As Europe retreats on pesticides, South Africa has a choice

I arrived at the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology conference in Munich last month expecting technical debates about pesticide science. There was plenty of new evidence, much of it troubling. But what stood out to me most was a deeper disconnect: researchers have become good at documenting harm, at naming the problem but we are much less practised at proposing solutions and engaging with policy processes.

That thought stayed with me at the World Congress on Public Health in Cape Town last week, not far from where I have spent years researching how pesticide exposure affects children’s neurodevelopment. Research from my PhD found that children with greater chronic pesticide exposure performed worse on tests of attention, planning and problem-solving.

The evidence is growing. But evidence alone does not change policy.

Europe offers South Africa a warning and an opening.

Europe is retreating Just as South Africa considers modernising its pesticide laws, the European Union is reconsidering some of the safeguards that have made its regulatory system comparatively precautionary.

In December 2025, the European Commission proposed a Food and Feed Safety Simplification Package that would replace systematic, time-bound renewal of many pesticide active substances with unlimited approvals by default, alongside targeted reassessments when new evidence or concerns emerge. The commission describes this as a way to reduce administrative delays while maintaining health and environmental protection.

But there is a deeper question here than administrative efficiency.

Periodic risk reassessment exists because scientific knowledge changes. Chemicals once considered safe to use can look very different when new evidence emerges. Chlorpyrifos and several neonicotinoids, for example, lost EU approval after evidence accumulated about their risks.

Removing routine risk reassessment changes the regulatory logic. Instead of regularly asking whether a chemical remains safe enough to justify continued use, the system increasingly relies on identifying particular chemicals for review when there is a reason to suspect their risk profile has changed.

That might be presented as smarter regulation. But it also risks shifting the burden of proof away from the precautionary principle.

And this matters beyond Europe. In March, the European Parliament’s human rights subcommittee heard testimony from the South African People’s Tribunal on Agrotoxins on the human-rights implications of pesticides banned in the EU but exported to countries such as South Africa. Judge Navi Pillay, the tribunal’s chair and a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged the EU to end the practice.

South Africa should be paying attention.

South Africa can choose differently South Africa’s core pesticide legislation, the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act of 1947, is nearly 80 years old. It was drafted for a world with a different understanding of agricultural production, environmental exposure and public health.

Now, reform is no longer a distant possibility.

In March 2026, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment held a stakeholder engagement session on a draft National Implementation Plan for phasing out highly hazardous pesticides. This means the debate is not simply about whether South Africa should modernise its pesticide governance. It is about what that modernisation will look like and whose interests it will serve.

Being decades behind has real costs. But it also gives us an opportunity that Europe does not have in the same way: we can watch what is happening there and choose not to repeat it.

South Africa does not need to ask how quickly it can catch up with Europe. We should ask what we are trying to catch up to.