Technology must serve democracy, not stand between the people and their choice

There is something profoundly humbling about an election. A president, a premier, a councillor and an ordinary citizen may occupy very different positions in society but when the citizen enters the voting booth, political power returns to where it ultimately belongs. For those few minutes, the voter is sovereign. No office is greater than the mark that citizen makes on the ballot, because every legitimate government begins with the consent of the governed.

South Africans understand the meaning of that choice perhaps more deeply than people in many nations. For generations, the majority of our people were governed without their consent. They were told where they could live, where they could work, whom they could marry and which institutions they could enter. Above all, they were denied the most elementary democratic right: the right to choose those who governed them.

When South Africans stood in those extraordinary queues in April 1994, they were not merely participating in an administrative exercise. They were reclaiming their citizenship.

That history should guide us as we approach another local government election. Our electoral democracy has matured considerably since 1994. Our laws have evolved, our institutions have grown stronger and technology has transformed election administration. Yet progress should never cause us to forget the fundamental purpose of the system we have built. Electoral administration exists to give practical expression to the people's will.

The citizen must remain at the centre Democracy requires rules. Electoral timetables matter. Administrative certainty matters. Political parties have responsibilities, and those responsibilities cannot simply be wished away when they become inconvenient. Without clear, consistently applied rules, elections would quickly lose credibility and public confidence. Yet rules do not exist in isolation from the purpose they serve. Electoral law ultimately exists so that citizens can participate in credible elections and make meaningful political choices. The strength of a democracy is therefore found in its ability to uphold administrative certainty while keeping the citizen at the centre of the process.

This distinction becomes especially important when electoral disputes arise. South Africa currently has such a matter before the electoral court involving the African National Congress and the Electoral Commission of South Africa. The merits belong before the court, not in newspaper columns or political speeches. The ANC is entitled to present its case; the commission to present its position and the judiciary to determine the legal question independently. Whatever the outcome, it must be respected.

Nevertheless, a larger democratic question extends beyond any party and any particular election. As electoral administration becomes increasingly dependent on digital platforms, how do we ensure that technology expands democratic participation rather than inadvertently narrowing it?

Technology must serve democracy Technology has transformed almost every aspect of modern life. We bank electronically, apply for public services online, communicate instantaneously and increasingly interact with the government through digital platforms. Elections cannot remain untouched by this transformation, nor should they.

Used well, technology can strengthen democracy. It can improve efficiency, provide reliable records, expand access to information and make complex electoral processes easier to administer. A country with millions of voters, thousands of candidates and numerous political parties requires systems capable of operating at enormous scale. But technology is a means, not an end. A digital platform does not possess democratic rights. Citizens do.

This principle should guide the next chapter of electoral modernisation in South Africa: technology must always serve democracy. Democracy must never become subordinate to technology. That principle does not require us to weaken electoral rules or abandon deadlines. Nor does it invite political parties to escape their obligations. It asks something more important of us. It asks whether the systems through which democratic rights are exercised are designed around the constitutional purpose they are meant to advance.

A technologically sophisticated electoral system that citizens do not trust is not progress. An efficient system that becomes unnecessarily difficult to navigate is not necessarily more democratic. The measure of innovation in public institutions should not simply be how advanced the technology is but whether it makes the institution more accessible, transparent and trusted.

Institutions are strengthened by constitutional scrutiny South Africa should also resist the temptation to interpret every disagreement involving a constitutional institution as an attack on that institution. Mature democracies do not require institutions to be beyond challenge. They require institutions strong enough to withstand lawful challenges.

The Electoral Commission occupies an indispensable place in our constitutional order. Its credibility and ability to administer free and fair elections should be defended by every political party, including those that may disagree with particular decisions. The commission must never be reduced to the status of a political opponent. The same respect must be afforded to the courts. When disagreements about electoral law arise, our constitutional architecture provides a peaceful mechanism for resolving them. Parties present arguments, institutions place evidence before the judiciary, judges interpret the law, and society accepts the outcome. This is not democracy malfunctioning. It is a functioning democracy.

Our institutions are not weakened when citizens or political organisations use lawful avenues to seek clarity. They are strengthened when disagreements are resolved through law rather than intimidation, political pressure or the streets.

The ballot is about everyday life The danger in debates about electoral processes is that ordinary citizens can disappear behind legal terminology and political argument. Yet local government elections are perhaps the elections in which the connection between the ballot and everyday life is most immediate.

A citizen may never walk through the doors of Parliament or the Union Buildings but that citizen knows whether water comes from the tap. A family knows whether refuse is collected. A motorist knows the condition of the road. A parent knows whether the neighbourhood is safe. A small business owner knows whether the municipality enables enterprise or frustrates it. These are not abstract questions of governance. They are the daily experiences through which citizens judge democracy.

When people enter voting stations, they carry those experiences with them. They carry frustration and hope, disappointment and aspiration. Some will vote for continuity. Others will vote for change. Some will remain loyal to political traditions. Others will make a different choice for the first time. That freedom is the point. Democracy does not guarantee political parties the outcome they desire. It guarantees citizens the opportunity to decide.

Let the people choose As we approach the election, every participant in our democracy should therefore return to first principles. Political parties must respect the law and make their case to voters. Electoral institutions must administer the process fairly and consistently. Courts must adjudicate disputes without fear or favour. Technology must support these institutions while making democratic participation clearer and more accessible. Political leaders must have the humility to step aside and let citizens decide.

The people do not exist to validate political parties. Political parties exist to persuade the people. Public office is not an inheritance and political authority is not permanent. Every mandate is borrowed from the citizen and must eventually be returned for renewal or rejection. This is one of democracy's great civilising ideas. Power can be contested without violence because the ballot provides another path.

Governments can change without societies collapsing because institutions endure beyond individual leaders. Citizens who disagree profoundly with one another can nevertheless share a political community because they accept that each person's vote carries equal democratic weight. South Africa's democratic journey has never been perfect, but perfection was never the promise. The promise was that the people would govern through the choices they freely make. Our responsibility now is to protect that promise as our democracy enters an increasingly digital age. We should embrace innovation, strengthen our institutions and insist on administrative excellence. But we should never confuse the machinery of democracy with democracy itself. The machinery exists to serve the citizen.

The law must protect the integrity of the election. Institutions must protect the credibility of the process. Technology must help make participation possible. Political parties must offer citizens meaningful alternatives. And after all the arguments have been made, all the campaigns have been fought, and all the institutions have performed their constitutional responsibilities, the final word must belong where it has always belonged in a democracy, with the people.

As South Africa prepares to vote, we must ensure that electoral systems, rules and technologies serve one overriding democratic purpose: enabling citizens to choose those who govern them.