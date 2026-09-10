Biko and the undone liberation of Blacks

Was a chair offered to Biko or did he sit without permission? Was it thrown at Siebert or Major Harold Snyman? Was Biko injured on 6 or 7 September? Why did the interrogation continue after he became dizzy and disoriented?

Siebert frequently responded that he could no longer remember, invoking the passage of 49 years.

But we should not convert his claim of failing memory into established fact. It is the surviving apartheid policemen who tell us that they cannot remember. Whether their memories have genuinely faded, become selective or whether 'I cannot remember' has become a refuge from difficult questions is another matter.

Delayed justice has created the conditions in which such claims can be made. Time has not resolved the contradictions in the apartheid account. It has given them somewhere to hide.

Black Consciousness activist Monde Mditshwa testified that Security Branch policemen slapped, kicked and beat him with a green hosepipe during interrogations in Room 619 — the same space in which Biko sustained his fatal injuries.

Apartheid torture was not the conduct of a few rogue policemen. It was an instrument of the state.

This is fundamental to understanding Biko's murder. He was not killed merely because policemen in Room 619 had some personal grudge to settle with him. They were agents of a political system confronted by a liberation movement it feared. Biko represented something more dangerous to apartheid than an individual adversary: the awakening of Black people to their own power and capacity to liberate themselves. Apartheid repression was therefore about more than punishing activists. Its purpose was to crush resistance and postpone the liberation of Black people.

Those responsible for Biko's fatal injuries must answer for their individual conduct. But accountability cannot end with the foot soldiers. Behind Room 619 stood commanders, ministers, laws and an entire state machinery constructed to maintain white domination.

Apartheid itself — its political architects, principals and institutions — belongs in the dock. The policemen were instruments in a much bigger political project to keep Black people oppressed.

The missing records are politically significant. Police records, documents and post-mortem photographs could not be found, while potentially important witnesses were not interviewed. The Hawks investigator conceded that she could not understand approximately 80% of documents in her possession because they were in Afrikaans.

The 49-year delay has not been neutral. Witnesses have died, documents disappeared and surviving policemen now say they cannot remember. The Biko family did not cause this delay. It has protected those responsible.

Five former security policemen applied to the TRC for amnesty concerning Biko's death. Their applications were refused, yet no effective prosecution followed.

AZAPO anticipated this betrayal when, together with members of the Biko, Mxenge and Ribeiro families, it challenged the amnesty provisions of the Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation Act in the constitutional court.

The court upheld the negotiated amnesty arrangement. But those who failed to make full disclosure, did not apply or were refused amnesty remained liable to prosecution. The democratic government failed to fulfil that obligation.

That it took more than 30 years of democratic government to reopen the inquest into Biko's death tells us something profound about the freedom supposedly attained in 1994.

True liberation is still to be attained.

Reconciliation became an excuse for impunity. Worse, the democratic order has too often blurred the moral distinction between the violence of the apartheid state and the struggle waged by the oppressed to liberate themselves.

These were never equivalent.

The liberation struggle sought to end racial domination. Apartheid violence existed to preserve it. One arose from the legitimate struggle of an oppressed people for land, dignity and freedom; the other deployed state machinery to deny them those things.

To equate the two is to diminish the legitimacy of our righteous struggle and become an apologist for the system against which that struggle was waged.

This is why Biko must be remembered not as a harmless historical icon but as a revolutionary thinker whose ideas continue to challenge the political order.