efforts to strengthen health systems. Several African countries need to develop clear frameworks and roadmaps for increasing investment in their respective health sectors. I also agree with policymakers who argue that health sovereignty is not only a national concern but a regional one. Agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) can help strengthen intra-African trade in health products and technologies.

Achieving sustainable health financing will also require country-driven policy reforms. These could include imposing taxes on harmful products, as South Africa has done with its tax on sugary drinks. This measure has contributed to lower consumption while generating additional government revenue that could support the health sector.

Official Development Assistance (ODA) has long played an important role in financing health objectives across the continent. However, this assistance has declined in recent years. Africa must therefore identify alternative sources of funding to help close the resulting fiscal gap.

Africa is rich in natural resources but has often failed to benefit fully from them, mainly because of illicit financial flows and weak tax systems. Addressing these challenges would enable African countries to collect and retain more revenue, some of which could be directed towards financing healthcare.

Research and Innovation Research and innovation remain areas in which the region continues to lag. Africa needs to invest more in local manufacturing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we witnessed vaccine hoarding in plain sight. As Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has noted, when COVID-19 struck and exporters restricted supplies, African hospitals ran out of critical treatments. This was a wake-up call, and the continent is now beginning to respond.

Such a situation must never be allowed to happen again. Building regional self-reliance would go a long way towards ensuring that vaccines and pharmaceutical products are available during times of crisis. Higher education institutions across the region must also expand cross-border collaboration and skills exchanges. This would make a significant contribution to the research and innovation the continent urgently needs.

These are only some of the solutions that require attention. There are, of course, many others, but space constraints make it impossible to discuss them all here.

The African Union Roadmap to 2030 and Beyond is an important blueprint for the continent. It cannot be neglected. It must be implemented, and doing so will require collective action and political will from every country in the region. Similarly, the Accra Declaration is not merely a piece of paper. It is a commitment against which future generations will judge us.

The African Union and its member states cannot afford to neglect Africa’s healthcare systems. The cost of doing so will be felt for many years and neither the current generation nor those that follow can afford to bear the consequences.

Dr Nthabiseng Makgana is the CEO at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and writes in her personal capacity.