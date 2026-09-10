Building a state beside a state

President Cyril Ramaphosa governs through a growing web of committees, commissions and councils. Some do real, useful work. Others duplicate a job a minister has. At the same time, South Africans are building their own civic groups to do what they no longer trust the government to do.

Both sides are answering the same problem the same way: building something new next to the old structure, instead of fixing it.

Here is how the major structures are doing, whether bringing them together has worked anywhere and a realistic way to try it here.

The committees The national energy crisis committee (Necom) is the model to copy. Set up in 2022 to end load-shedding, it now sits inside the Ministry of Electricity and Energy under Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, with a real minister answering for it in parliament and load-shedding has largely ended.

The national water crisis committee, by contrast, is chaired by the president rather than Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina — even though she has been acting decisively, warning municipalities bluntly that "the time for talk is over". She needed backing, not a committee on top of her.

The national dialogue steering committee, a 99-member body on poverty and inequality, has struggled from the start, with excluded nominees suing the Presidency — work the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation exists to do.

The Presidential Economic Advisory Council sits outside Treasury's normal budget process, where it would face more scrutiny.

The national conventional arms control committee does it right — narrow, technical, permanently owned. And the inter-ministerial committee on migration, formed after this year's protests, hands coordination to the justice minister for a job home affairs owns.

The commissions The Madlanga commission, probing criminality in police and intelligence, is the best performer: it delivered its interim report on time, named officials for referral and its findings drive a police task team under Minister Firoz Cachalia.

The Khampepe commission on blocked apartheid-era prosecutions belongs with the department of justice, which runs the National Prosecuting Authority it is investigating.

The Zondo commission, the South African Revenue Service commission and the Public Investment Corporation inquiry all sit naturally under the Treasury — proof that a commission's value depends on what the department does with it afterwards, not the report itself.

The citizens The government builds committees; citizens are building the same thing from the other side.

March and March recently launched the SA First Forum, a non-profit using courts rather than protests on immigration and policing — launched within weeks of the president's migration committee.

AfriForum and Vuka Azania point at slow delivery from the departments of land reform and trade, industry and competition, from opposite directions. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 11 Theses, built on siyazenzela — we do it ourselves — calls on communities to supersede rather than petition local government, a challenge to CoGTA.

South Africans for Constitutional Reform works differently: backed by 135 000 people, it makes submissions to parliament, home affairs and cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) processes.