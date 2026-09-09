Is Canada Strengthening Its ‘Middle Power’ Strategy Against the US?

Africa and the South Africa connection Africa is another important part of this strategy.

Canada announced its Africa Strategy last year, signalling its intention to deepen economic and diplomatic relations across the continent. South Africa is particularly important in this effort.

Christoff described South Africa as Canada’s largest trading partner in Africa and highlighted opportunities in mining, critical minerals, energy, technology, agriculture, education and innovation.

Critical minerals are especially significant. As competition over strategic resources intensifies, Canada and South Africa possess complementary strengths. Canada has expertise in mining finance, technology, geology, engineering and governance, while South Africa has substantial mineral resources and a strategic position within the African economy.

Energy is another area of growing cooperation, including climate finance, energy transition and nuclear energy.

The relationship therefore reflects a broader Canadian effort to develop partnerships in sectors that will shape the global economy of the future.

The “middle power moment” The most important element of the Canadian approach, however, may be its flexibility.

Christoff referred to the concept of “variable geometry” to describe a diplomatic model in which Canada can work with different countries on different issues. Ottawa does not have to stand alongside the same partners on every issue. It can cooperate with one country on trade, another on energy and others on security, climate or technology.

This represents a departure from traditional alliance politics.

Canada is not seeking to create a new bloc against the United States. Rather, it is trying to increase the number of options available to it.

This is where Mcebisi Jonas’ concept of a “middle power moment” becomes particularly relevant.

Jonas argues that middle powers cannot determine the international system on their own in the way that superpowers can. However, they can establish coalitions, create new partnerships, mediate disputes and influence international rules.

For middle powers, the objective is therefore not necessarily to replace one major power with another, but to expand their own strategic autonomy.

This approach has implications beyond Canada. South Africa, India and Türkiye, for example, all have different geopolitical interests and capacities, but each seeks greater influence in an international system increasingly shaped by competition among major powers.

The challenge is whether these countries can cooperate without becoming dependent on another major power.

A new model of strategic autonomy? Canada’s advantages include strong institutions, investment capacity, energy and critical mineral resources, membership of organisations such as NATO and the G7, and a long tradition of middle-power diplomacy.

South Africa brings different strengths: its position on the African continent, its diplomatic connections across the Global South and its role in platforms such as BRICS and the G20.

Their interests are not identical. Nor do they need to be.

The important question is whether countries with different capabilities can use areas of shared interest to expand their strategic room for manoeuvre.

For Canada, the answer increasingly appears to lie in diversification.

The United States will remain an indispensable partner but Ottawa appears to recognise that relying too heavily on one economic and security relationship creates vulnerabilities. The trade tensions with Washington have made those vulnerabilities more visible.

Canada’s growing engagement with Africa, Europe, China and India should therefore not be interpreted simply as an attempt to build an anti-American coalition. A more accurate interpretation is that Ottawa is seeking to redefine its position in a changing international system.

Its strategy is not “breaking away from the United States” but “not being dependent on the United States.”

And this may be the essence of the emerging middle-power moment described by Jonas.

As competition between the United States and China intensifies and the global system becomes increasingly fragmented, the influence of middle powers may depend less on their individual strength than on their ability to build flexible networks of cooperation.

The question for Canada, South Africa, India, Türkiye and others is therefore not whether they can become superpowers.

It is whether they can become sufficiently connected, resilient and strategically autonomous to ensure that the future international order is shaped not only by the great powers, but also by the middle powers willing and able to work together.

Türkmen Terzi is a foreign journalist based in South Africa. He regularly comments on international politics across various media platforms. Terzi is also pursuing his PhD at the University of Johannesburg